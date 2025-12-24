Amendments Were Made To The Price Tag Regulation

The Regulation ("Regulation") Amending the Price Tag Regulation was published in the Official Gazette dated 11 October 2025 and numbered 33044.

With this Regulation, amendments and adjustments have been made to the tariffs and price lists.

The key topics regarding the amendments made by the Regulation are as follows:

The definitions of "tare" and "data matrix" have been added to the Regulation. In the Regulation, tare is defined as the weight of the container in which the goods are weighed together, excluding packaging that does not affect the unit price of the goods sold in an open state, while data matrix is defined visually as providing access to the price list.

The Regulation specifies that electronic devices can be used to display the sales prices of goods such as books, magazines, and newspapers emphasizing that these devices must be operational, easily accessible, and available in sufficient numbers.

The Regulation stipulates that documents, boards, panels, and similar items related to tariffs and price lists must be posted, affixed, or placed separately at each entrance of the business premises if there is more than one entrance.

The Regulation states that price lists at tables in workplaces offering food and beverage services can be presented to consumers via data matrix, but that the price list must also be provided separately upon request.

It is mandatory for all products offered as a service to be included in the tariff and price lists. The Regulation states that in the event of non-compliance with the tariff and price list, the number of discrepancies will be determined by taking into account the number of products that are missing or incorrectly specified in the price lists.

The Regulation requires businesses offering food and beverage services to transfer their price lists to a system to be established in order to inform the public and enable consumers to access prices. The procedures and principles regarding the criteria and data transfer will be determined by the Ministry of Trade and must be uploaded to the system within three months following their publication on the Ministry's official website.

It states that it is mandatory to deduct the tare weight when determining the net quantity of products sold in open form.

In discounted sales, when determining the sales price before the discount, the previously applied period of thirty days before the date the discount was applied has been reduced to ten days by the Regulation.

The Regulation entered into force on the date it was published in the Official Gazette.

You can access the full text of the Regulation at this link. (Only available in Turkish)

