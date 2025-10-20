Additional Customs Duties On U.S.-Origin Products Abolished And Import Duty Rates Updated

By Presidential Decree No. 10435, published in the Official Gazette dated 22 September 2025 and numbered 33025, the Council of Ministers Decision No. 2018/11973 dated 11 June 2018 on the Imposition of Additional Financial Obligations on the Importation of Certain U.S.-Origin Products ("Decree No. 10435") has been repealed.

In the same issue of the Official Gazette, Presidential Decree No. 10436 on Amending the Decision on the Application of Additional Customs Duties on Imports ("Decree No. 10436") was published. By this Decree, the additional customs duty rates applicable to certain product groups were amended.

Pursuant to Decree No. 10435, the additional financial obligations that had been imposed since 11 June 2018 on the importation of certain agricultural and food products, energy and fuels, chemical and cosmetic products, paper and paper goods, industrial equipment, machinery, and automotive products originating from the United States were abolished as of 21 September 2025.

With Decree No. 10436, the Presidency introduced a regulation concerning the importation of passenger cars, including electric and hybrid vehicles. Within this scope, for the importation of passenger cars from countries other than the European Union and those with which the Republic of Türkiye has a Free Trade Agreement, the higher of the following shall apply:

(i) For conventional and hybrid (excluding plug-in) vehicles, 25% or at least USD 6,000 per vehicle,

(ii) For plug-in (externally chargeable) hybrid vehicles, 30% or at least USD 7,000 per vehicle,

(iii) For electric vehicles, 30% or at least USD 8,500 per vehicle, as additional financial obligations.

Additionally, for each of the situations detailed below, it has been decided that the additional financial obligations specified in Decree No. 10436 shall not be applied to imports made under investment incentive certificates benefiting from customs duty exemption. Accordingly:

For passenger cars with engine capacities exceeding 1500 cm³ but not exceeding 1600 cm³, exceeding 1600 cm³ but not exceeding 2000 cm³, exceeding 2000 cm³, exceeding 2500 cm³ but not exceeding 3000 cm³, and exceeding 3000 cm³, for both new and used vehicles, an additional financial obligation of 25% or at least USD 6,000 per vehicle (whichever is higher) shall apply in addition to customs duties. For vehicles with compression-ignition internal combustion piston engines (diesel or semi-diesel) and electric motors providing propulsion power (excluding those charged by an external power source), both new and used, and for those that are externally chargeable, an additional financial obligation of 30% or at least USD 7,000 per vehicle (whichever is higher) shall apply in addition to customs duties. For vehicles equipped with an internal combustion engine that does not provide propulsion power, and for others (GTIP 8703.80.10.00.29 and 8703.80.10.00.39), an additional financial obligation of 30% or at least USD 8,500 per vehicle (whichever is higher) shall apply in addition to customs duties.

For the goods that have been newly subjected to or have had their additional financial obligations increased under Decree No. 10436, if the customs declaration is registered within 60 days following the publication of the Decree; by 21 November 2025, the previous rate of additional financial obligation applicable before the effective date of Decree No. 10436 shall apply.

You may access the full text of Decree No. 10436 through this link. (Only available in Turkish)

