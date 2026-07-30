The Global Race Among Payment Giants To Build The Next Monetary Infrastructure Through Stablecoins

Global payment giants including Visa, Mastercard, Circle and Stripe are racing to integrate stablecoins into mainstream financial infrastructure, transforming them from crypto-trading instruments into core components of cross-border payments and settlement systems. This strategic shift raises critical questions about monetary sovereignty, payment infrastructure control, and the future balance between private innovation and public regulatory authority.

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Stablecoins have emerged as one of the most significant innovations in the digital transformation of finance. Unlike highly volatile crypto-assets such as Bitcoin, stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a sovereign fiat currency – most commonly the US dollar – or to specified reserve assets. In doing so, they seek to combine the speed, programmability and cross-border capabilities of blockchain technology with the stability traditionally associated with conventional money. This dual nature has transformed stablecoins from auxiliary instruments of the crypto ecosystem into key components of discussions surrounding payment systems, financial infrastructure and monetary sovereignty.

Initially developed to provide liquidity within crypto-asset markets and facilitate digital asset trading, stablecoins have evolved into instruments with far broader applications, including cross-border payments, corporate treasury management, merchant payments, payment acceptance, settlement processes and programmable financial transactions. The clearest indication of this transformation is the growing participation not only of crypto-native companies but also of global payment networks and financial infrastructure providers in the stablecoin ecosystem.

One of the most prominent market participants is Circle. As the issuer of the USDC and EURC stablecoins, Circle announced the launch of the Circle Payments Network in April 2025, outlining its ambition to establish a real-time cross-border payment infrastructure connecting banks, payment institutions, digital wallet providers and virtual asset service providers. The network is designed to facilitate faster, lower-cost and more transparent transfers of value using USDC, EURC and other regulated payment stablecoins, while imposing participation requirements relating to licensing, AML/CFT compliance, financial risk management and cybersecurity.

The strategic direction adopted by Visa and Mastercard further illustrates that stablecoins are no longer viewed merely as alternatives to traditional card networks but increasingly as a new settlement and payment layer within those networks. Visa has announced the expansion of its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the Solana blockchain and confirmed collaborations with merchant acquirers such as Worldpay and Nuvei. The company has also emphasized that stablecoin-linked payment cards can connect crypto and stablecoin wallets to the global Visa network, enabling users to spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide.

Mastercard has adopted a similar approach by integrating stablecoins throughout the end-to-end payment experience. In 2025, the company announced global capabilities enabling stablecoin transactions from digital wallets to the point of sale. It subsequently confirmed that, beginning in 2026, it would expand settlement support across multiple blockchain networks for regulated stablecoins including USDC, PYUSD, USDG, USDP, RLUSD and SoFiUSD. This strategy reflects an industry-wide recognition that stablecoins are evolving beyond instruments circulating solely within crypto exchanges and are becoming a new financial layer capable of integrating with card schemes, merchant acquiring infrastructure and institutional settlement systems.

The strategy pursued by Stripe further demonstrates the growing importance of stablecoins for commercial enterprises and the global digital economy. Following its acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge, Stripe introduced products enabling businesses to hold stablecoin balances, accept payments through both crypto and fiat payment rails, and send stablecoins to recipients in numerous jurisdictions. Initially, Stripe announced support for USDC alongside Bridge's proprietary USDB stablecoin. Bridge's strategic partnership with Visa also seeks to enable fintech developers to issue Visa cards linked to stablecoin wallets across multiple countries through a single API integration.

These institutional developments significantly increase the importance of stablecoins from the perspective of financial sovereignty. The first dimension concerns monetary sovereignty. The widespread adoption of US dollar-denominated stablecoins may accelerate digital dollarization, particularly in economies where domestic currencies exhibit relatively low levels of public confidence. As users increasingly prefer dollar-backed stablecoins over local currencies, the effectiveness of central banks' monetary policy transmission mechanisms may gradually weaken.

The second dimension relates to payment sovereignty. Payment systems constitute critical infrastructure within the modern economy. The strategic investments of Visa, Mastercard, Circle and Stripe demonstrate that the payment infrastructure of the future is likely to be shaped not only by banks and central banks but also by private technology companies and payment service providers. This development is particularly significant for Europe, where dependence on foreign-controlled payment networks has long been recognized as a strategic concern. The ongoing development of the digital euro is closely linked to broader efforts aimed at reducing this dependency and strengthening European strategic autonomy in payments.

The third dimension concerns regulatory sovereignty. Stablecoin issuers and payment infrastructure providers raise a wide range of legal and regulatory questions relating to reserve management, redemption rights, the safeguarding of customer assets, anti-money laundering compliance, operational resilience, consumer protection and cross-border supervision. Although the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) represents a major step towards establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework, future regulation should not merely seek to mitigate risks. It should also foster an environment in which reliable, European-based stablecoins and payment infrastructures can develop and compete globally.

In conclusion, stablecoins have evolved far beyond their original function as technical instruments within crypto-asset markets. Circle's payment network, Visa's and Mastercard's stablecoin settlement and payment initiatives, together with Stripe's stablecoin accounts and API-based infrastructure developed through Bridge, clearly demonstrate that stablecoins have become a new arena of competition in global financial infrastructure. Accordingly, the principal challenge facing the European Union and other jurisdictions is neither to prohibit stablecoins nor to permit their unrestricted expansion. Rather, policymakers should seek to establish a balanced regulatory model that combines the trust and stability associated with sovereign public money with the speed, efficiency and innovative capacity of the private sector, while simultaneously preserving financial stability and strengthening payment sovereignty.

Stablecoins have emerged as one of the most significant innovations in the digital transformation of finance. Unlike highly volatile crypto-assets such as Bitcoin, stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to a sovereign fiat currency – most commonly the US dollar – or to specified reserve assets. In doing so, they seek to combine the speed, programmability and cross-border capabilities of blockchain technology with the stability traditionally associated with conventional money. This dual nature has transformed stablecoins from auxiliary instruments of the crypto ecosystem into key components of discussions surrounding payment systems, financial infrastructure and monetary sovereignty. Initially developed to provide liquidity within crypto-asset markets and facilitate digital asset trading, stablecoins have evolved into instruments with far broader applications, including cross-border payments, corporate treasury management, merchant payments, payment acceptance, settlement processes and programmable financial transactions. The clearest indication of this transformation is the growing participation not only of crypto-native companies but also of global payment networks and financial infrastructure providers in the stablecoin ecosystem. One of the most prominent market participants is Circle. As the issuer of the USDC and EURC stablecoins, Circle announced the launch of the Circle Payments Network in April 2025, outlining its ambition to establish a real-time cross-border payment infrastructure connecting banks, payment institutions, digital wallet providers and virtual asset service providers. The network is designed to facilitate faster, lower-cost and more transparent transfers of value using USDC, EURC and other regulated payment stablecoins, while imposing participation requirements relating to licensing, AML/CFT compliance, financial risk management and cybersecurity. The strategic direction adopted by Visa and Mastercard further illustrates that stablecoins are no longer viewed merely as alternatives to traditional card networks but increasingly as a new settlement and payment layer within those networks. Visa has announced the expansion of its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the Solana blockchain and confirmed collaborations with merchant acquirers such as Worldpay and Nuvei. The company has also emphasized that stablecoin-linked payment cards can connect crypto and stablecoin wallets to the global Visa network, enabling users to spend their digital assets at millions of merchants worldwide. Mastercard has adopted a similar approach by integrating stablecoins throughout the end-to-end payment experience. In 2025, the company announced global capabilities enabling stablecoin transactions from digital wallets to the point of sale. It subsequently confirmed that, beginning in 2026, it would expand settlement support across multiple blockchain networks for regulated stablecoins including USDC, PYUSD, USDG, USDP, RLUSD and SoFiUSD. This strategy reflects an industry-wide recognition that stablecoins are evolving beyond instruments circulating solely within crypto exchanges and are becoming a new financial layer capable of integrating with card schemes, merchant acquiring infrastructure and institutional settlement systems. The strategy pursued by Stripe further demonstrates the growing importance of stablecoins for commercial enterprises and the global digital economy. Following its acquisition of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge, Stripe introduced products enabling businesses to hold stablecoin balances, accept payments through both crypto and fiat payment rails, and send stablecoins to recipients in numerous jurisdictions. Initially, Stripe announced support for USDC alongside Bridge's proprietary USDB stablecoin. Bridge's strategic partnership with Visa also seeks to enable fintech developers to issue Visa cards linked to stablecoin wallets across multiple countries through a single API integration. These institutional developments significantly increase the importance of stablecoins from the perspective of financial sovereignty. The first dimension concerns monetary sovereignty. The widespread adoption of US dollar-denominated stablecoins may accelerate digital dollarization, particularly in economies where domestic currencies exhibit relatively low levels of public confidence. As users increasingly prefer dollar-backed stablecoins over local currencies, the effectiveness of central banks' monetary policy transmission mechanisms may gradually weaken. The second dimension relates to payment sovereignty. Payment systems constitute critical infrastructure within the modern economy. The strategic investments of Visa, Mastercard, Circle and Stripe demonstrate that the payment infrastructure of the future is likely to be shaped not only by banks and central banks but also by private technology companies and payment service providers. This development is particularly significant for Europe, where dependence on foreign-controlled payment networks has long been recognized as a strategic concern. The ongoing development of the digital euro is closely linked to broader efforts aimed at reducing this dependency and strengthening European strategic autonomy in payments. The third dimension concerns regulatory sovereignty. Stablecoin issuers and payment infrastructure providers raise a wide range of legal and regulatory questions relating to reserve management, redemption rights, the safeguarding of customer assets, anti-money laundering compliance, operational resilience, consumer protection and cross-border supervision. Although the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) represents a major step towards establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework, future regulation should not merely seek to mitigate risks. It should also foster an environment in which reliable, European-based stablecoins and payment infrastructures can develop and compete globally. In conclusion, stablecoins have evolved far beyond their original function as technical instruments within crypto-asset markets. Circle's payment network, Visa's and Mastercard's stablecoin settlement and payment initiatives, together with Stripe's stablecoin accounts and API-based infrastructure developed through Bridge, clearly demonstrate that stablecoins have become a new arena of competition in global financial infrastructure. Accordingly, the principal challenge facing the European Union and other jurisdictions is neither to prohibit stablecoins nor to permit their unrestricted expansion. Rather, policymakers should seek to establish a balanced regulatory model that combines the trust and stability associated with sovereign public money with the speed, efficiency and innovative capacity of the private sector, while simultaneously preserving financial stability and strengthening payment sovereignty.

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