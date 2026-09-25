Debt Collection And Enforcement Proceedings In Turkey 2026

This article examines Turkish debt collection from the perspective of foreign creditors. It considers the choice of recovery route, payment orders, objections, litigation, negotiable instruments, provisional attachment, execution, insolvency and the treatment of foreign documents. The judicial authorities discussed in the text are considered alongside the statutory conditions of the particular procedure.

Abstract

This article examines Turkish debt collection from the perspective of foreign creditors. It considers the choice of recovery route, payment orders, objections, litigation, negotiable instruments, provisional attachment, execution, insolvency and the treatment of foreign documents. The judicial authorities discussed in the text are considered alongside the statutory conditions of the particular procedure. The analysis distinguishes establishing a claim from securing and recovering assets. Effective advice should connect the debtor, evidence, available remedy, notification dates and costs, while identifying the point at which an objection or competing creditor changes the expected course of recovery.

Keywords debt collection, Turkey, enforcement proceedings, payment orders, provisional attachment, foreign creditors

Introduction

Legislation and case law reviewed as at 16 September 2026 A foreign supplier with an unpaid invoice against a Turkish customer does not always have to obtain a judgment before seeking recovery. Turkish law allows a creditor to begin ordinary enforcement for a monetary claim by applying to an enforcement office. If the debtor receives the payment order and does not object in time, the creditor may move towards attachment without a trial on the debt. That is a valuable procedural advantage, but it should not be confused with a guarantee of payment.

The real decisions usually arise before the application: which entity owes the money, whether the debt is due, what documents prove performance, and whether the debtor has assets worth pursuing. A timely objection can stop ordinary enforcement, while an insolvent debtor may have nothing available to satisfy even an impeccable claim. Effective debt collection in Turkey therefore requires a litigation strategy and a recovery strategy from the beginning.

1. Can a foreign creditor start enforcement without suing?

For ordinary money claims, enforcement without a judgment is known as ilamsız icra. The creditor applies to an icra dairesi, or enforcement office, which issues a payment order. At this stage the office does not conduct a trial to determine whether the invoice is genuine, whether delivery was defective or whether the debtor has already paid. The opportunity to object supplies the essential safeguard for the debtor.1

An invoice or contract can support the application, but a document qualifying for summary removal of an objection is not a prerequisite to starting this ordinary procedure. That distinction matters: a creditor may be entitled to open a file yet lack the evidence needed to continue it quickly after an objection. Filing first and investigating the documents later can turn a manageable collection into avoidable litigation.

The route must nevertheless fit the claim. Enforcement based on a judgment, enforcement of negotiable instruments such as qualifying cheques and promissory notes, and realisation of pledged or mortgaged assets have their own rules. A secured creditor must consider the principle requiring recourse to the security first and its exceptions. The ordinary seven-day objection procedure described here should not be applied indiscriminately to these other routes.2

2. What should be checked before the application?

The initial file should contain the contract and amendments, purchase orders, invoices, delivery or acceptance records, payment history, correspondence acknowledging the balance, and any guarantee or security documents. For a disputed supply, proof that goods arrived or services were accepted can be more important than the invoice itself. Emails, electronic records and commercial books may help establish the claim, although their evidential value depends on the applicable procedural rules.3

The debtor must be identified by its exact legal name. A trading name, a shareholder and a related group company are not interchangeable defendants. Any claim against a director, shareholder or guarantor requires a separate legal basis. Corporate records should also be checked for the registered address, representation and any insolvency developments. A guarantee deserves its own review of form, scope, amount and the obligations it actually covers.

Counsel should then assess jurisdiction, the governing law, arbitration clauses and any agreed court clause. The debtor’s domicile is an important starting point for venue, but contractual performance and a valid jurisdiction agreement may affect the answer. A Turkish enforcement filing does not, by itself, displace the law governing an international contract or neutralise an arbitration agreement.4

Finally, reconcile the principal, payments, credit notes, default date, interest and currency before filing. A written demand may resolve an accounting dispute or establish default where notice is required. It is not universally necessary: a properly fixed maturity date and certain statutory rules can place a debtor in default without a further warning.5

3. The payment order and the seven-day objection period

In ordinary enforcement by attachment, the debtor generally has seven days from service of the payment order to pay or object. The service day is excluded from the calculation, and the statutory rules govern expiry on an official holiday. The objection must reach the competent procedural channel, ordinarily the enforcement office, rather than merely being sent to the creditor’s accounts department.6

A debtor can generally object to the whole debt without explaining the substantive reasons. A timely full objection stops the proceeding; a valid partial objection stops it only for the disputed part. There are significant qualifications. A partial objection must identify the disputed amount, denial of a signature must be express, and a venue objection has its own requirements. The ability to make a brief objection is not permission to disregard these distinctions.7

If no effective objection is lodged within the period, the creditor may request attachment once the statutory conditions are satisfied. This is procedural finality for enforcement purposes, not a judgment establishing the debt after a hearing. The debtor may still have specific remedies, including a challenge to irregular service or, where appropriate, a negative declaratory or restitution action. Such remedies do not all suspend collection automatically.8

4. Why valid service can decide the outcome

Service records deserve the same attention as the underlying contract. Turkish private legal entities are generally subject to mandatory electronic service through UETS, the National Electronic Notification System. Electronic service is deemed completed at the end of the fifth day following arrival at the electronic address. An ordinary email, a message to a sales representative and statutory electronic service are different things.9

An irregular notification is not necessarily ineffective forever. Under Article 32 of the Notification Law, actual awareness can cure the irregularity, with the date of awareness becoming decisive. A dispute about that date may require judicial assessment. Creditors should preserve the service certificate and electronic records; debtors who discover an enforcement file should obtain advice immediately rather than assume that a defect removes every deadline.10

5. How can a creditor overcome an objection?

The two principal remedies have different evidential requirements and time limits. Translating both as an action to “set aside the objection” conceals a distinction that can determine the cost and duration of recovery. The deadlines below run from service of the objection on the creditor, subject to any applicable statutory suspension.

Remedy Forum and evidence Ordinary deadline Removal of objection itirazın kaldırılması Enforcement court; restricted documentary examination under Article 68. Six months from service of the objection. Cancellation of objection itirazın iptali Court competent for the underlying claim; ordinary examination of the merits under Article 67. One year from service of the objection.

Removal is available where the claim rests on the instruments specified by Article 68, including a debt acknowledgment bearing an admitted or notarised signature, or an appropriate official document. An invoice, delivery note or signed commercial contract does not automatically meet that test. Where a signature is disputed, the separate rules on provisional removal may require consideration.11

Cancellation under Article 67 permits the competent court to examine the underlying claim under the ordinary rules of evidence. Depending on the relationship, that may be a commercial court or another court with subject matter jurisdiction. If the one-year period is missed, an ordinary action for payment may remain available within the substantive limitation period, but it is not the same remedy for continuing the original enforcement file.12

Neither route should be selected simply because it appears faster. The proper choice depends on the documents, the debtor’s objection, the forum and any urgent attachment already obtained. Where provisional attachment must be preserved, much shorter follow-up periods can apply, as explained below.

6. Mandatory mediation and compensation for an unjustified objection

For commercial monetary disputes within Article 5/A of the Turkish Commercial Code, an application to mediation is a precondition to bringing the covered lawsuit, including an action for cancellation of an objection. It is not a general precondition to opening an ordinary enforcement file. The enforcement court’s restricted removal procedure should also be distinguished from the merits lawsuit.13

The mediation calendar must be coordinated with the litigation deadline. In mandatory mediation, the interval between application to the mediation bureau and the final record is protected by the statutory rules on limitation and preclusive periods. A creditor should retain both dates and calculate the remaining time expressly. Settlement discussions conducted informally should not be assumed to have the same effect.14

A successful creditor may request icra inkâr tazminatı, compensation for an unjustified objection. Under Article 67, the statutory minimum is 20% of the relevant amount when the conditions are met. In ordinary cases this does not require proof that the debtor acted in bad faith. Whether the claim was liquid, meaning sufficiently ascertainable by the debtor, is central to the case law. Success on the principal claim alone does not guarantee compensation.15

The reverse claim must be assessed separately. A debtor seeking compensation against the creditor under Article 67 must establish the applicable conditions, including an unjustified proceeding brought in bad faith. Inflated interest, unsupported amounts and pursuit of the wrong entity can therefore create exposure as well as delay. Article 68 also contains compensation rules for decisions on the merits of a removal application.16

7. Court of Cassation rulings: practical lessons for creditors

Turkish Supreme Court guidance on civil enforcement comes from the Court of Cassation, Yargıtay. The following decisions illustrate distinct issues. Their significance lies in the point actually decided, not in treating every collection dispute as factually identical.

Foreign currency claims must be correctly formulated at the outset. In its decision of 10 October 2024, the Twelfth Civil Chamber considered an ordinary enforcement request for EUR 47,177,327.13 that omitted the Turkish lira equivalent. The Court held that the omission required cancellation of the entire proceeding. A later request filed in the same enforcement file, after a corrected payment order had already been issued, did not cure the original defect because the first request had not been formally cancelled. For a foreign creditor, the lesson is practical: the original UYAP filing, currency conversion and payment order must be checked before service.

The debtor’s receivables may matter as much as its visible assets. In its decision of 14 October 2025, the Twelfth Civil Chamber examined a third party’s denial of indebtedness following an attachment notice under Article 89. The Court explained that a compensation claim under Article 89(4) is examined under ordinary evidential rules, without confinement to Article 68 documents. It treated the existence of an attachable, due receivable at the date of service as decisive and found the expert evidence supported compensation in that case. It also required the court fee deficiency to be addressed. The decision supports careful investigation of third-party debts, not a presumption that every customer or shareholder must pay the creditor.17

An ascertainable debt need not be an undisputed debt. In its decision of 7 June 2006, the General Assembly of Civil Chambers held that compensation could be awarded where the commercial buyer could determine its liability from the information available to it, despite its dispute over the invoiced price. The Assembly also explained that the debtor’s bad faith was not an ordinary prerequisite. The decision illustrates the meaning of a liquid claim; it does not make every invoice automatically liquid. Its historical compensation percentage must be distinguished from the current statutory minimum of 20%.18

8. Attachment, asset searches and recovery priorities

Once enforcement can proceed, the creditor may seek attachment of bank balances, vehicles, real estate and receivables owed to the debtor by third parties. Article 78 provides for asset enquiries through UYAP and integrated systems when its conditions are satisfied. These powers operate within the enforcement process; they are not an unrestricted entitlement to obtain another company’s confidential financial information.19

Attachment must remain proportionate to the claim, interest and costs. Exempt assets, third-party ownership, protected income and prior rights can restrict recovery. Wage attachment is governed by both enforcement legislation and, where applicable, labour legislation. Social security pensions have their own protections and exceptions. A general statement that all income or a fixed percentage of every payment can be seized would be misleading.20

An attachment does not establish that the creditor will receive the asset’s apparent market value. Mortgages, pledges, privileged claims, competing attachments and sale costs must be considered. Priority is governed by more than the date on which a creditor first opened its enforcement file. A recovery estimate should identify the likely net proceeds after superior claims and realisation expenses.21

There are separate deadlines for requesting attachment and sale. Article 78 generally requires attachment to be requested within one year of service of the payment order, excluding specified periods such as the relevant objection and litigation interval. Under Article 106, sale is generally requested within one year of attachment, with the required valuation and sale expenses paid in advance. Statutory extensions and special rules must be checked. Failure to request sale effectively and in time can cause the attachment to lapse under Article 110.22

9. Can assets be protected before the debtor moves them?

Provisional attachment, ihtiyati haciz, may be available before the ordinary process has run its course. For an unsecured monetary debt that is already due, Article 257 provides the basic route. Attachment before maturity requires the additional statutory grounds. The court needs evidence supporting the claim and the requested measure; an allegation that a debtor is unreliable is not a substitute for the legal conditions.23

The creditor will ordinarily be required to provide security for loss caused by an unjustified attachment, subject to statutory exceptions. This is a separate issue from security imposed because the creditor is foreign. The amount should not be presented as a universal fixed percentage. The likely security requirement and liability for wrongful attachment belong in the initial advice.24

Obtaining the order is only the first step. Execution must be requested within ten days of the order. Where attachment precedes the main proceedings, Article 264 generally requires the creditor to commence enforcement or sue within seven days of the attachment, or service of its record where attachment occurred in the creditor’s absence. A subsequent objection can trigger another seven-day follow-up obligation to preserve the attachment. These are not replaced by the ordinary six-month and one-year periods.25

Mandatory mediation can affect the calculation: Article 18/A(16) expressly addresses the pre-action filing period in Article 264(1). It does not justify assuming that every attachment deadline is suspended. An urgent application should therefore be accompanied by a written timetable covering execution, the main claim and any objection.26

10. Interest and foreign currency debts: the 2026 position

Interest requires an independent calculation. The contract, the law governing the obligation, the currency, the default date and any special commercial provision all matter. A rate copied from an old demand letter can materially overstate or understate the claim, particularly where interest has accrued across legislative changes.

Article 1 of Law No. 3095 was amended by Law No. 7589 with effect from 31 July 2026. Where that provision governs and the rate has not been contractually fixed, the annual statutory rate is now 80% of the Central Bank’s short-term rediscount rate applicable on 31 December of the preceding year. A difference of at least five percentage points at 30 June triggers the statutory second-half adjustment. Article 2 separately provides for commercial default interest by reference to the Central Bank’s advance rate where the conditions are met. Older guidance treating the statutory rate as an unchanged fixed figure should therefore be revisited.27

Qualifying late payments for goods and services between commercial enterprises can instead fall within Article 1530 of the Commercial Code. For 2026, the Central Bank publishes a 43% rate and a minimum recovery-cost amount of TRY 2,020 for that regime. These are not universal figures for every invoice, loan or foreign currency claim; the transaction and contractual terms must first be brought within the provision.28

For foreign currency debts, Article 4/a of Law No. 3095 generally refers, absent a higher agreed contractual or default rate, to the highest rate paid by state banks on one-year deposits in that currency. This is distinct from ordinary Turkish lira interest. The enforcement request must also state the necessary Turkish lira equivalent and exchange-rate basis. The monetary claim, the procedural conversion and the applicable interest rule should be recorded separately to avoid accidental conversion of the creditor’s substantive entitlement.29

11. Limitation periods and missed procedural deadlines

Where Turkish substantive law applies, the general contractual limitation period is ten years, but Article 147 of the Code of Obligations specifies five-year periods for several categories, including rent and other periodic payments and certain professional or contractual claims. Other statutes contain further special periods. A commercial label does not establish which period applies. Maturity, the claim’s legal character and any relevant interruption must be identified.30

Commencing proceedings or enforcement can interrupt limitation under Article 154, as can qualifying acknowledgment by the debtor. A demand letter alone should not be assumed to do so. Limitation is generally a defence to be raised, not a point the court supplies automatically. A debtor should not assume that a limitation defence which already existed before service can be freely introduced after the ordinary objection period has passed. Limitation arising after enforcement becomes final is addressed separately by Article 71.31

12. Foreign creditors: representation, security and overseas judgments

A foreign creditor can ordinarily instruct a Turkish lawyer to conduct the matter without travelling to Turkey or forming a Turkish subsidiary. The authority documents should be prepared for their intended use. For a company, evidence of existence and of the signatory’s authority may be needed alongside the power of attorney. Documents issued abroad may require an apostille or another form of authentication, depending on the country, document and applicable treaty, together with Turkish translations.32

Article 48 of Law No. 5718 addresses security for costs and potential loss where a foreign natural or legal person brings proceedings or initiates enforcement. Exemption may be available through reciprocity and applicable international arrangements. Nationality, corporate status and the relevant instruments should be checked before budgeting. Neither an automatic exemption for every foreign investor nor a fixed security percentage should be promised.33

An existing foreign judgment or arbitral award changes the analysis. It is not automatically enforceable as a Turkish writ merely because it is final abroad. The applicable enforcement procedure, statutory conditions and any relevant treaty must be assessed before using Turkish judgment enforcement. Counsel should obtain the complete decision, evidence of finality where required, service documents and any arbitration agreement early.34

13. Insolvency, settlements and the cost of collection

A debtor’s entry into concordat proceedings, konkordato, can materially alter the collection strategy. The statutory moratorium generally prevents new enforcement and suspends existing proceedings, with defined exceptions. Secured creditors and privileged claims require separate analysis. A creditor may need to lodge and substantiate its claim in the collective process rather than continue an individual attachment strategy.35

Costs should be discussed by stage: initial enforcement, any security deposit, mediation, a contested objection, expert evidence, asset attachment and sale. Creditors normally advance enforcement expenses. Recoverable procedural costs and tariff-based legal fees are distinct from the professional fee agreed with the lawyer, and a costs award is only valuable to the extent it can be collected.36

A negotiated repayment can be commercially preferable to a contested sale, especially where the debtor remains viable. The settlement should identify principal, currency, interest, instalments, security, default consequences and treatment of the existing enforcement file. Releasing an attachment before replacement security or cleared payment is received changes the creditor’s position and should be a deliberate decision.

14. Choosing a debt collection lawyer in Turkey

A useful first opinion should answer four questions: can the claim be proved, which route fits the documents, what assets may support recovery, and what must be done next to preserve the position? Ask for a staged budget and a timetable based on the actual file. A seven-day objection period is not a seven-day collection guarantee, and a lawyer cannot responsibly promise a recovery date before assessing service, objections and assets.

For an international client, the engagement should also specify who will report in the agreed language, how settlement authority will be given, what additional litigation work requires a revised fee arrangement, and how recovered money and expenses will be accounted for. These practical arrangements make it easier to take prompt decisions when an attachment opportunity or settlement proposal arises.

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign company collect an unpaid invoice in Turkey without first winning a lawsuit?

Yes, an ordinary monetary claim may be pursued through enforcement without a prior judgment. If the debtor makes a timely objection, the creditor normally needs a further legal step before collection can continue. The contract and any security may require a different route.

Can the debtor stop the proceeding with a simple objection?

A timely full objection in the ordinary procedure generally does so without detailed reasons. Signature, partial-debt and venue objections have specific requirements. This answer does not describe the special rules for every cheque, promissory note or judgment enforcement.

Is an invoice enough to use the faster removal procedure?

Not necessarily. Starting enforcement and obtaining removal under Article 68 involve different evidential thresholds. The document must satisfy the requirements of the chosen remedy; an invoice can be useful evidence without qualifying for summary removal.

Must a creditor prove bad faith to obtain 20% compensation?

Not generally under Article 67 in an ordinary case against the debtor. The request, the unjustified objection and the ascertainable nature of the debt are central. Special statutory situations differ, and compensation is not automatic merely because some principal is awarded.

Is mediation required before sending a payment order?

It is not a general prerequisite to starting ordinary enforcement. It is a prerequisite to the commercial merits lawsuits covered by Article 5/A, including cancellation of an objection. The procedural route must be identified before deciding whether mediation is mandatory.

Can a euro or US dollar debt be claimed in its original currency?

The contract and applicable law must be checked, but a foreign currency entitlement can be pursued subject to the relevant rules. The enforcement request still needs the required Turkish lira equivalent and exchange-rate information. Foreign currency interest must be assessed separately.

Can assets be attached before the debtor is heard?

A court may grant provisional attachment where the legal conditions and evidence justify it. Security and strict follow-up deadlines are important. The order should be treated as the beginning of an urgent procedural sequence, rather than a completed recovery.

Do all foreign creditors have to pay a security deposit?

No universal answer applies. Article 48 security depends on the foreign party’s position and any available exemption. Security for provisional attachment is a separate requirement and must be considered independently.

How long does debt collection in Turkey take?

An uncontested file with readily available assets may proceed comparatively quickly. Objections, service disputes, expert evidence, appeals, asset sales and insolvency can substantially extend the process. A credible estimate should identify these stages and be revised as the file develops.

Will the debtor reimburse every legal expense?

Not necessarily. Statutory costs and tariff-based legal fees follow their own rules and may differ from the agreed professional fee. Partial success can affect allocation, while the debtor’s financial position affects whether an award is actually recovered.

Conclusion

The strongest collection file is prepared for both outcomes: payment after service and a defended dispute. Before filing, settle the identity of the debtor, the evidential basis, the currency and interest calculation, and the first realistic asset target. Keep procedural deadlines under review even while negotiating. For a foreign creditor, coordinated advice at that stage can prevent errors that are expensive to correct after an objection or an attachment has already been challenged.

Footnotes

1. Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004, Articles 42, 58, 60, 62 and 66. Ministry of Justice, consolidated legislation. Official source.

2. Law No. 2004, Articles 32, 45, 58, 60 and 167 et seq. Official source.

3. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Articles 199 and 222; electronic documents and evidence from commercial books. Official source.

4. Law No. 2004, Article 50; Law No. 6100, Articles 6, 10, 17-18; Law No. 5718, Article 24. Official source.

5. Law No. 6098, Articles 99 and 117; Law No. 6102, Articles 10 and 1530. Official source.

6. Law No. 2004, Articles 19, 60 and 62. Official source.

7. Law No. 2004, Articles 50, 62, 63 and 66. Article 63 also limits expansion of objection grounds in the removal procedure. Official source.

8. Law No. 2004, Articles 65, 66, 71, 72 and 78. Official source.

9. Notification Law No. 7201, Article 7/a, including mandatory electronic service and the deemed service date. Official source.

10. Law No. 7201, Article 32; Law No. 2004, Article 16. Official source.

11. Law No. 2004, Articles 68 and 68/a. Article 68 restricts renewed ordinary enforcement where its prescribed period is missed. Official source.

12. Law No. 2004, Article 67, first and fourth paragraphs. Official source.

13. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Article 5/A; Law No. 2004, Articles 67 and 68. Official source.

14. Law on Mediation in Civil Disputes No. 6325, Article 18/A(15). Official source.

15. Law No. 2004, Article 67(2)-(3), including its special rule for legal representatives and heirs. Official source.

16. Law No. 2004, Articles 67 and 68, final paragraph. Official source.

17. Court of Cassation, Twelfth Civil Chamber, 14 October 2025, E. 2025/6325, K. 2025/6263. The cited holding concerns the civil compensation claim under Article 89(4). Official judgment.

18. Court of Cassation, General Assembly of Civil Chambers, 7 June 2006, E. 2006/19-295, K. 2006/341. Read with the current text of Law No. 2004, Article 67; the decision predates the reduction of the statutory minimum from 40% to 20%. Official judgment.

19. Law No. 2004, Articles 78, 85 and 89. Official source.

20. Law No. 2004, Articles 82, 83 and 85; Labour Law No. 4857, Article 35; Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law No. 5510, Article 93. Official source.

21. Law No. 2004, Articles 100, 138, 140 and 206. Official source.

22. Law No. 2004, Articles 78, 106 and 110. Official source.

23. Law No. 2004, Articles 257 and 258. Official source.

24. Law No. 2004, Article 259. Official source.

25. Law No. 2004, Articles 261 and 264. Official source.

26. Law No. 6325, Article 18/A(15)-(16). Official source.

27.. Law No. 3095 on Statutory Interest and Default Interest, Articles 1 and 2; Article 1 amended by Law No. 7589, Article 10, effective 31 July 2026. Official source.

28. Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, rates and minimum recovery costs under Turkish Commercial Code Article 1530(7), effective 1 January 2026. Official Central Bank table.

29. Law No. 3095, Article 4/a; Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, Article 99; Law No. 2004, Article 58. Official source.

30. Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, Articles 146, 147 and 149. Official source.

31. Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, Articles 154 and 161; Law No. 2004, Articles 62, 63 and 71. Official source.

32. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Articles 74, 76, 223 and 224; special authority, proof of representation, translations and foreign official documents. Official source.

33. Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure No. 5718, Article 48. Official source.

34. Law No. 5718, Articles 50-59 on foreign judgments and Articles 60-63 on foreign arbitral awards, subject to applicable treaties. Official source.

35. Law No. 2004, Articles 288, 294, 295 and 299; effects of the concordat moratorium and notification of claims. Official source.

36. Law No. 2004, Article 59; Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100, Articles 323 and 326. Official source.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.