Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation Has Been Amended. There are critical changes to be taken into account by employers and employees working in Turkey.

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Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation Has Been Amended. There are critical changes to be taken into account by employers and employees working in Turkey.

Introduction

Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation has been amended. The Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of Occupational Health and Safety Training of Employees was circuited in the Official Gazette dated April 2, 2026 and numbered 33212. That article will provide a brief information on the new Regulation.

Main Objective of the Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation

The main purpose of the Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation is to enhance workplace safety, align national practices with international standards, and strengthen employers’ compliance obligations. In this context, the fundamental idea is to ensure that employees receive adequate training to prevent occupational accidents and diseases.

Overview of the Obligations by Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation

The first thing capturing our attention is that Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation introduces core obligations not only employees but also employers under Article

Employer Obligations by Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation

Employers bear primary responsibility for ensuring compliance with Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation requirements as follows:

Providing employees with appropriate and adequate training;

Ensuring that training is tailored to workplace hazards and job-specific risks;

Organizing training before employees commence work;

Maintaining records and documentation of training activities;

Covering all costs associated with training;

Recognizing training time as part of working hours; and

Updating training programs in response to technological or operational changes.

Employee Responsibilities

Employees are also assigned responsibilities under the Regulation. They are required

to attend occupational health and safety training within the framework of the training programs implemented,

to regularly follow and participate in the training sessions,

t o exercise the necessary care and diligence to ensure the effectiveness of the trainings,

o exercise the necessary care and diligence to ensure the effectiveness of the trainings, t o participate in assessments and evaluations conducted by the employer,

o participate in assessments and evaluations conducted by the employer, to apply the knowledge acquired during the training in their work and operations and to comply with the relevant instructions.

Types of Training

The Regulation introduces a structured classification of training programs:

Initial Training

Basic Training

Refresher and Additional Training

Periodic and supplementary training

Conclusion

The 2026 Turkey Occupational Health and Safety Training Regulation represents a substantial modernization of Türkiye’s occupational health and safety regime. As analyzed above, the new Regulation established a robust framework and applicable standards for the identification of both employee and employer responsibilities and training types as well as training methodologies. Besides, it reinforces preventive safety practices and promotes a culture of compliance. Employers must review and update their internal policies and training programs to ensure full compliance with the new regulatory framework.

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