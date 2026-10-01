Opening A Bank Account In Turkey As A Foreign National

This article examines the legal and practical framework for opening and operating a Turkish bank account as a foreign national or foreign-owned business. It distinguishes statutory customer-identification and anti-money-laundering duties from each bank's own customer-acceptance policy. The discussion addresses passports,

Abstract

This article examines the legal and practical framework for opening and operating a Turkish bank account as a foreign national or foreign-owned business. It distinguishes statutory customer-identification and anti-money-laundering duties from each bank's own customer-acceptance policy. The discussion addresses passports, Turkish identifiers, address verification, residence status, in-person and remote onboarding, powers of attorney, source-of-funds review, politically exposed persons, higher-risk country connections, corporate accounts and pre-registration capital deposits. It also considers record retention, suspicious-transaction reporting and judicial guidance concerning the protection of bank-account property. The central practical point is that a complete document set does not create an automatic right to an account at a particular institution. A reliable banking plan therefore combines the legal minimum with advance confirmation of the selected bank's current onboarding requirements and a documented explanation of the intended account activity.

Keywords: Turkey; bank accounts; foreign nationals; customer due diligence; MASAK; source of funds; power of attorney; corporate banking

Introduction

A Turkish bank account can become operationally important long before a foreign national considers themselves established in Turkey. Employers may need a salary account, property buyers need a reliable payment trail, shareholders need to fund a company, and an investor may need a local banking relationship to make recurring tax, utility or commercial payments. The practical difficulty is that there is no single national checklist that guarantees acceptance by every bank.

Turkish law imposes customer-identification, customer-due-diligence, suspicious-transaction reporting and record-retention duties on banks. Those rules set a regulatory floor. They do not require every bank to accept every applicant who presents the minimum identification documents. Each institution also applies its own customer-acceptance, sanctions, correspondent-banking and risk policies. The useful legal question is therefore twofold: what must the bank verify under Turkish law, and what additional evidence does this particular bank require before it is willing to establish the relationship?1

1. The legal minimum: identity, address and the purpose of the relationship

Opening an account is a continuing business relationship for AML purposes. Before establishing it, the bank must identify the customer and obtain the other information required by the customer-due-diligence framework. For a foreign natural person, MASAK guidance describes collection of the person's name, place and date of birth, nationality, identity-document type and number, address, signature sample and, where applicable, contact and occupation information. Core identity details are verified through a passport, residence document or another identity document accepted under the applicable rules, and the declared address must also be verified.2

This distinction matters because three documents often mentioned together perform different functions. A passport proves identity. A Turkish tax identification number, or an available foreigner identity number, helps Turkish institutions match the person to domestic administrative and financial records. A residence document can provide a particularly convenient form of identity or address evidence, but the AML rules should not be rewritten as a universal statement that every foreign applicant must hold a residence permit before any Turkish bank may open an account.3

Banks may nevertheless make residence status a practical requirement under their own risk and operational policies. A non-resident applicant should therefore confirm the selected institution's current list before travelling to a branch. The answer can depend on nationality, tax residence, intended transactions, expected balances, the country from which funds will arrive and whether the bank can verify the customer's address and economic purpose to its satisfaction.

2. A Turkish tax number is useful, but it is not bank approval

A Turkish tax identification number is commonly requested during onboarding and is useful for many transactions beyond banking. It can be obtained through the Revenue Administration's current channels, subject to the identity-validation process. Where the person already has a foreigner identity number, the correct identifier to use should be confirmed rather than creating inconsistent records under different spellings or passport numbers.4

Possession of a tax number does not oblige a bank to open the account. The bank still has to understand the customer, the intended use of the relationship and, where risk requires, the source of funds or wealth. A foreign client planning a property closing or company establishment should therefore treat the tax number as one item in the onboarding file, not as evidence that financing or account access has already been secured.

3. Residence status and non-resident applications

There is no safe universal statement that a tourist, business visitor or other non-resident will be accepted or rejected. The statutory AML framework focuses on reliable identification, address verification and the risk of the relationship. The commercial acceptance decision belongs to the bank, subject to mandatory law. A branch may therefore ask a non-resident for documents that would not normally be requested from a long-standing resident customer, including evidence of a property transaction, employment, business formation, investment purpose, foreign tax residence or expected incoming transfers.

From a planning perspective, the client should obtain the bank's written or email checklist where possible and identify the proposed source account abroad. If a transaction depends on a Turkish account being operational by a fixed closing date, the banking process should start before the sale, employment or incorporation timetable becomes irreversible. A lawyer can help prepare and explain the underlying transaction, but cannot guarantee that a particular bank will accept the customer.

4. In-person onboarding, remote identification and powers of attorney

Personal attendance remains common for foreign individual customers because it allows the bank to inspect identification, obtain a signature and conduct its onboarding interview directly. Turkish law also contains remote-identification frameworks for specified financial relationships, but the existence of remote identification should not be presented as a general passport-only route available to every foreign applicant. Eligibility, supported document types and the bank's own implementation must be confirmed for the particular customer and product.5

A power of attorney can be relevant where the client cannot attend, but it does not remove the bank's own AML responsibility. Under Turkish law, an agent may act within the authority granted, while transactions that require special authority should be expressed clearly. In practice, banks differ on whether they accept a representative for initial account opening, and on the wording, notarisation, apostille or consular authentication and Turkish translation they require.6

A banking power of attorney should therefore be prepared for the identified institution and intended acts. Opening and closing accounts, receiving account information, issuing payment instructions, using internet banking, receiving cards or tokens, making foreign-currency transactions and transferring funds are distinct authorities. Giving a very broad banking mandate merely to avoid a second appointment can create unnecessary control and fraud risk after the immediate transaction is complete.

5. Source of funds, enhanced due diligence and higher-risk relationships

Customer due diligence does not end after the passport is copied. Banks must know enough about their customers and activities to assess whether transactions are consistent with the relationship. MASAK guidance expressly contemplates enhanced measures in higher-risk situations, including obtaining additional information, updating customer and beneficial-owner information more frequently, requiring senior approval, increasing monitoring and, where appropriate, restricting transaction amounts or types.7

A foreign applicant should be ready to document the origin and intended use of significant funds. Depending on the facts, useful material can include salary records, audited company accounts, a sale agreement, inheritance documents, brokerage statements, dividend records, loan documentation or the contract for the Turkish transaction. The objective is not to overwhelm the bank with paper. It is to provide a coherent explanation that matches the expected account activity.

Politically exposed person status, a connection with a higher-risk jurisdiction, complex ownership, unusual transfer routes or a transaction that does not fit the customer's financial profile can lead to additional review. This should be described accurately as risk-based scrutiny, not as a rule that a particular nationality is automatically prohibited. Banks can also apply sanctions and correspondent-bank policies that are more restrictive than the minimum domestic AML requirements.8

6. Suspicious transactions, confidentiality and record retention

If a bank has information, suspicion or reasonable grounds to suspect that assets involved in a completed or attempted transaction derive from illegal activity or are intended for illegal purposes, Law No. 5549 requires a suspicious-transaction report to MASAK. The reporting obligation is confidential. A customer should therefore not expect the bank to explain whether a report has been filed or to negotiate the content of such a report.9

The record-retention period is also longer than many clients assume. Law No. 5549 requires obliged institutions to retain relevant documents and records for eight years, and MASAK states that for identification records relating to accounts the period begins when the account is closed. This retention duty is one reason accurate onboarding data and a consistent transaction record matter even after a relationship has ended.10

7. Corporate accounts: separate the company from its shareholders

A Turkish company's bank account belongs to the company, not to its foreign shareholder or director. The bank will ordinarily need the registered company information, tax details, constitutional or trade-registry documents, beneficial-ownership information and evidence identifying the persons authorised to represent and operate the account. The exact corporate authorisation should be consistent with the trade registry and the company's signature arrangements.

For a foreign-owned company, the bank may also examine the ownership chain and the source of capital. Corporate documents issued abroad can require authentication and translation for use in Turkey. The practical file should be prepared before the directors expect payroll, tax, rent or supplier payments to begin, because an incorporated company can exist before its ordinary operating account is fully functional.

8. Joint stock and limited companies: the capital-deposit sequence is different

The pre-registration capital rule differs between the principal company forms. For a joint stock company, at least 25% of cash capital committed at formation must be deposited into a special bank account opened for the company being established before registration; the bank issues evidence for the trade registry. The remaining cash capital is payable within 24 months after registration, subject to the articles and statutory rules.11

A limited liability company does not have the same compulsory pre-registration 25% bank-deposit step. Current Ministry of Trade guidance states that its cash capital may be paid in full within 24 months following registration. This difference should be reflected in the incorporation timetable. It does not mean that a limited company can postpone opening an operating account for as long as 24 months if the business needs to receive or make payments immediately.12

Current minimum capital amounts should also be checked when forming or acquiring a company. As of 2026, Ministry guidance identifies TRY 250,000 for an ordinary joint stock company and TRY 50,000 for a limited company, with a separate higher starting-capital rule for certain non-public joint stock companies using the registered-capital system. Existing companies below the new statutory minimums also face the 31 December 2026 transitional deadline under the current framework.13

9. When an account is restricted, blocked or closed

Account opening is only the beginning of the relationship. A later transfer can be delayed for compliance review, an account can be affected by a judicial or administrative measure, and a bank may decide to terminate a relationship in accordance with the contract and applicable law. The first step is to identify who imposed the restriction, the legal basis, the date and scope of the measure, and whether the bank is acting on its own risk controls or implementing an external order.

Constitutional Court: prolonged account restraints require proportionality

In Ayşe Sabahat Gencer, Application No. 2018/34950, decided on 20 October 2022, the Constitutional Court examined a participation-fund account that remained blocked for more than five years after the bank had been transferred to the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund. The Court found a violation of the right to property because the continued measure had become disproportionate in the circumstances. The decision does not prevent lawful temporary restrictions, and it was not an account-opening case. Its importance here is the broader principle that interference with funds held in a bank account must have a legal basis and remain proportionate over time.14

Court of Cassation: banks carry a heightened duty of care

Court of Cassation case law also treats banks as trust institutions subject to a heightened objective duty of care. Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2015/10105, K. 2016/901, 27 January 2016, concerned loss connected with banking dealings and emphasised that a bank's duty of care can arise even during the preparatory stage of the relationship. The decision does not create a right to force account opening. It is relevant to the standard expected from a bank once it deals with a customer or prospective customer within its professional sphere.15

10. Practical file for a foreign applicant

For an individual, prepare the current passport, Turkish tax or foreigner identity number where applicable, reliable address evidence, contact and occupation information, tax-residence information and documents explaining the source and expected use of funds. If the account supports a property, employment or investment transaction, provide the underlying contract or official file rather than relying on a verbal explanation.

For a company, add the current trade-registry record, articles, tax registration, beneficial-ownership information, signatory evidence and the resolution or other authority governing the account. Where a foreign shareholder or foreign corporate parent is involved, prepare the relevant foreign corporate documents and ownership chart. Confirm the bank's required form, authentication and translation before documents are signed abroad.

Finally, ask what the bank will actually activate on day one. An account number, debit card, online banking, international transfers, foreign-currency subaccounts, corporate payment authority and transaction limits are separate operational features. A client who needs to close a property transaction or run payroll should confirm the functionality required, not merely whether an account can technically be opened.

Frequently asked questions

Can a foreign national open a Turkish bank account without a residence permit?

Turkish AML legislation does not state a universal rule that every foreign customer must hold a residence permit before a bank account can exist. A bank may nevertheless require residence documentation under its own onboarding policy. Non-resident applicants should confirm the selected bank and branch requirements in advance.

Does a Turkish tax number guarantee account opening?

No. A tax number is an identification tool, not an approval. The bank still performs customer due diligence, address verification and its own risk assessment.

Can a lawyer or another representative open the account under a power of attorney?

Potentially, if the authority is legally sufficient and the bank accepts representative onboarding. Bank practice varies, so the exact institution should approve the wording and document formalities before the power of attorney is executed abroad.

Why is the bank asking where my money came from?

Because banks must understand their customers and monitor whether transactions are consistent with the relationship. Higher-risk or unusually large transactions can justify additional source-of-funds or source-of-wealth evidence.

Can the bank tell me whether it filed a suspicious transaction report?

Normally no. The reporting regime is confidential, and Law No. 5549 restricts disclosure that a suspicious-transaction report has been made.

Do I need a bank account before incorporating a Turkish company?

For a joint stock company, at least 25% of subscribed cash capital must be deposited before registration. A limited company does not have that same pre-registration cash-deposit requirement, although it will usually need an operating account soon after registration.

Can a bank freeze my account whenever it wants?

Different restrictions have different legal bases. A bank may apply compliance controls or implement a judicial or administrative measure, but the source, scope and duration of the restriction should be identified. Long-running public measures affecting account funds remain subject to legality and proportionality review.

Are deposits automatically insured because the customer is a foreigner?

Deposit insurance depends on the account and the statutory insurance framework, not simply nationality. The current TMSF rules and annual coverage limit should be checked for the specific account before relying on insurance protection.

Conclusion

Opening a bank account in Turkey is not a single-document exercise. The regulatory core is customer identification and risk-based due diligence; the practical outcome depends on the bank's own acceptance policy and the quality of the customer's evidence. A foreign individual should separate identity, address, tax identification, residence status and source of funds rather than treating one document as a substitute for the others. A foreign-owned company should coordinate bank onboarding with the trade-registry timetable and the capital rules of the chosen corporate form. Where an account is later restricted, the legal basis and chronology matter as much as the balance. The strongest approach is therefore to select the bank early, obtain its current checklist, prepare a coherent economic narrative and preserve the records needed both for compliance and, if necessary, for later legal review.

Footnotes

1. Law No. 5549 requires customer due diligence before relevant transactions and relationships, while the detailed identification rules are implemented through secondary legislation. The AML framework regulates onboarding but does not itself create an entitlement to an account at a particular bank. Law No. 5549; MASAK obligations

2. MASAK explains that account opening constitutes a continuous business relationship and describes the identification information and verification documents for non-Turkish natural persons. MASAK FAQ; Law No. 5549

3. The AML identification rule for foreign natural persons recognises a passport or residence document within the prescribed verification framework. The Revenue Administration separately provides tax-identification services for foreign persons. MASAK FAQ; Digital Tax Office

4. The Revenue Administration operates the Digital Tax Office and related identification services. The banking decision remains a separate compliance and contractual assessment. Digital Tax Office

5. MASAK General Communiqué No. 19 regulates remote identification methods within its scope and requires risk-based safeguards. Its existence does not mean that every bank must offer every foreign individual remote onboarding. MASAK Communique No. 19

6. Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098 regulates representation and mandate. The bank must still satisfy its own customer-due-diligence obligations when a representative acts. Code of Obligations; Law No. 5549

7. MASAK describes enhanced customer-due-diligence measures, including additional information, senior approval and increased monitoring for higher-risk relationships. MASAK obligations

8. MASAK customer-due-diligence guidance requires risk-sensitive measures and special attention to higher-risk relationships and countries. MASAK obligations

9. Law No. 5549, Article 4, requires suspicious-transaction reporting and prohibits disclosure of the report to the transaction parties or other unauthorised persons. Law No. 5549

10. Law No. 5549, Article 8, and MASAK official guidance provide an eight-year retention period; for account-related identification documents, MASAK explains that the period begins at account closure. Law No. 5549; MASAK obligations

11. The Ministry of Trade confirms that at least 25% of cash capital of a joint stock company must be deposited before registration, with the balance payable within 24 months. Ministry company guidance; Ministry formation guide

12. The Ministry of Trade states that the full cash capital of a limited company may be paid within 24 months following registration. Ministry company guidance

13. Ministry of Trade current company information confirms the 2026 minimum capital amounts and transitional deadline. Ministry company guidance

14. Constitutional Court, Ayşe Sabahat Gencer, Application No. 2018/34950, 20 October 2022. The official press summary explains the prolonged blocking measure and the property-rights violation. Constitutional Court; Constitution

15. Yargıtay 11th Civil Chamber, E. 2015/10105, K. 2016/901, 27 January 2016. Decision citation can be verified through the official Yargıtay decision-search portal. Yargitay decision search

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.