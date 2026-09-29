Developments Concerning Liquidity Measures In The Capital Markets And The Fund Liquidation Process

On 16 September 2026, the money market funds founded by Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. defaulted after failing to meet the cash redemption requests received from investors, triggering a sharp sell off on Borsa Istanbul. The BIST 100 index lost 5.54% that same day and hit a circuit breaker; the selling soon spread to Tera Portföy funds as well. It became apparent that the problem was not confined to those two firms but also extended to Hedef, Atlas, A1 Capital, Pardus and Bulls Portföy.

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Summary

On 16 September 2026, the money market funds founded by Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. defaulted after failing to meet the cash redemption requests received from investors, triggering a sharp sell off on Borsa Istanbul. The BIST 100 index lost 5.54% that same day and hit a circuit breaker; the selling soon spread to Tera Portföy funds as well. It became apparent that the problem was not confined to those two firms but also extended to Hedef, Atlas, A1 Capital, Pardus and Bulls Portföy.

With a view to restoring confidence in the market, protecting the rights and interests of investors and easing forced-sale pressure, the Capital Markets Board (the “CMB”) in particular, together with the Banking Regulation and Supervision Board (the “BRSA”) and İstanbul Takas ve Saklama Bankası A.Ş. (“Takasbank”), published a series of successive statements, decisions and announcements between 16.09.2026 and 22.09.2026. These developments are briefly summarised below, together with an indication of the connection between the decisions taken and the crisis:

In response to posts in relation to the transactions that could not be executed during the sell-off and claims stating that fund buy and sell orders on the Türkiye Electronic Fund Trading Platform (“ TEFAS ”) had been cancelled by the system, Takasbank stated, in its announcement made on 16 September 2026, that no orders were cancelled as a result of any issue with Takasbank or the TEFAS system.

”) had been cancelled by the system, Takasbank stated, in its announcement made on 16 September 2026, that no orders were cancelled as a result of any issue with Takasbank or the TEFAS system. On 17 September 2026, the CMB, published two bulletins on the matter. Pursuant to decisions No. 57/1706 and 57/1707 published in CMB Bulletin No. 2026/60 (the “ First Bulletin ”), it was decided (i) that the provision on the minimum equity maintenance ratio in margin trading may be applied flexibly until the end of the trading session on 2 October 2026, (ii) that the funds founded by seven portfolio management companies would be closed to trading on TEFAS and that the 130 funds listed in the same bulletin be liquidated.

”), it was decided (i) that the provision on the minimum equity maintenance ratio in margin trading may be applied flexibly until the end of the trading session on 2 October 2026, (ii) that the funds founded by seven portfolio management companies would be closed to trading on TEFAS and that the 130 funds listed in the same bulletin be liquidated. In bulletin No. 2026/61 published by the CMB on the same day (the “S econd Bulletin ”), pursuant to decision No. 57/1708, the procedures and principles for the liquidation of the funds were determined, rules for participation share transactions conducted through distribution channels other than TEFAS were introduced, and the list of funds to be liquidated was updated.

”), pursuant to decision No. 57/1708, the procedures and principles for the liquidation of the funds were determined, rules for participation share transactions conducted through distribution channels other than TEFAS were introduced, and the list of funds to be liquidated was updated. On the same day, the BRSA, by its decision dated 17.09.2026 and numbered 11571, decided that, for share buy-backs made after 16 September 2026 by publicly traded banks whose shares are listed on the Borsa Istanbul Equity Market, the repurchased shares shall not be treated as a deduction item from common equity Tier 1 capital until 31 December 2026 and shall not be included in the calculation of the credit risk weighted amounts or market risk-weighted amounts.

By decision No. 59/1710 published in CMB Bulletin No. 2026/62 dated 20 September 2026 (the “ Third Bulletin ”), the 3-month liquidation period set out in the procedures and principles for the liquidation of the funds was extended to 6 months.

”), the 3-month liquidation period set out in the procedures and principles for the liquidation of the funds was extended to 6 months. Lastly, decision No. 60/1711, published in CMB Bulletin No. 2026/63 dated 22 September 2026 (the “Fourth Bulletin”), suspended one of the financial limitations on share buy-backs. Accordingly, within the scope of the special buy back framework the CMB established through Decision No. 16/531 dated 19 March 2025 (the “Principle Decision dated 19 March 2025”) in response to developments in the capital markets and to ensure that the markets function in a healthy manner, the financial cap providing that the total cost of the repurchased shares may not exceed a company’s distributable profit, will not be applied until a further announcement.

The developments and the deadlines set out in the decisions are shown in the table below in chronological order:

Date / Period Development Basis 16 September 2026 Takasbank stated on its X account that fund buy and sale orders on TEFAS had not been cancelled by the system. Takasbank statement 17 September 2026 CMB Decisions No. 57/1706 and 57/1707: flexibility was introduced in the equity maintenance ratio for margin trading; the funds established by seven portfolio management companies were closed for trading on TEFAS; and the liquidation of 130 funds was ordered. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/60 17 September 2026 CMB Decision No. 57/1708: the fund liquidation procedures and principles were announced; rules were introduced for distribution channels other than TEFAS; and the list of funds to be liquidated was updated (current list contains 131 funds). CMB Bulletin No. 2026/61 17 September .2026,

13:30 Participation share redemption orders submitted after this time for funds with a redemption notice period, fall within the scope of the liquidation principles. For money market funds, the end-of-day value date cut-off time specified in the prospectus applies. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/61, (A/6) From 17 September 2026 For the funds ordered to be liquidated, no participation share purchase or redemption orders may be placed through distribution channels other than TEFAS. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/61, (B) 17 September 2026 BRSA Decision No. 11571: the shares that publicly traded banks acquire on the BIST Equity Market through buy-backs after 16 September 2026 may not be treated as a deduction item from common equity Tier 1 capital until 31 December 2026 and may not be included in the calculation of credit risk weighted amounts or market risk-weighted amounts. BRSA Board Decision (11571) 20 September 2026 CMB Decision No. 59/1710: the 3-month period set for the liquidation of the funds was extended to 6 months. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/62 21 September 2026 MKK and the appointed banks must complete the reconciliation of outstanding participation shares, investor holdings, encumbrances and any pending orders. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/61 22 September 2026 CMB Decision No. 60/1711: for share buy-backs within the scope of the Principle Decision dated 19 March 2025, the financial cap providing that the total cost of the repurchased shares may not exceed the company’s distributable profit resources will not be applied until a further announcement. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/63 27 September 2026 All custody transfers and reconciliations relating to fund assets, transactions, receivables, payables and fund expenses must be completed among the relevant banks, Takasbank, the previous custodian and the fund services unit. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/61 2 October 2026 Last day on which the minimum equity maintenance ratio for margin transactions may be applied at 20% instead of 35%. CMB Bulletin No. 2026/60 31 December 2026 Last day on which the capital adequacy relief may apply for publicly traded banks buying back their own shares. BRSA Decision No. 11571

Equity Maintenance Ratio in Margin Trading

Pursuant to Article 17 of the Communiqué on Margin Trading, Short Selling and Lending and Borrowing of Capital Market Instruments (Serial: V, No: 65), the equity maintenance ratio must be at least 35% throughout the term of margin transactions in capital market instruments.

By the CMB decision published in the First Bulletin, this provision may be applied flexibly, until the end of the trading session on 2 October 2026, or until further notice, with the equity ratio required to be at least 20% throughout the term of the transactions. Brokerage firms will apply this flexibility to the extent it is consistent with their own risk policies, while taking customer requests into account as far as possible.

Closure of the Funds to Trading on TEFAS and the Liquidation Decision

The CMB decided that all investment funds founded by the following seven portfolio management companies, and whose participation shares are traded on TEFAS, be closed to both purchase and sale transactions on TEFAS:

Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

A1 Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş.

The CMB further decided that the investment funds listed in the First Bulletin will be liquidated by a method to be determined by the CMB. The procedures and principles for the liquidation of these funds were determined on the same day by CMB Decision No. 57/1708 and were published in the Second Bulletin.

Liquidation Procedures and Principles

Appointment of portfolio custodians

T. İş Bankası A.Ş. has been appointed as the portfolio custodian of the funds established by Tera Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. and TC Ziraat Bankası A.Ş. has been appointed as the portfolio custodian of the funds established by A1 Capital Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş., Atlas Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş., Bulls Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş., Hedef Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş., Pardus Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. and Pusula Portföy Yönetimi A.Ş. The banks concerned have been authorised to carry out the liquidation processes of these funds. With respect to the duties assigned to them, these banks are authorised to perform the acts and transactions that are imposed on the fund founder by the legislation and that are necessary for carrying out the liquidation. The duties and responsibilities of the banks arising from their capacity as portfolio custodians are reserved.

Reconciliation of participation shares

Within two business days following 17.09.2026, the date on which the Second Bulletin was published, a reconciliation of the total number of outstanding participation shares of each fund subject to liquidation, of the participation shares held in investors’ individual custody accounts on a registry-number basis, of any pledges, attachments, injunctions and other encumbrances, and of unexecuted orders shall be carried out between the Central Securities Depository (“MKK”) and the appointed banks.

Custody of assets and reconciliation

The financial assets subject to custody in the fund portfolio shall be held at Takasbank under the accounts of the relevant banks. The reconciliation of the receivables and payables arising from all types of fund transactions, including repos, reverse repos, BIST money market transactions, equity repos, securities-preferred reverse repos, committed transactions, forwards, time/demand deposits and participation accounts, loans and participation finance transactions, shall be carried out between the previous custodian, the relevant bank and Takasbank, and the reconciliation of the expenses stated in the fund prospectus as capable of being covered from the fund shall be carried out between the fund services unit, the previous custodian and the relevant bank. These transactions shall be completed no later than 10 business days after the CMB decision (by 27 September 2026).

Fund management fee and other expenses

From the date on which the custody account is transferred to the banks, the existing fund management fee shall be accrued to the fund on behalf of the bank carrying out the liquidation, for periods to be determined by the bank, and other expense items relating to the fund shall continue to be accrued to the fund in accordance with the fund prospectus.

Conversion of assets into cash and payments

The financial assets in the fund portfolio shall be converted into cash through sale orders placed on the fund account, , at a frequency to be determined by the appointed bank, with regard to investor interests, market depth and liquidity conditions. Depending on the type of asset, the appointed banks may place sale orders directly to the fund account or submit orders through an investment firm. The cash obtained at maturity from money market instruments and transactions with a fixed maturity (reverse repos, exchange money market transactions, time deposits, participation accounts, committed transactions, OTC derivative transactions, etc.) and the cash obtained from the sale of other financial assets, may be reinvested in money market instruments and transactions within the framework of a payment plan to be determined by the bank. The cash so obtained shall be transferred, at periods to be determined by the relevant banks, to the individual custody accounts of the fund investors whose reconciliation has been completed, in proportion to their holdings of fund participation shares.

Redemption orders covered

Participation share redemption orders submitted after 13:30 on 17 September 2026 for funds with a redemption notice period, and redemption orders submitted after the end-of-day value date cut-off time specified in the prospectus for money market funds, shall be treated within the scope of the liquidation principles. The amount corresponding to redemption orders that were placed through the Takasbank TEFAS Platform but not executed shall be accrued to the fund account as a liability, and these liabilities shall be paid by the bank, as a priority, from the cash obtained from the sale of assets.

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