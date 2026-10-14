Debt Collection In Turkey Enforcement Proceedings, Litigation And Cross-Border Recovery

This article explains the principal routes for collecting monetary claims in Türkiye under the Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004. It distinguishes ordinary enforcement without a judgment from judgment-based enforcement, the special procedure for negotiable instruments and bankruptcy proceedings. It examines payment orders, debtor objections, actions to annul an objection, summary removal of an objection, mandatory mediation, precautionary attachment, asset investigation, attachment and sale.

Introduction

A valid receivable and a collectible receivable are not the same thing. A creditor may have a strong contract, accepted invoices and clear correspondence, yet still recover nothing if the debtor's assets are not identified, the wrong procedural route is selected or a short deadline is missed. Turkish law offers several effective tools, but they operate within a formal system in which service, objection periods, documentary quality and asset preservation matter as much as the underlying entitlement.1

For debts that are not genuinely disputed, ordinary enforcement without a judgment can be faster and less expensive than beginning with a full merits action. The creditor requests a payment order from an enforcement office. The debtor then has seven days after service to pay or object. A timely objection stays the proceeding automatically. If the debtor remains silent, the proceeding becomes final and the creditor may request attachment. Public auction is not automatic; attachment, valuation, sale and distribution are separate stages that require further applications and compliance with statutory time limits.2

The procedural advantage of ordinary enforcement is therefore conditional. It shifts the initial burden to the debtor, but it does not eliminate a merits dispute if an objection is made. Foreign creditors should treat the enforcement file, evidence package and asset strategy as one coordinated project from the first day.

1. Selecting the Correct Recovery Route

The first decision is not whether to collect, but how. The route affects the competent authority, documents, objections, timing, security and cost. A creditor with a final Turkish judgment should normally use judgment-based enforcement. A creditor without a judgment may use ordinary enforcement for a money claim or security claim. A bill of exchange, cheque or promissory note may support the special negotiable-instruments procedure. Bankruptcy proceedings are available only against debtors subject to bankruptcy and should not be chosen merely because the word sounds forceful.

Route When it fits Principal feature Main risk Ordinary enforcement without judgment Unsecured money or security claim without an enforceable judgment Payment order; seven-day objection period A timely objection stops the proceeding Judgment-based enforcement Turkish judgment or other enforceable Turkish title No re-litigation of the adjudicated claim Execution may still be stayed or limited by specific remedies Negotiable-instruments procedure Qualifying cheque, bill or promissory note Special, accelerated rules and shorter challenge periods Formal defect or loss of instrument status Enforcement of pledge or mortgage Claim secured by a pledge or mortgage As a rule, security is realised before ordinary recourse Exceptions and deficiency recovery require separate analysis Bankruptcy proceeding Debtor legally subject to bankruptcy Collective liquidation route Disproportionate cost, delay or an intervening concordat

The rule requiring a secured creditor to proceed first against pledged property must be checked before an unsecured route is opened. Statutory exceptions exist, but an avoidable route objection can waste both time and fees. The same applies to negotiable instruments: a document that once qualified may have lost the procedural advantages through expiry, defective endorsement or another formal problem, even though an underlying contractual claim remains.3

1.1 Limitation, interest and currency

A claim should be limitation-checked before any demand is sent. The general limitation period under the Turkish Code of Obligations is ten years, but numerous commercial, employment, transport, negotiable-instrument and tort claims are governed by shorter periods. Commencing enforcement interrupts limitation, after which the applicable rules determine the new period. The enforcement request should also state the principal, currency, interest basis, accrual date and claimed expenses with precision.4

Foreign-currency claims require particular care. The contract, applicable law, payment place and requested enforcement currency can affect the calculation. Interest rates change and should be verified as of the accrual period rather than copied from an earlier file.

2. Ordinary Enforcement Without a Judgment

2.1 The enforcement request and payment order

The creditor begins by filing an enforcement request identifying the parties, the nature and amount of the debt, interest and the legal basis. The enforcement office then issues and serves a payment order. Documentary proof is not always a condition for opening an ordinary file, but evidence becomes decisive if the debtor objects or later seeks a negative declaratory judgment. The creditor should therefore file only after the debtor's legal identity, address, contractual capacity and debt calculation have been checked.5

A debtor who wishes to resist the payment order must object within seven days after service. A general objection may be brief. A partial objection must identify the disputed amount, and an objection to signature must be explicit where the creditor relies on a private document. A timely objection stays enforcement by operation of law. The enforcement office does not adjudicate whether the objection is well founded.6

2.2 No objection does not mean automatic sale

If the debtor neither pays nor objects, the proceeding becomes final. The creditor may request attachment of legally attachable assets. The office may then issue inquiries and attachment instructions, but every later step has its own requirements. Assets must be identified or located, exemptions respected, value assessed and sale requested in time. Proceeds are distributed according to statutory priority, not simply paid to the first creditor regardless of other rights.

This distinction matters commercially. Opening a file is quick; converting a file into cash depends on assets. Before commencing, counsel should consider real estate, vehicles, bank accounts, trade receivables, company shares, intellectual property and other registrable property, as well as prior liens and public claims.

2.3 Service is a substantive risk

The seven-day period runs from legally effective service. Defective service can undermine finality and reopen a file much later. For foreign parties, changes of address, electronic service obligations and service abroad require careful review. A creditor should not assume that an entry in the enforcement system cures a defect in the method or recipient of service.7

3. When the Debtor Objects

A timely objection stops ordinary enforcement. The creditor must then select between a full action to annul the objection and, where the documents qualify, summary removal of the objection before the Enforcement Court. The remedies are not interchangeable.

Issue Action to annul objection Summary removal of objection Forum Court competent for the underlying dispute Enforcement Court Time limit One year from notification of the objection to the creditor Generally six months from notification of the objection Evidence Ordinary rules of proof apply Limited documentary categories under Articles 68 and 68a Nature of review Full merits adjudication Summary enforcement review Result Objection annulled and original file continues Objection removed and enforcement continues Further merits action Judgment has ordinary substantive effect Summary decision does not always replace a full merits action

3.1 Action to annul the objection

Under Article 67, the creditor may file an action to annul the objection within one year from notification of the objection. The period is forfeiture-based and is examined by the court. It does not begin merely because the creditor informally learned that an objection existed. If the one-year period has expired, the creditor may still be able to bring an ordinary action for the underlying receivable if its substantive limitation period remains open, but that later judgment does not revive the original file through Article 67.8

If the action succeeds, the objection is annulled and enforcement continues. The court may award enforcement-denial compensation where the statutory conditions are met, including that the debt was sufficiently liquid for the debtor to determine the amount without a judicial assessment. The minimum is calculated under the current version of Article 67. Compensation should not be treated as automatic whenever the creditor wins.9

3.2 Summary removal of the objection

Removal is available only where the creditor holds a document within the statutory categories, such as an acknowledged private instrument, a notarised instrument or another document carrying the evidentiary quality specified in Articles 68 and 68a. The Enforcement Court does not conduct the full evidentiary process of an ordinary commercial action. An invoice or internal ledger entry should not be assumed to satisfy the summary route by itself.10

The procedural economy of removal is valuable only when the documents fit. A weak application may be dismissed without resolving the underlying claim, leaving the creditor to begin a full action after months have passed. Counsel should classify each document before selecting the remedy.

4. Litigation, Mediation and Evidence

4.1 Mandatory mediation for commercial payment claims

An action concerning payment of a sum arising from a commercial dispute is generally subject to mandatory pre-litigation mediation under Article 5/A of the Turkish Commercial Code. This requirement applies to many actions to annul an objection when the underlying claim is commercial. Filing the enforcement request itself does not require mediation, but filing the later court action may. The final mediation record must be handled as the procedural legislation requires.11

Mandatory mediation is a filing condition, not a requirement that the creditor compromise. It can nevertheless be commercially useful where security, instalments, currency exposure or a consensual asset sale can produce better recovery than a contested judgment.

4.2 Evidence should prove performance, not only billing

An invoice is important commercial evidence, but it does not invariably prove that the goods were delivered or the services performed. The creditor should preserve the underlying contract, purchase orders, delivery records, acceptance certificates, correspondence, electronic records, bank documents and properly maintained commercial books. The evidential value of an unobjected invoice does not eliminate the need to establish the transaction that generated it.12

Foreign-language documents normally require Turkish translations. Public documents from abroad may require an apostille under the Hague Convention or consular legalisation, depending on origin and treaty status. Electronic evidence should be collected in a way that preserves authenticity, metadata and chain of custody.

4.3 Negative declaratory and restitution actions

A debtor may seek a declaration that no debt exists under Article 72, either before or during enforcement, and may seek restitution after payment in the circumstances stated by law. Interim relief has different conditions depending on timing. Commencing a negative declaratory action does not automatically stop enforcement, and the court may require security for available measures.13

5. Precautionary Attachment and Asset Preservation

Precautionary attachment, ihtiyati haciz, is a provisional measure for money claims. As a rule, the claim must be unsecured and due. Article 257 also identifies limited cases in which an unmatured claim may be protected, particularly where the debtor lacks a fixed residence in Türkiye or acts in a manner suggesting an intention to evade obligations by concealing or dissipating assets. The court examines the evidence without finally deciding the merits.14

The applicant must show the claim and the statutory conditions with a level of proof sufficient for provisional relief. The court commonly requires security to cover potential loss if the measure proves unjustified. The order must then be executed and followed by the required main proceeding within strict periods. In particular, Article 264 imposes a seven-day continuation step in the relevant circumstances. A good order can be lost through procedural inaction after it is granted.15

Precautionary attachment does not transfer ownership or guarantee priority over every competing creditor. It preserves an execution position. The application should identify assets realistically, explain urgency, quantify the claim and interest, and anticipate the security the court may order.

5.1 Fraudulent transfers and sham transactions

Where a debtor transfers assets to frustrate creditors, an avoidance action under Articles 277 to 284 may allow a creditor to execute against the transferred asset as though the disposition were ineffective against that creditor. It is not a general title-cancellation action and usually requires the enforcement and insolvency conditions specified by statute. A separate claim that a transaction was sham under Article 19 of the Turkish Code of Obligations rests on a different legal basis and should not be pleaded as if the two remedies were identical.16

6. Attachment, Sale and Distribution

6.1 Locating attachable assets

Once the proceeding is final, the enforcement office can use legally authorised registry and UYAP-integrated inquiries. Common asset categories include land registry interests, vehicles, bank accounts, trade receivables, company shares and certain intellectual property rights. Access is not an unrestricted private investigation. It operates through the enforcement file and applicable data, banking and procedural rules.

Receivables owed to the debtor by third parties may be reached through the notice procedure in Article 89. The recipient's response period is short and the consequences of silence can be serious. Because defective third-party notices generate satellite disputes, the identity of the garnishee and the nature of the receivable should be checked carefully.17

6.2 Exemptions, proportionality and priority

Not every asset is attachable without limit. Statutory exemptions protect specified property and portions of income. Attachment should also be proportionate to the debt and foreseeable expenses. Existing mortgages, pledges, prior attachments, employee claims and public claims may materially reduce expected recovery.

Due diligence should therefore estimate net recovery, not headline asset value. A property worth more than the debt may already be fully encumbered. A bank account may be empty when the order arrives. A receivable may be disputed or non-assignable. The execution plan should rank targets by liquidity, legal vulnerability and expected priority.

6.3 Sale and distribution

Attached assets are not sold automatically. The creditor must request sale within the statutory period, advance required expenses and comply with valuation and electronic auction rules. Other creditors may participate, and proceeds are distributed under statutory ranking and participation rules. If assets are insufficient, the creditor may obtain the documents required for further remedies, including an insolvency certificate where appropriate.

7. Special Procedures and Insolvency

7.1 Negotiable instruments

A qualifying bill of exchange, cheque or promissory note may support the special enforcement procedure. The debtor's time to challenge is shorter than in ordinary enforcement, and different objections belong before the Enforcement Court. The instrument's original, maturity, signatures, endorsement chain and presentation history must be reviewed before filing. A failed special proceeding does not necessarily destroy the underlying contractual claim, but it can eliminate the intended procedural advantage.

7.2 Judgment-based enforcement

A final or provisionally enforceable Turkish judgment is executed through judgment-based enforcement. The debtor cannot reopen the adjudicated merits before the enforcement office. Available challenges are confined to the grounds and procedures allowed by law, and an appellate stay must be obtained where required rather than assumed.

7.3 Bankruptcy and concordat

Bankruptcy is a collective remedy available against persons and entities legally subject to it. Concordat is a court-supervised restructuring procedure that can stay or restrict individual enforcement and requires creditors to register and protect claims within the announced process. A creditor who ignores a concordat because an earlier enforcement file exists may lose procedural influence or miss a filing opportunity.18

8. Cross-Border Claims and Foreign Titles

8.1 Foreign court judgments

A foreign judgment has no direct coercive effect in Türkiye. The creditor must obtain enforcement under Articles 50 to 57 of the Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure No. 5718 before using the judgment as a Turkish enforcement title. Recognition alone establishes legal effect but does not authorise compulsory collection. The statutory conditions include finality under the law of origin, reciprocity, absence of prohibited exclusive jurisdiction, proper defence rights and compatibility with Turkish public order.19

8.2 Foreign arbitral awards

A foreign arbitral award normally follows the 1958 New York Convention where its scope and Türkiye's reservations are satisfied, or Articles 60 to 63 of Law No. 5718 where the domestic regime applies. The refusal grounds are narrower than a merits appeal. After enforcement is granted, actual collection proceeds under Law No. 2004.20

8.3 Documents, security and interim protection

Item Typical requirement Planning point Foreign judgment Certified judgment, proof of finality, Turkish translation and apostille or legalisation as applicable Check reciprocity and service before filing Foreign arbitral award Authenticated award, arbitration agreement and certified Turkish translations Identify the Convention or Law No. 5718 route Power of attorney Notarisation and apostille or legalisation where required Use wording suitable for litigation and enforcement Foreign claimant security May be requested under Article 48 of Law No. 5718 Check treaty or reciprocity exemption Asset preservation Separate Turkish provisional-relief application may be needed Do not assume the foreign title freezes assets

A foreign natural or legal person may be required to provide security for litigation or enforcement costs under Article 48, subject to treaty or reciprocity exemptions. The issue should be checked by nationality and current international framework. It is not safe to assume either that every foreign claimant must provide security or that none will be required.21

9. Court of Cassation Guidance

Published Court of Cassation practice confirms that the one-year period for an action to annul an objection begins when the objection is notified to the creditor. In General Assembly of Civil Chambers decision E. 2017/19-1651, K. 2019/707 of 18 June 2019, the Court treated the period as a forfeiture period and distinguished notification from informal knowledge. The case is a practical warning to record the notification date precisely.22

Court of Cassation decisions also distinguish a liquid claim from one requiring judicial investigation before its amount can be known. Enforcement-denial compensation under Article 67 is available only when the statutory elements are established. A successful judgment for the principal does not, by itself, prove that the debtor could have calculated the debt when it objected.23

On invoices, published decisions repeatedly state that an invoice alone does not prove the existence of the receivable. The creditor must prove the underlying contractual relationship and delivery or performance. Entry in the parties' commercial books and failure to object within the commercial-law period may be relevant, but neither should be isolated from the complete evidentiary record.24

Judicial proposition Practical lesson The Article 67 year runs from notification Calendar the official notification date and preserve the service record. Timely objection stays enforcement automatically Do not continue coercive steps without first neutralising the objection. Compensation requires a liquid claim Explain why amount and liability were objectively determinable. An invoice is not complete proof by itself File contract, delivery, acceptance, correspondence and commercial books. Precautionary attachment has statutory conditions Prove maturity, lack of security and any exceptional dissipation ground.

10. A Practical Roadmap for Foreign Creditors

Verify the debtor: legal name, registration number, address, authorised signatories and current insolvency status.

Audit the claim: governing law, jurisdiction or arbitration clause, limitation, maturity, currency, interest and contractual notice requirements.

Build the evidence file: contract, orders, delivery and acceptance records, invoices, correspondence, bank records and commercial books.

Map Turkish assets and encumbrances before choosing a route. Estimate net recovery and not only gross value.

Select the correct route: ordinary, judgment-based, negotiable instrument, secured enforcement or bankruptcy.

Assess precautionary attachment early where there is a real dissipation risk and prepare for security and follow-up deadlines.

If an objection arrives, compare Article 67 litigation with Articles 68 and 68a removal immediately. Calendar mediation and filing periods.

For foreign titles, complete finality, apostille or legalisation, certified translation, reciprocity and service analysis before filing.

Monitor attachment, sale and distribution deadlines until cash is received. Opening a file is not the end of enforcement.

11. Frequently Asked Questions

Can a creditor start enforcement without first obtaining a judgment?

Yes, an unsecured money or security claim may generally be pursued through ordinary enforcement without judgment. If the debtor objects within seven days after service, enforcement stops and the creditor must use the appropriate court or Enforcement Court remedy.

How long does the debtor have to object?

In ordinary enforcement without judgment, the general period is seven days from legally effective service of the payment order. Special procedures, including negotiable instruments, use different and often shorter periods.

Does an objection mean the debt is invalid?

No. The enforcement office does not decide the merits. The objection suspends that enforcement route until the creditor obtains annulment or removal, or pursues another available merits action.

Which is faster, annulment or removal of the objection?

Removal can be faster because it is summary, but it is available only with documents satisfying the statutory categories. A full action to annul the objection permits ordinary evidence and produces a merits judgment.

Can assets be frozen before judgment?

Potentially. Precautionary attachment is available for qualifying money claims where the statutory conditions are shown. Security is commonly required, and strict execution and continuation deadlines follow.

Can the creditor attach every asset it finds?

No. Statutory exemptions, proportionality, prior security rights and third-party ownership must be respected. Recovery depends on priority and net value.

Can a foreign judgment be sent directly to a Turkish enforcement office?

No. It normally requires a Turkish enforcement judgment under Law No. 5718. Recognition alone is insufficient for compulsory collection.

Is a foreign arbitral award easier to enforce?

The New York Convention provides a narrower and more predictable refusal framework than the foreign-judgment regime, but a Turkish enforcement order and a separate asset execution strategy are still required.

Must a foreign creditor travel to Türkiye?

Usually not. Turkish counsel can act under a properly executed power of attorney. The document should be prepared for Turkish litigation and enforcement and apostilled or legalised as applicable.

How long will recovery take?

There is no universal period. An uncontested file against liquid assets may progress quickly. Objections, service problems, expert evidence, appeals, insolvency and asset sales can extend the process materially.

Are legal and enforcement costs recoverable?

Many statutory costs and tariff-based attorney fees may be charged to the unsuccessful debtor, but the creditor often advances filing, service, translation, security, valuation and sale expenses. Contractual recovery and actual counsel fees require separate analysis.

What is the most common preventable mistake?

Waiting to investigate assets until after the claim has been litigated. A legally successful case can still be commercially unsuccessful if assets have disappeared or are already over-encumbered.

Conclusion

Turkish enforcement law gives creditors a powerful way to pursue undisputed debts without first obtaining a judgment, but the benefit disappears quickly if the payment order is opposed and no response strategy is ready. The decisive choices concern route, evidence, deadlines and assets. An action to annul an objection, summary removal, precautionary attachment and cross-border enforcement each serve a different function and should not be treated as interchangeable forms.

For foreign creditors, the strongest approach combines legal analysis with collection planning. Verify the debtor, preserve proof of performance, identify assets, choose the correct title and prepare Turkish formalities before filing. The objective is not merely to obtain a decision, but to turn a valid claim into actual recovery.

Bibliography and References

Legislation: Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004. Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098. Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102. Code of Civil Procedure No. 6100. Law on Mediation in Civil Disputes No. 6325. Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure No. 5718. Law No. 3095 on Legal Interest and Default Interest. Notification Law No. 7201.

Treaties: Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, New York, 1958. Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalisation for Foreign Public Documents, 1961. Hague Service Convention, 1965.

Official sources: Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Justice, UYAP Legislation and Case Law Programme, current legislation and published Court of Cassation decisions, https://mevzuat.adalet.gov.tr. National Judiciary Informatics System, https://www.uyap.gov.tr. United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, New York Convention status and materials, https://uncitral.un.org.

Selected judicial authority: Court of Cassation, General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2017/19-1651, K. 2019/707, 18 June 2019. Other proposition-specific decisions referenced in this article should be checked in their full official text before use in a pleading.

Selected books: Kuru, Baki, İcra ve İflas Hukuku El Kitabı. Pekcanıtez et al., İcra ve İflâs Hukuku Ders Kitabı. Çelikel and Erdem, Milletlerarası Özel Hukuk. Şanlı, Esen and Ataman-Figanmeşe, Milletlerarası Özel Hukuk.

Footnotes

1 Enforcement and Bankruptcy Law No. 2004, as amended, principally Articles 42 to 144 and 257 to 284.

2 Law No. 2004, Articles 58, 60, 62, 66, 78 and following. Ministry of Justice, UYAP Legislation and Case Law Programme, current consolidated text.

3 Law No. 2004, Article 45 and the special procedures in Articles 145 to 170b.

4 Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, Articles 146, 147 and 154. Law No. 3095 on Legal Interest and Default Interest should be checked for the applicable rate at the relevant date.

5 Law No. 2004, Articles 58 and 60. Legal entities should be verified through current trade registry records, and individuals through legally available identity and address information.

6 Law No. 2004, Articles 62 and 66. See also the Ministry of Justice UYAP published case-law materials explaining that a timely objection automatically stays the proceeding and distinguishing general, partial and signature objections.

7 Notification Law No. 7201 and its implementing regulation; Electronic Notification Regulation, where applicable.

8 Law No. 2004, Article 67. Court of Cassation, General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2017/19-1651, K. 2019/707, 18 June 2019; the one-year period begins with notification of the objection to the creditor.

9 Law No. 2004, Article 67. Published Court of Cassation practice requires a liquid claim and the other statutory conditions before enforcement-denial compensation is awarded.

10 Law No. 2004, Articles 68, 68a and 68b. The six-month period and documentary conditions must be checked against the current consolidated text and the specific objection raised.

11 Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102, Article 5/A; Law on Mediation in Civil Disputes No. 6325, Article 18/A and related provisions.

12 Court of Cassation published practice in UYAP states that an invoice alone is not sufficient to prove the receivable and that delivery or performance must also be established. See, for example, UYAP case-law records addressing the relationship between Turkish Commercial Code Article 21(2), invoices and proof of performance.

13 Law No. 2004, Article 72. The distinction between an action filed before enforcement and one filed after enforcement is important for interim relief.

14 Law No. 2004, Article 257. Ministry of Justice UYAP published decisions emphasise the requirement of an unsecured, due money claim under Article 257(1), subject to the statutory exceptions in Article 257(2).

15 Law No. 2004, Articles 258, 259, 261 and 264. The applicable seven-day period should be calculated from execution or notification as the statute requires in the particular procedural posture.

16 Law No. 2004, Articles 277 to 284; Turkish Code of Obligations No. 6098, Article 19.

17 Law No. 2004, Article 89 and the related UYAP guidance on third-party attachment notices.

18 Law No. 2004, bankruptcy provisions and Articles 285 to 309/l on concordat, as amended.

19 Code on Private International Law and International Civil Procedure No. 5718, Articles 50 to 59.

20 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 1958, Articles III to V; Law No. 5718, Articles 60 to 63.

21 Law No. 5718, Article 48.

22 Court of Cassation, General Assembly of Civil Chambers, E. 2017/19-1651, K. 2019/707, 18 June 2019, available through the Ministry of Justice UYAP Legislation and Case Law Programme.

23 See the Ministry of Justice UYAP published decisions applying the liquidity requirement for enforcement-denial compensation under Article 67.

24 Court of Cassation published case law in UYAP concerning Turkish Commercial Code Article 21(2) and invoice evidence; full case text and procedural posture should be checked before citation in a pleading.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.