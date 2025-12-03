Procedures And Principles For Nuclear Export And Import Controls Established

The "Regulation on Nuclear Export Controls" dated 2020 has been repealed, and the "Regulation on Nuclear Export and Nuclear Import Control" ("Regulation") issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority ("Authority") was published in the Official Gazette dated October 9, 2025 and numbered 33042. The Regulation entered into force upon publication.

What is the scope of the Regulation?

The Regulation sets forth the procedures and principles regarding the export and import of substances, materials, equipment, systems, components, and technologies specifically designed or prepared for use in the nuclear field, with the aim of preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. It also brings free zone export and import operations under supervision within this framework. The core objective is to ensure that nuclear activities are conducted for peaceful purposes.

What are the key provisions introduced with the Regulation?

Comprehensive Control Mechanism

Under the new Regulation, items that are exported, or products manufactured using such exported items, as well as imported goods or products produced using such imported materials, will not be utilized in the manufacture of nuclear weapons or explosives. The Authority will not authorize the relevant export or import in the absence of an undertaking confirming compliance with this condition.

Safeguard Requirement

The export of items included in the "Nuclear Transfer Warning List" will only be permitted if the recipient country has a safeguard agreement in force with the International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA"), or if the items are destined for facilities under IAEA safeguards.

Uranium Enrichment Limit in Exported Facilities

In the export of an enrichment facility, its equipment, or related technology, designs or operations enabling the production of uranium enriched above 20% will not be permitted. Export operations that do not comply with this condition will not be approved by the Authority.

Restriction on Re-Transfers

In cases where nuclear or dual-use items exported under the "List of Items Subject to Nuclear Export Control" are intended to be transferred to another end-user, such items will not be used for the manufacture of nuclear weapons or explosives, nor will they be employed in nuclear fuel activities that are not under IAEA monitoring.

Which lists will be published by the Authority?

The Authority will publish the "Nuclear Transfer Warning List," "Nuclear Dual-Use List," "List of Items Subject to Nuclear Export Controls," and "List of Items Subject to Nuclear Import Controls" on its official website in a manner accessible to users, and such lists will be updated as necessary.

What will be the procedure for users seeking to engage in export and import operations?

Users seeking to engage in nuclear export or import operations will be required to obtain authorization from the Authority. Applications will be submitted together with the forms and supporting documents prescribed by the Authority, which include, among others, end-user certificates, technical specification sheets, and chamber registration documents. The Authority may request additional information or documentation when deemed necessary and will evaluate the applications in consultation with the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In cases where the submitted information or documents are incomplete, applicants may be granted additional time to remedy such deficiencies.

What will be the validity period for authorizations?

Authorizations, which may be issued electronically or in writing, will have differing validity periods for export and import operations. Export authorizations will be granted for one year, while import authorizations will remain valid for six months.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.