Recent Developments in Turkish Capital Markets 2026 June

- within Strategy, Tax and International Law topic(s)
- in Turkey
Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye
2026 June
|
Initial Public Offerings
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
EXISTING SHARE SALE
|
ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE
|
OFFER PRICE
|
Beta Enerji ve Teknoloji AŞ
|
Capital Increase
+ Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 55,000,000
|
TRY 5,750,000
(1)
|
-
|
40,00 (2)
|
Orzaks İlaç ve Kimya Sanayi Ticaret AŞ
|
Capital Increase
+ Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 31,500,000
|
TRY 21,000,000
(3)
|
-
|
69,00 (4)
|
Ekim Turizm Ticaret ve Sanayi AŞ
|
Capital Increase
+ Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 132,000,000
|
TRY 30,000,000
(5)
|
-
|
30,26 (6)
|
Soho Giyim ve Enerji AŞ
|
Capital Increase
|
TRY 100,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
15,00 (7)
|
İsvea Seramik ve Banyo Ürünleri Sanayi AŞ
|
Capital Increase
+ Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 60,000,000
|
TRY 7,000,000
(8)
|
-
|
20,90 (9)
|
Golda Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Capital Increase
+ Existing Share Sale
|
TRY 50,000,000
|
TRY 37,499,998
(10)
|
-
|
9,20 (11)
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 1,955,000 held by existing shareholder Sabit DAĚSUYU, TRY 1,897,500 held by Yusuf Cenk DAĚSUYU, and TRY 1,897,500 held by Hakkı Mert DAĚSUYU will be offered in the public
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 21,000,000 held by existing shareholder Yunus Emre ALİ-MOĚLU will be offered in the public
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 30,000,000 held by existing shareholder Ali Vural AK will be offered in the public
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 26.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 00.
- Group (B) shares with a total nominal value of TRY 7,000,000 held by existing shareholders – TRY 3,710,000 held by Erdem ÇENESİZ, TRY 980,000 held by Neslihan ONUR, TRY 980,000 held by Münevver ÇENESİZ, TRY 980,000 held by Ahmet ÇENESİZ, and TRY 350,000 held by Nuri Bülent ONUR – will be offered in the public
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 90.
- Group (B) shares with a nominal value of TRY 37,499,998 held by existing shareholder Bera Holding AŞ will be offered in the public offering.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 20.
|
Share Issuances Of Publicly Held Companies
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Türkiye Sigorta AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Profit Shares
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Goodyear Lastikleri Türk AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 1,250,000,000
|
Ulusal Faktoring AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 540,000,000
|
İhlas Holding AŞ
|
Public Offering (Rights Issue)
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
SASA Polyester Sanayi AŞ
|
Private Placement (Rights Issue)
|
TRY 785,263,157.89
|
Ostim Endüstriyel Yatırımlar ve İşletme AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 206,500,000
|
BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 150,000,000
|
İş Girişim Sermayesi Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|
TRY 414,951,158.73
|
Issuances Of Debt Instruments
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF DEBT INSTRUMENT
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Burgan Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 100,000,000
|
QNB Bank AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument
|
International
|
USD 4,000,000,000
|
Margün Enerji Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Green/Sustainable Bond/ Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 350,000,000
|
İş Enerji Yatırımları AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 250,000,000
|
Oyak İnşaat AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Çağdaş Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,224,500,000
|
VDF Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
Sümer Varlık Yönetimi AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 8,000,000,000
|
Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Issuances Of Debt Instruments
|
COMPANY NAME
|
TYPE OF DEBT INSTRUMENT
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
ISSUANCE AMOUNT
|
Creditwest Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 670,000,000
|
Deva Holding AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Pınar Süt Mamulleri Sanayii AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 2,500,000,000
|
Tera Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 12,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 50,000,000
|
Aytemiz Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,000,000,000
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
EUR 50,000,000
|
Ak Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
USD 150,000,000
|
Ulusal Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 300,000,000
|
İstanbul Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 300,000,000
|
Quick Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 270,000,000
|
Deniz Eko Enerji ve Geri Dönüşüm AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Turkcell İletişim HizmeTRYeri AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Ata Yatırım Menkul KıymeTRYer AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Qualified Investor
|
TRY 450,000,000
|
Midas Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,450,000,000
|
Bulls Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 5,450,000,000
|
Deniz Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
International
|
EUR 50,000,000
|
Adil Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Yapı Kredi Faktoring AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 6,800,000,000
|
Koç Finansman AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 1,400,000,000
|
Türkiye Garanti Bankası AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper/ Subordinated Debt Instrument
|
International
|
USD 6,000,000,000
|
İş Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Bond/Commercial Paper
|
Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
TRY 15,000,000,000
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKET
INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL
ISSUANCE CEILING
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSETBACKED SECURITIES
ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
TMKŞ
Fibabanka Altıncı Varlık Finansmanı Fonu
|
Asset-Backed Security
|
TRY 50,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Birleşik İpotek
Finansmanı AŞ
|
Fibabanka AŞ
|
D Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
D Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Ege Yapı AŞ
|
Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 6,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Brisa Bridgestone Sabancı öLastik Sanayi ve Ticaret
AŞ
|
Katılım Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 2,500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Vakıf Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Halk Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 1,500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|
Halk Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Değer Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 400,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Albaraka Türk Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
Tarfin Tarım AŞ
|
Hedef Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 325,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Haver Farma İlaç AŞ
|
Ahlatcı Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 1,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Ahlatcı Yatırım Menkul
Değerler AŞ
|
Ahlatcı Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Emlak Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Green/ Sustainable Lease
Certificate
|
TRY 4,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Türkiye Emlak Katılım
Bankası AŞ
|
Garanti Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|
Other Issuances
|
COMPANY NAME
|
CAPITAL MARKET
INSTRUMENT TYPE
|
NOMINAL
ISSUANCE CEILING
|
TYPE OF SALE
|
LEASE CERTIFICATE AND ASSETBACKED SECURITIES
ISSUANCES
|
FOUNDER
|
ORIGINATOR/ FUND USER
|
Pasha Yatırım Bankası
AŞ Vaden Otomotiv Varlık DK
Yıldız Varlık Finansman Fonu
|
Asset-Backed Security
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
Qualified Investor
|
Pasha Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|
Vaden Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
DK Yıldız Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 250,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Dünya Katılım
Bankası AŞ
|
Filokur Araç Kiralama HizmeTRYeri ve Ticaret AŞ
|
DK Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 9,500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Dünya Katılım
Bankası AŞ
|
Dünya Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
ZKB Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 3,000,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Ziraat Katılım Bankası AŞ
|
İstanbul Memorial Sağlık Yatırımları AŞ
|
Bizim Varlık Kiralama AŞ
|
Management Agreement-Based Lease Certificate
|
TRY 500,000,000
|
Private
Placement/ Qualified Investor
|
Bizim Menkul Değerler AŞ
|
Kuzuoğlu Su
Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|
Pension Investment Fund Shares
|
FOUNDER
|
FUND
|
REGISTERED AMOUNT
|
NUMBER OF REGISTERED SHARES
|
INITIAL AMOUNT
|
FINAL AMOUNT
|
Katılım Emeklilik ve Hayat AŞ
|
Katılım Emeklilik ve Hayat AŞ
Katılım Karma Emeklilik Yatırım Fonu
|
TRY 10,000,000,000
|
TRY 1,000,000,000,000
|
-
|
-
Announcements and Principle Decisions
Announcement Regarding the Board Decision-Making Body’s Principle Decision No. i-SPK.67.1 (dated 04/06/2026 and numbered 34/1044):
Regarding the determination of the concept of the free float ratio for companies whose shares are traded on the Borsa İstanbul AŞ Equity Market:
- It has been decided to add, following paragraph (A), to Principle Decision No. 21/655 dated 07.2010 (as amended by Principle Decisions No. 24/729 dated 19.08.2010, No. 5/157 dated 17.02.2011, and No. 31/1059 dated 30.10.2014), a new paragraph (B) providing that “the issuer shares corresponding to the participation share ownership ratio in the relevant fund, held by persons whose shares are excluded from the free float ratio calculation under paragraph (A) due to their free or private fund participation shares, shall also be excluded from the concept of the free float ratio,” and to renumber the other paragraphs of the decision accordingly;
- It has been decided that free float share count and free float ratio data will be calculated daily by the Central Securities Depository (Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu AŞ), effective as of 06.2026 within the scope of this amendment.
Announcement Made Pursuant to the Board Decision-Making Body’s Decision dated 13/06/2026 and numbered 36/1097:
It has been decided that the measures and practices provided for in the Board Decision-Making Body’s Decision dated 30.05.2026 and numbered 33/993 (announced in our Board’s bulletin dated 30.05.2026 and numbered 2026/33) – namely (i) the prohibition of short selling transactions in the Borsa İstanbul AŞ equity markets, and (ii) the continued application of a relaxed equity ratio for the duration of margin trading transactions – will continue to be applied until the end of the trading session on 26.06.2026.
Board Decision-Making Body’s Principle Decision No.i-SPK.37.9 (dated 17/06/2026 and numbered 37/1118):
It has been decided to add the following provision to the “Guide on Investment Services and Activities and Investment Firms,” under the heading “G. Trading Intermediation Activity,” following provision “3. Borsa İstanbul AŞ Membership of Banks Trading Solely for Their Own Portfolio”.
“4. Banks’ Order Transmission Intermediation Activities Abroad
Deposit banks or participation banks may not engage in order transmission intermediation activities for shares, and derivative instruments based on shares and share indices, abroad. For their customers who wish to carry out purchase and sale transactions abroad in shares and derivative instruments based on shares and share indices, these banks may act as intermediary in opening accounts with brokerage firms authorized by our Board to engage in foreign trading intermediation activities, with which they have signed order transmission intermediation agreements, or may transmit orders to such firms.”
The current version of the Guide is published on Board’s website.
Click here to access the Guide.
Announcement Made Pursuant to the Board Decision-Making Body’s Decision dated 17/06/2026 and numbered 37/1118:
It has been decided to publicly announce that Article 1 of the Board Decision-Making Body’s Decision dated 27.02.2015 and numbered 5/263 (announced in the Board Bulletin dated 27.02.2015 and num-bered 2015/5) has been amended to read as follows: “Without prejudice to the matters set out in our Board’s Decision dated 27.11.2017 and numbered 43/1445 regarding the prohibition on spot or derivative transactions based on crypto assets, purchase and sale transactions relating to exchange-traded funds traded on foreign exchanges are not within the scope of the Communiqué, and may be carried out by in-vestment firms in accordance with the provisions on order transmission intermediation or trading interme-diation under the Communiqué No. III-37.1 on the Principles Regarding Investment Services and Activities and Ancillary Services.”
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.