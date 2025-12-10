What Is OFAC? Its Strategic Importance For Investors And Areas Of Application

As the world changes and with each passing day, one of the terms we encounter more frequently is "OFAC".

As the world changes and with each passing day, one of the terms we encounter more frequently is "OFAC". In today's globalized world, investors seeking to make international investments come across OFAC or interact with it in one way or another. This is because the sanctions imposed by OFAC relate not only to U.S. citizens or U.S.-origin companies, but also to individuals who have direct or indirect economic or financial contact with the United States. So, what is this OFAC?

1. What is OFAC?

OFAC", the term actually denotes the Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), a unit of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This office implements and oversees economic and trade sanctions in line with the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States.

OFAC administers sanction programs targeting not only states, but also individuals, companies, groups, and organizations. These programs are designed to terror financing, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, human rights violations, corruption, drug trafficking, and similar international threats.

Each OFAC sanctions program is based on different foreign policy and national security objectives; therefore, the prohibitions imposed may vary from one program to another. As a result, OFAC sanctions differ in both scope and form. These sanctions may range from freezing the assets of specific individuals or entities to a complete prohibition on commercial transactions with a particular country or region. For example, trade embargoes or restrictions targeting certain sectors of a country's economy fall within this scope. The prohibitions imposed on dealings involving U.S. persons or transactions that carry a U.S. nexus are not limited solely to the United States; rather, they create a broad sphere of influence across global commerce.

2. Scope of Application and the Concept of U.S. Persons

Under OFAC regulations, the term "U.S. person" includes U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, legal entities established under U.S. law, individuals residing in the United States, and companies that are majority-owned or controlled by U.S. citizens.

However, the scope of OFAC sanctions is not limited solely to U.S. persons. The presence of any of the following elements may render a transaction connected to the United States:

The transaction being conducted in U.S. dollars,

The use of U.S. origin goods or services,

The processing of payments through the U.S. financial system,

The involvement, at any stage, of individuals or entities residing in the United States.

Therefore, if a U.S. element is present in a transaction, OFAC sanctions may become applicable either directly or indirectly.

3. Types of Sanctions

The sanctions administered by OFAC are generally examined under four main categories:

Country-Based Sanctions: Sanctions that apply to all individuals and entities located in certain countries or regions.

List-Based Sanctions: Sanctions imposed on an individual or institutional basis, announced through OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List ("SDN List"). The assets of persons listed on the SDN List are blocked in the United States, and they are prohibited from conducting transactions with U.S. persons.

Sectoral Sanctions: Restrictions imposed on companies operating in specific sectors. In addition to the SDN List, OFAC publishes and maintains other sanction lists containing different types of restrictions. The Sectoral Sanctions Identifications List ("SSI List") identifies persons operating in certain sectors who are subject to restrictions other than asset blocking. The SSI List is not part of the SDN List; however, persons listed on the SSI List may also simultaneously appear on the SDN List.

Secondary Sanctions: Sanctions that may target non-U.S. individuals or entities for engaging in transactions with persons or entities subject to primary sanctions.

In OFAC practice, the "50 Percent Rule" also applies, under which companies that are owned 50% or more, directly or indirectly, by individuals or entities listed on the SDN List are considered subject to the same sanctions. This rule is enforced with respect to indirect ownership as well.

Sanctions programs may change frequently. Therefore, it is important to regularly monitor the OFAC website to ensure access to the most up to date information regarding sanction programs and the various OFAC sanction lists.

Certain exceptions may apply to the prohibitions imposed under sanctions programs. These exceptions may take the form of authorizations (such as general licenses and specific licenses) or exemptions. OFAC issues general licenses under most sanctions programs to authorize specific transactions that would otherwise be prohibited. OFAC may also issue specific licenses on a case-by-case basis. Unlike general licenses, specific licenses authorize only the license holder(s) to engage in particular transactions that would otherwise be prohibited. Exceptions may also take the form of exemptions, meaning that certain categories of transactions fall outside the scope of sanctions. For example, under certain sanctions programs, transactions such as personal communications, humanitarian donations, information or informational materials, and travel are exempt from the relevant prohibitions.

4. OFAC Compliance Program and "A Framework for OFAC Compliance Commitments"

With the publication of its guidance titled "A Framework for OFAC Compliance Commitments" on 2 May 2019, OFAC recommends that all organizations subject to U.S. jurisdiction (as well as foreign companies conducting business with the United States) develop, implement, and regularly update a risk-based Sanctions Compliance Program ("SCP"). Under this framework, each organization is expected to adopt an SCP that reflects a risk-based approach and is tailored to the nature of its specific activities.

According to OFAC, an effective compliance program should include five key elements:

Management Commitment: Leadership needs to genuinely support compliance, allocate the necessary resources, and help build a strong compliance culture across the organization.

Risk Assessment: The organization should regularly review its sanctions risks by looking at its customers, supply chain, products and services, geographic exposure, and business partners.

Internal Controls: Clear policies and procedures should be in place to manage sanctions risks, supported by proper recordkeeping and reporting processes. Written policies and procedures should be established to prevent sanctions risks and to ensure the identification, reporting and recording of prohibited persons/countries/transactions. The program should be flexible enough to quickly adapt to updates in OFAC lists and regulations.

Testing and Auditing: The effectiveness of the compliance program should be checked through regular reviews. Any weaknesses should be identified and addressed promptly. Audits should be independent and objective.

Training: Employees and relevant third parties should receive regular training on sanctions risks and OFAC requirements. Training should be tailored to specific roles, and additional sessions should be provided when compliance issues arise.

5. Removal from the OFAC List

OFAC removes numerous individuals and entities from all of its sanctions lists, including the SDN List, each year. However, every delisting decision is based on a thorough and comprehensive review conducted by OFAC.

How to request removal from an OFAC sanctions list? - To request removal from any OFAC sanctions list, a written petition must be submitted to OFAC. The petition should formally ask OFAC to reconsider its designation and set out, in detail, the facts and legal arguments supporting removal. Relevant supporting documentation should be attached to substantiate the claims. Upon receipt, OFAC initiates a review process. Typical grounds that may justify delisting include: demonstrable positive change in conduct; the death of the designated individual; elimination of the factual or legal basis for the listing; or listing based on mistaken identity.

How long does the petition process take? - Each petition is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Petitioners must demonstrate, within the framework of OFAC regulations, that removal is warranted. If OFAC requires additional information or clarification, it may issue one or more questionnaires. The first questionnaire is typically sent within 90 days of the submission. Follow-up questionnaires and additional inquiries may also be required.

In summary, OFAC sanctions are broad in scope and may directly affect not only U.S. persons but also any individuals or entities that engage in economic or financial dealings with the United States. Given the interconnected nature of global trade, it should be noted that many companies operating in Türkiye - particularly in the finance, energy, logistics, and international trade sectors - may be indirectly subject to OFAC regulations.

Accordingly, it is critical for organizations to establish a risk-based compliance program, regularly monitor the updated SDN lists, provide OFAC awareness training to their employees, and seek expert guidance when necessary. An effective sanctions compliance culture not only mitigates regulatory and enforcement risks, but also serves as a strategic safeguard for the organization's international reputation and long-term sustainability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.