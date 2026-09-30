Investing In The Turkish Stock Market

The analysis argues that opening an account is only the administrative beginning of the investment relationship. The investor should understand the product, intermediary, authority, evidence and remedies before transferring funds or delegating control over trading decisions.

Abstract

This article examines the legal arrangements underlying investment in the Turkish stock market by foreign investors. It considers shareholder rights, market institutions, brokerage and custody, account documentation, transaction instructions, market risk, public information and the routes available when a loss may involve wrongdoing. Official developments and the judicial materials cited in the manuscript are considered separately from ordinary investment performance. The analysis argues that opening an account is only the administrative beginning of the investment relationship. The investor should understand the product, intermediary, authority, evidence and remedies before transferring funds or delegating control over trading decisions.

Introduction

A foreign investor can buy shares in Turkey without establishing a Turkish company merely for that purpose. The legal work lies in understanding what is being purchased, which institution will hold it, how instructions will be executed and what remedies are available if something goes wrong. An investment account may take relatively little time to open. A poorly understood account agreement can determine the outcome of a dispute years later.

This article introduces the Turkish stock market for readers starting with no specialist knowledge. It explains the institutions behind Borsa İstanbul, the difference between owning shares and holding other financial products, and the practical legal questions that overseas investors should address before transferring money. It also identifies recent official developments whose scope is easily lost in market commentary.

What buying a share actually means

A share represents participation in a company. Its holder may have voting, information and financial rights, depending on the share class and the applicable rules. A shareholder does not own a corresponding fraction of each factory, bank account or property belonging to the company. Those assets belong to the company as a separate legal person. For an ordinary joint stock company shareholder, liability is generally confined to the capital contribution owed to the company.1

The purchase price is also different from the nominal value printed in the company’s capital structure. A share with a nominal value of one Turkish lira may trade at a much higher or lower economic valuation. The quoted market price reflects what buyers and sellers will accept at a particular time. Neither nominal capital nor an earlier trading price provides a legal promise that the investment will retain its value.

An initial public offering, usually called an IPO, is the first public sale of a company’s shares. If newly issued shares are sold, the company receives the proceeds. If an existing shareholder sells shares, the proceeds go to that seller. Later transactions between investors take place in the secondary market. Buying an already traded share normally pays another investor, rather than supplying new capital to the company.

A bond has a different legal character: the investor is a creditor under its terms. An investment fund participation unit gives an interest in a collective investment arrangement. A derivative creates contractual exposure to a price, index or other reference. A screen displaying all four products does not make their rights, risks or compensation treatment identical. The legal classification should be established before comparing expected returns.2

Which Turkish exchange law applies

The principal statute for securities markets is the Capital Markets Law No. 6362. It operates alongside Capital Markets Board communiqués, Borsa İstanbul rules and the relevant provisions of the Turkish Commercial Code. A reliable legal review follows that hierarchy and checks current regulatory decisions as well as the underlying statute.3

The Turkish word borsa also appears in the legislation governing commodity exchanges. Law No. 5174 deals with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey and its constituent bodies. Its Article 28 concerns exchanges organising and recording transactions in the commodities within their scope. Membership and transaction registration under that law are different questions from purchasing listed company shares.4

The Borsa Muamelat Yönetmeliği, identified as Regulation No. 9415 in the legislation database, likewise applies to commodity exchanges and their branches. It is not the account opening or trading rulebook for an ordinary Borsa İstanbul equity investor. This distinction matters for a foreign business that trades agricultural goods while also investing its treasury funds in securities: the two activities require separate legal analysis.5

Reading a market price and a stock index

A stock index measures the performance of a defined group of securities under a published methodology. It is a benchmark, not a company in which the reader automatically becomes a shareholder. Exposure through an index fund or a derivative creates rights under that particular product. Before buying something described as a Turkish stock market investment, establish whether it delivers actual company shares, fund units or a contractual payment linked to an index.

The price displayed on a screen also needs context. It may be the last transaction price, a delayed quotation or the best current bid or offer. The difference between the buying and selling quotations is the spread. A visible price does not establish that a large order can be completed at that level. Available quantities and subsequent orders can affect the result, which is why an execution confirmation should be checked against the instruction.

Consider a purely illustrative transaction in which shares bought for TRY 10,000 are sold for TRY 11,000 and total charges are TRY 200. The gain before tax is TRY 800, rather than the TRY 1,000 difference between purchase and sale prices. For an investor measuring wealth in another currency, exchange conversion creates an additional calculation. This simple example explains why the lawyer should identify the fee obligations and the tax adviser should establish the relevant tax treatment before a projected return is treated as money available for remittance.

Diversification can reduce dependence on a single issuer, but the legal structure still matters. Several products held through the same institution may share a custody or operational dependency. Several funds can also hold similar underlying securities. A portfolio containing many names therefore does not remove the need to understand where the assets are held and which contractual rights support each position.

The institutions behind an investment account

The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye, commonly abbreviated to SPK in Turkish and CMB in English, regulates capital market activities and authorises relevant service providers. Borsa İstanbul operates the exchange. A broker or another appropriately authorised investment institution receives and executes client instructions within its permissions. An investor should verify the specific legal entity and the service it is authorised to provide, rather than relying on a trading application’s brand name.6

Takasbank performs central clearing functions for exchange transactions. Merkezi Kayıt Kuruluşu, or MKK, maintains the central records for dematerialised capital market instruments within its system. Dematerialisation means that rights are recorded electronically instead of being represented by a paper certificate. The account statement, clearing record and central ownership record serve related but different functions.7

The Public Disclosure Platform, known as KAP, is where investors should look for regulated company announcements and financial disclosures. A company’s sales presentation can explain its business, but it cannot replace the prospectus, financial statements or material event announcements. The dates of those documents matter. An accurate description of last year’s financing may say little about the company’s present position.8

Can foreigners invest directly in Turkish shares

Decree No. 32 permits persons resident abroad to buy and sell securities and other capital market instruments through the authorised channels and to transfer the relevant income and sale proceeds, within its framework. Ordinary portfolio investment does not require incorporation of a local subsidiary simply because the investor is foreign. The account provider will nevertheless apply identification, compliance and operational requirements.9

Nationality, residence and tax residence should not be treated as interchangeable. The broker needs to know the identity of the account holder and, for an entity, the people who ultimately own or control it. A foreign individual should expect requests for identity and address evidence and relevant tax information. A company may also need constitutional documents, registry evidence and proof that its signatory can bind it. Translation and legalisation requirements should be agreed with the receiving institution before documents are prepared.10

A substantial or strategic acquisition can raise additional questions. Under Law No. 4875, an exchange acquisition providing at least ten per cent of shares or the same proportion of voting rights falls within the statutory definition of foreign direct investment. Sectoral restrictions, regulatory approvals, competition rules and public company obligations must then be considered according to the actual transaction. That definition is not a universal permission to acquire control of every regulated business.11

The account agreement deserves a legal reading

Before funding the account, establish whether the institution will only execute instructions or will also give investment advice or manage the portfolio. Those are distinct regulated services. A relationship manager’s willingness to discuss a share should not be assumed to create a discretionary management mandate. Conversely, a document authorising management may permit decisions that the client expected to approve personally.12

The framework agreement should explain the accepted instruction channels, charges, custody arrangements, settlement obligations and complaint process. Particular attention should be paid to credit facilities, security interests, forced sales, securities lending and the use of electronic notifications. A foreign client should obtain a clear explanation of the controlling contractual language and keep the signed version, including its annexes.13

Client classification is a further substantive issue. Turkish regulation distinguishes general clients from professional clients. Classification affects the protections and information requirements that apply. A foreign investor is not automatically professional merely because the account is large, the investor lives abroad or the investment is made through a company. The regulatory criteria and any requested change of status should be examined before signing.14

The appropriateness assessment for general clients concerns their knowledge and experience of the product or service. It does not certify that an investment will be profitable. Investors should provide accurate information and retain any warning that a product is inappropriate or that the firm cannot complete the assessment. A form completed as an administrative shortcut may later become important evidence.15

How an order becomes an investment

An instruction to buy is not the same as a completed purchase. A limit order states the maximum purchase price or minimum sale price the investor accepts. It may remain unexecuted if the market does not reach that price. An instruction prioritising immediate execution can produce a less predictable price, particularly where available liquidity is thin. The investor should understand the order type and its duration before confirming it.

Execution is followed by settlement. Borsa İstanbul’s published equity settlement rules specify T+2, meaning the second business day after the trade, with delivery against payment and multilateral netting through Takasbank. A foreign investor should distinguish an amount shown as available for further trading from cash that has settled and is available for withdrawal. Holidays and cross-border bank cut-off times also affect the practical funding schedule.16

Market interruptions and security-specific measures can affect execution even where an account is fully funded. A trading halt, a single-price session or gross settlement requirement changes how or when orders can be completed. Such measures should be read in their precise terms. They do not establish that the company is insolvent or that everyone trading the security has committed an offence.17

Custody and the protection of client assets

Article 46 of Law No. 6362 separates client cash and capital market instruments from the investment institution’s own assets. It also restricts their use for other purposes without the required consent and protects them against attachment for the institution’s debts. Those protections make accurate identification and reconciliation essential. A promise that an account is segregated is of little practical comfort if the underlying records are incomplete or inconsistent.18

The client should regularly reconcile the broker’s statements with the available central records and investigate unexplained transfers, quantities or security interests. Where an overseas custodian is involved, ask how beneficial ownership and instructions pass through the custody chain. The answer should identify actual institutions and records, not merely describe the arrangement as international custody.

Investor compensation is narrower than a guarantee of the portfolio. The statutory scheme concerns eligible failures by an investment institution to return client money or deliver instruments, following the relevant regulatory decision. Loss caused by falling market prices or investment advice is outside that scheme. A separate legal claim against a responsible party may still require examination.19

Shareholder rights continue after purchase

A listed share can carry rights to attend and vote at the general meeting, obtain information and participate in distributions lawfully decided by the company. A dividend is not an automatic annual return. Its availability depends on distributable amounts, applicable rules and the relevant corporate decision. Share classes and privileges should be checked because an equal number of shares does not necessarily confer equal voting influence.20

Capital increases require active attention. A shareholder may have a pre-emption right to subscribe for new shares, subject to the law and the terms of the increase. The subscription period, designated account and instruction procedure should be recorded immediately. A cash balance sitting in an investment account does not by itself prove that the required subscription instruction reached the correct party.21

Larger shareholders also face disclosure obligations. The Material Events Communiqué uses specified ownership and voting thresholds beginning at five per cent. Direct holdings reported through MKK must be distinguished from indirect interests, voting rights and persons acting together, where responsibility may remain with the relevant investor. Splitting acquisitions across accounts does not necessarily avoid aggregation.22

Acquiring control can trigger a mandatory offer to other shareholders under Article 26 of Law No. 6362. Control includes the statutory voting threshold and certain board appointment privileges. An overseas investor planning a negotiated stake purchase should analyse the takeover position before agreeing price and funding, because the obligation may extend well beyond the shares initially being acquired.23

What recent Court of Cassation decisions show

In its decision of 10 December 2025, the Court of Cassation’s 11th Civil Chamber considered a listed company shareholder’s claim concerning subscription rights and an alleged failure to deliver privileged shares. The court upheld dismissal on the particular record, including the assessment of an offer to provide the shares and the relief sought. The decision shows why the subscription documents, earlier course of dealing and precise remedy all matter. It does not establish that every payment into a personal account validly exercises a subscription right.24

A separate decision of 22 May 2025 concerned options rather than ordinary shares. The same chamber upheld rejection of a damages claim where the findings included subsequent approval of disputed transactions and insufficient proof of the alleged deception. Its practical relevance is evidential: documents signed after a transaction may have legal consequences. An investor disputing an instruction should obtain advice before signing a confirmation or settlement presented as routine administration.25

Official developments to note in September 2026

On 17 September 2026, SPK’s Bulletin 2026/60 permitted investment institutions to apply a reduced minimum maintenance equity ratio of twenty per cent instead of thirty-five per cent for the relevant margin transactions, subject to their risk policies and client requests. The announced window runs through the close of trading on 2 October 2026, subject to further announcements. This is a temporary maintenance margin measure. It does not establish a universal twenty per cent initial margin or oblige a broker to extend credit.26

The same bulletin also contains targeted measures concerning funds traded through Turkey’s Electronic Fund Trading Platform, TEFAS. Their relevance to a share investor is practical: an investment account can contain products subject to different dealing restrictions. The availability of exchange trading does not establish that a particular fund can be redeemed. Investors should check the notice for the exact product and avoid treating a general market headline as an instruction governing every account.

YTM’s published maximum compensation amount for 2026 is TRY 2,065,145. This is a statutory ceiling for an eligible investor’s claims against the same institution, not an amount available separately for every account. It should be read with the scheme’s exclusions and the required compensation decision.27

Tax and cross border administration

The tax analysis should distinguish dividends, gains on disposal and income from funds or debt instruments. The investor’s residence, legal form, the instrument and applicable treaty can change the result. Turkish withholding and a possible home-country reporting obligation are separate questions. A statement that foreign investors pay no tax is too broad to support an investment decision.28

Keep the funding trail, transaction statements and evidence of withholding. Before a large remittance abroad, agree the documents the bank will require and confirm when the sale proceeds will settle. A lawful right to transfer proceeds does not remove the bank’s identification and compliance checks. Currency movements can also change the investment’s value in the investor’s home currency even where its Turkish lira price is unchanged.

When to involve a Turkish capital markets lawyer

Routine execution of a small, fully understood share purchase does not always require a separate legal engagement. Legal advice becomes particularly valuable when the investor uses credit, appoints a discretionary manager, acquires a significant stake, disputes instructions or holds assets through several countries. The lawyer’s task is to identify the rights and obligations attached to the structure and preserve an effective remedy if those rights are infringed.

At the first meeting, provide the account agreement, risk forms, recent statements, identity or corporate authority documents and the transaction you intend to undertake. Ask the lawyer to define the scope of advice, identify conflicts, explain likely costs and distinguish legal work from regulated investment advice. For a dispute, supply a dated account of events and the original communications. A clear documentary record makes the advice more specific and the eventual claim easier to assess.

Frequently asked questions

Do I need Turkish citizenship or a Turkish company to buy listed shares?

Ordinary foreign portfolio investment does not generally require either. The investor must use an appropriate authorised channel and satisfy account opening requirements. A strategic stake or investment in a regulated sector can require additional checks.

Does SPK approval mean that a share is safe?

No. Approval of a prospectus concerns the statutory disclosure review. It does not guarantee the issuer’s performance, confirm that the price is attractive or promise repayment of an equity investment.

Can I withdraw sale proceeds immediately after selling?

Not necessarily. The published standard equity settlement cycle is T+2. A broker may distinguish trading availability from withdrawal availability, and transfers abroad also depend on bank processing and compliance requirements.

Will YTM reimburse a loss if the stock market falls?

No. Ordinary price losses fall outside the compensation scheme. Eligible non-return of client assets is a different issue and requires the statutory compensation conditions to be met.

Can I give someone abroad authority to trade for me?

Representation requires proper authority accepted under the applicable rules and by the institution. A power of attorney should specify its scope. Authorising account operations is different from engaging a person to provide regulated portfolio management services.

What should I do if the account shows a transaction I did not authorise?

Preserve the statement and communications, notify the institution promptly in writing and request the relevant records. Obtain advice on the appropriate complaint or claim and its deadline before signing any confirmation that could be understood as approval.

Conclusion

The sound starting point for investing in Turkey is a documented understanding of the product, the intermediary and the rights that accompany ownership. With those matters settled, the investor can assess commercial risk on a clearer legal foundation.

Bibliography

Legislation and Treaties

Borsa Muamelat Yönetmeliği, Articles 1-3; the scope is commodity exchanges and their branches. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/112645.

Capital Markets Law No. 6362. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/104117.

Communiqué III-39.1 on the Establishment and Operating Principles of Investment Institutions. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/111577.

Decree No. 32 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency, Article 15. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/117945.

Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/103648.

Income Tax Law No. 193. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/103111.

Law No. 5174 on the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye and Chambers and Commodity Exchanges. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/102927.

Material Events Communiqué II-15.1. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/111387.

Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/mevzuat/103039.

Judicial Decisions

Court of Cassation, 11th Civil Chamber, 10 December 2025, E. 2025/2457, K. 2025/7441. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/ictihat/1198861900.

Court of Cassation, 11th Civil Chamber, 22 May 2025, E. 2024/5239, K. 2025/3587. https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr/ictihat/1160343100.

Institutional and Official Materials

Borsa İstanbul, Pay Piyasası Takas Esasları, current published equity settlement arrangements, accessed 17 September 2026. https://www.borsaistanbul.com/piyasalar/pay-piyasasi/takas-esaslari.

SPK Weekly Bulletin 2026/60, 17 September 2026, Decisions 57/1706 and 57/1707, section A. https://spk.gov.tr/data/6aab8e7b8f95db07100fd7b4/2026-60.pdf.

YTM, Azami tazmin tutarı ne kadardır, 2026 table.

Footnotes

1. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Articles 329, 434, 437 and 507. Official source.

2. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 3, 52 and 67; categories of capital market instruments and market activities. Official source.

3. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 1, 2, 67 and 128. Official source.

4. Law No. 5174, Articles 28, 32 and 34. See also the Ministry of Trade’s official chambers and exchanges legislation collection. Official source.

5. Borsa Muamelat Yönetmeliği, Articles 1-3; the scope is commodity exchanges and their branches. Official source.

6. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 37, 39, 40 and 67. Official source.

7. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 13, 77 and 81. Official source.

8. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 14 and 15; Material Events Communiqué II-15.1, Articles 5 and 24. Official source.

9. Decree No. 32 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency, Article 15. Official source.

10. Communiqué III-39.1 on the Establishment and Operating Principles of Investment Institutions, Articles 26, 27 and 29. Official source.

11. Foreign Direct Investment Law No. 4875, Articles 2 and 3; the general freedom is subject to international agreements and special legislation. Official source.

12. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 37 and 39; separate regulated investment services. Official source.

13. Communiqué III-39.1, Articles 25-29, including the required framework agreement and client risk disclosures. Official source.

14. Communiqué III-39.1, Articles 30-32; classification and elective professional status. Official source.

15. Communiqué III-39.1, Article 33; appropriateness testing, warnings and recordkeeping. Official source.

16. Borsa İstanbul, Pay Piyasası Takas Esasları, current published equity settlement arrangements, accessed 17 September 2026. Official source.

17. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 70 and 101; market surveillance and protective measures. Official source.

18. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Article 46, including the provisions concerning client assets and client cash accounts. Official source.

19. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 82-85, particularly Article 84(1)-(2). Official source.

20. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Articles 434, 437, 478, 507 and 509; Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Article 19. Official source.

21. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Article 461; Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Articles 18 and 29. Official source.

22. Material Events Communiqué II-15.1, Articles 12 and 13, including Article 12(4) on MKK announcements and remaining investor obligations. Official source.

23. Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Article 26; the applicable offer and exemption rules must also be reviewed. Official source.

24. Court of Cassation, 11th Civil Chamber, 10 December 2025, E. 2025/2457, K. 2025/7441. Official Ministry of Justice decision text. Official source.

25. Court of Cassation, 11th Civil Chamber, 22 May 2025, E. 2024/5239, K. 2025/3587. The case concerned option contracts and subsequent approval on its facts. Official source.

26. SPK Weekly Bulletin 2026/60, 17 September 2026, Decisions 57/1706 and 57/1707, section A. The stated duration and conditions should be rechecked before a transaction. Official source.

27. YTM, Azami tazmin tutarı ne kadardır, 2026 table; Capital Markets Law No. 6362, Article 84(5). Official source.

28. Income Tax Law No. 193, including Articles 6, 7, 75 and Temporary Article 67; treaty treatment requires the applicable treaty and investor facts. Official source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.