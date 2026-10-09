The Bener IT & Fintech Series examines Merchant of Record arrangements in the global payments industry, analyzing when these structures constitute genuine resale versus potential payment services regulatory issues. The article compares regulatory approaches across the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, and Türkiye while providing practical guidance for digital businesses navigating this complex landscape.

In the first issue of the Bener IT & Fintech Series, published on 24 September 2026, our Partner Fatoş Otcuoğlu LL.M. and Of Counsel Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Bedii Kaya examine Merchant of Record (MoR), a key topic in the global payments industry.

Their article explores how MoR arrangements are structured, when they amount to genuine resale, and when they may raise payment services regulatory questions. It compares the approaches taken in the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and Türkiye, and highlights practical considerations for digital businesses. Read the full article: [Click to Read]

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