Turkey’s Crypto-Asset Framework In 2026: Licensing, Compliance, And The Tax Question

Turkey has moved from a largely unregulated crypto market to one of the more tightly supervised regimes in the region. For foreign investors, exchanges, and businesses holding digital assets with a Turkish nexus, understanding the current framework is no longer optional.

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Turkey has moved from a largely unregulated crypto market to one of the more tightly supervised regimes in the region. For foreign investors, exchanges, and businesses holding digital assets with a Turkish nexus, understanding the current framework is no longer optional.

The Foundation: Law No. 7518

The cornerstone of Turkish crypto regulation is Law No. 7518, which amended the Capital Markets Law and, for the first time, gave crypto assets a statutory definition: intangible assets created and stored virtually using distributed ledger technology, distributed over digital networks, and capable of representing value or rights.

The law placed crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) under the licensing and supervision of the Capital Markets Board (SPK). Two implementing communiqués now govern the establishment, operation, and conduct of licensed platforms. The practical consequences are significant:

Licensing is mandatory. Only SPK-authorized platforms may serve Turkish residents. The SPK publishes public lists of authorized providers.

Foreign platforms are effectively excluded. Offering services to persons resident in Turkey — including operating a Turkish-language website or marketing to Turkish users — is treated as unauthorized crypto-asset service provision.

Prohibited activities. Licensed platforms may not offer leveraged trading or promise interest-like returns unless expressly authorized. Breaches expose providers to sanctions from both the SPK and MASAK, Turkey's financial intelligence unit.

AML: Crypto Providers as Financial Institutions

Since amendments that entered into force in December 2024, CASPs are classified as financial institutions under Turkey's anti-money-laundering framework. This brings full know-your-customer obligations, sanctions screening against UN Security Council and domestic lists, and transaction monitoring. Anonymous or pseudonymous accounts are strictly prohibited.

Turkish banks, for their part, routinely require source-of-funds documentation for incoming transfers originating from crypto conversions. This is not discretionary caution — it flows directly from the AML regulation on preventing the laundering of proceeds of crime.

Taxation: A Framework Still Settling

Taxation is where the picture remains in motion. A legislative proposal submitted to Parliament in March 2026 contemplates three pillars:

A crypto-asset transaction tax of 0.03% (three per ten-thousand) on transactions executed through SPK-licensed platforms;

Withholding tax at source on gains realized through licensed platforms, with the platform responsible for calculation and remittance;

Mandatory FIFO costing for computing gains.

Reports on the proposal's fate have been inconsistent — some sources indicate the withholding component was withdrawn in late March, while others describe the transaction tax as applied in practice. Until the final text is published in the Official Gazette, businesses should treat the withholding regime as pending rather than settled.

What is not in doubt is the baseline: crypto gains fall within the scope of the Income Tax Law as capital appreciation gains. Income earned through foreign exchanges, DeFi protocols, staking, mining, or airdrops — anything outside the licensed-platform withholding perimeter — must be self-assessed by the taxpayer, calculated on a FIFO basis, and declared in the annual income tax return filed in March.

Turkey also participates in the OECD's automatic exchange of information network with over one hundred jurisdictions and is aligning with the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The assumption that offshore crypto holdings are invisible to the Turkish tax administration is increasingly untenable.

The 2026 Asset Amnesty

A notable recent development is Law No. 7582, published in the Official Gazette on 4 June 2026, which introduced Turkey's eighth “asset peace” (varlık barışı) program through a new provisional article in the Corporate Tax Law. The program allows certain assets held abroad — including, under conditions, crypto-derived funds — to be repatriated into the Turkish financial system at a reduced tax rate. It is a declaration-and-repatriation mechanism rather than a blanket amnesty, and source documentation remains essential, particularly given banks' AML obligations.

Practical Takeaways

For businesses and investors, three points stand out. First, any crypto activity touching Turkish residents runs through the SPK licensing perimeter — structuring around it via offshore platforms carries regulatory risk on both sides of the transaction. Second, compliance infrastructure (KYC, sanctions screening, source-of-funds records) is now the price of admission, not a best practice. Third, the tax regime should be monitored closely over the coming months: the direction of travel is clear even where the final rates and mechanics are not.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.