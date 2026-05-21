Non-Compete Clauses In Employment Contracts: Validity Requirements And Limits

An employment relationship is, by its nature, a continuous legal relationship based on an element of trust between the parties. During the term of the employment contract, the employee is under an obligation to protect the employer’s interests, act in accordance with the duty of loyalty, and refrain from competing with the employer. However, upon termination of the employment contract, the employee’s freedom to work and right to freely determine his or her economic future come into play.

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Introduction

An employment relationship is, by its nature, a continuous legal relationship based on an element of trust between the parties. During the term of the employment contract, the employee is under an obligation to protect the employer’s interests, act in accordance with the duty of loyalty, and refrain from competing with the employer. However, upon termination of the employment contract, the employee’s freedom to work and right to freely determine his or her economic future come into play. At this point, a delicate balance must be established between the employer’s interest in protecting its trade secrets, customer base, and know-how, and the employee’s constitutional freedom to work.

Non-compete clauses included in employment contracts are designed precisely to establish this balance. A non-compete obligation means that, after the termination of the employment contract, the employee undertakes not to compete with his or her former employer for a certain period, within a certain geographical area, and in relation to certain activities. This restriction may be agreed in the form of the employee not working for a competing business, not establishing a competing business, or not entering into any other relationship of interest with a competing business.

Nevertheless, since a non-compete obligation restricts the employee’s professional field of activity and economic future, the legal system does not permit such clauses to be applied without limitation. Articles 444 to 447 of the Turkish Code of Obligations set out the main validity requirements and limits regarding non-compete obligations agreed between an employee and an employer. Pursuant to Article 444 of the TCO, a non-compete clause is deemed valid only if the employment relationship gives the employee the opportunity to obtain information about the employer’s customer base, production secrets, or business activities, and if the use of such information is capable of causing significant damage to the employer.

Legal Nature of the Non-Compete Obligation

A non-compete obligation may be regulated as a clause within the employment contract or may be concluded as a separate and independent agreement. In either case, the restriction essentially concerns the period after the termination of the employment contract. While the employment contract is in force, the employee’s obligation not to compete with the employer is a natural consequence of the duty of loyalty, even in the absence of a separate non-compete clause. By contrast, after the employment contract has ended, the employee’s obligation not to compete may only be based on a validly agreed non-compete clause.

In this respect, the non-compete obligation is a special legal institution at the intersection of employment law and commercial law. On one side are the protection of the employee, the employee’s freedom to work, and economic future; on the other side are the employer’s trade secrets, customer portfolio, and competitive strength. Therefore, when interpreting non-compete clauses, not only freedom of contract but also the principles of proportionality, equity, and protection of the employee must be taken into consideration.

Validity Requirements of the Non-Compete Obligation

The Employee Must Have Legal Capacity

For a non-compete agreement to be valid, the employee must first have legal capacity. This is because a non-compete obligation is an undertaking that restricts the employee’s future field of work and gives rise to economic consequences. Therefore, no valid non-compete agreement can be said to exist in respect of persons who lack the power of discernment or legal capacity.

Written Form Requirement

The non-compete obligation must be agreed in writing. Written form is a validity requirement. Accordingly, non-compete clauses agreed verbally or based on de facto practice are not considered valid. The written form requirement enables the employee to clearly see the obligation undertaken and also facilitates proof in determining the scope of the restriction in potential disputes.

For this reason, when regulating non-compete obligations in employment contracts, general and abstract wording should be avoided; the activities falling within the scope of the restriction, the duration, the geographical area, and the sanctions should be written clearly. General statements such as “the employee may not compete with the employer in any way” or “the employee may not work in the sector” will, in most cases, create issues in terms of validity and enforceability.

The Employee Must Have Access to the Customer Base or Trade Secrets

One of the most important validity requirements of a non-compete obligation is that, during the employment relationship, the employee has the opportunity to obtain information about the employer’s customer base, production secrets, or business activities. It is not possible to impose a non-compete obligation on every employee. The employee’s position, job description, access to information, and scope of authority within the company must be assessed concretely.

For example, a non-compete obligation may be considered more reasonable for a sales manager, a senior employee with access to a key customer portfolio, an engineer who is familiar with technical production secrets, or a manager with access to strategic pricing information. By contrast, imposing a non-compete obligation on an ordinary employee who does not have access to the employer’s trade secrets or customer base will, in most cases, be invalid or unenforceable.

Possibility of Significant Damage to the Employer

It is not sufficient that the employee merely had access to certain information. The use of such information must be capable of causing significant damage to the employer. In other words, a non-compete obligation cannot be based on an abstract concern or a general fear of competition. The employer must be able to demonstrate the existence of a serious and legitimate interest worthy of protection.

The possibility of significant damage may manifest itself through consequences such as loss of customers, use of trade secrets by competitors, disclosure of pricing strategy, transfer of production techniques, or weakening of the employer’s competitive advantage in the market. However, the employer’s reliance solely on the fact that “the employee has moved to a competitor” will not always be sufficient. There must be a concrete and reasonable connection between the move to a competitor and the employer’s interest worthy of protection.

Limits of the Non-Compete Obligation

Limit in Terms of Duration

Pursuant to Article 445 of the TCO, a non-compete obligation may not exceed two years, except in special circumstances and conditions. This time limit aims to prevent the employee’s economic future from being excessively restricted. In practice, non-compete clauses exceeding two years are generally considered excessive and may be limited by the judge in terms of scope and duration.

When assessing whether the duration is reasonable, the employee’s position, the nature of the information accessed, the structure of the sector, the period during which the information remains current, and the employer’s protectable interest must be taken into account. For example, in fast-changing technology or retail sectors, long-term restrictions may be considered disproportionate, whereas longer periods may be regarded as reasonable in certain positions based on more limited and special information. However, the general rule is that the restriction should not exceed two years.

Limit in Terms of Place

The non-compete obligation must also be geographically limited. General restrictions that prevent the employee from working throughout Türkiye, or even worldwide, may create validity issues because they could seriously restrict the employee’s economic future. The geographical limit must be connected to the area in which the employer actually operates and in which the employee was effective on behalf of the employer.

For example, where an employer operates only in Istanbul and its customer portfolio is limited to that region, imposing a non-compete obligation on the employee throughout Türkiye may be considered disproportionate. Conversely, in a position where the employer has an international customer portfolio and the employee is in direct contact with that customer base, broader geographical limits may be assessed according to the circumstances of the specific case.

In the practice of the Court of Cassation, the absence of a limitation in terms of place and type of work is also regarded as an important ground for invalidity of a non-compete obligation. Therefore, it is of great practical importance for the geographical limit to be expressly indicated in the contract.

Limit in Terms of Subject Matter and Field of Activity

A non-compete obligation cannot be drafted in a manner that prohibits all of the employee’s professional activities. The restriction must be connected to the employer’s field of activity and the information accessed by the employee. For example, imposing a prohibition on working in the entire automotive sector on an employee who worked only in relation to a specific product group, sales channel, or customer segment in that sector may be disproportionate.

When limiting the subject matter, the activities that may genuinely create competition against the former employer should be targeted. The employee’s work in the same sector but in a completely different department, or in a role unrelated to the former employer’s customer base, may not always constitute a breach of the non-compete obligation. Therefore, the prohibited activities must be determined in the contract in a clear, concrete, and proportionate manner.

The Employee’s Economic Future Must Not Be Jeopardized

The most fundamental limit of a non-compete obligation is that it must not jeopardize the employee’s economic future in a manner contrary to equity. Restrictions that completely prevent the employee from working in his or her area of expertise, make it difficult to earn a living, or halt professional development should not be considered valid. A non-compete obligation should protect the employer’s legitimate interest; however, it must not turn into an instrument that effectively leaves the employee unemployed.

For this reason, the judge may limit an excessive non-compete obligation in terms of duration, place, or subject matter. This power of intervention granted to the judge under Article 445/2 of the TCO serves to establish a balance between freedom of contract and protection of the employee.

Consequences of Breach of the Non-Compete Obligation

An employee who acts in breach of a valid non-compete obligation may be required to compensate the damage suffered by the employer. If a penalty clause is stipulated in the contract, the employer may also claim payment of the contractual penalty. However, in order for a contractual penalty to be claimed, there must first be a valid non-compete clause. It may not be possible to claim a contractual penalty on the basis of a clause that is not limited in terms of place, duration, and subject matter, or that excessively restricts the employee’s economic future.

In addition, the amount of the contractual penalty must also be proportionate. Taking into account the employee’s wage, position, the severity of the breach, the employer’s damage, and the scope of the restriction, reduction of an excessive contractual penalty may come into question. At this point, courts do not consider the mere existence of a contractual penalty in the contract to be sufficient; they also examine the validity requirements of the non-compete obligation and the nature of the concrete breach.

Matters to Consider in Practice

From the employer’s perspective, standard clauses applied identically to every employee should be avoided when drafting non-compete obligations. Each employee’s position, level of access to information, customer relationship, and strategic importance for the company should be assessed separately. Non-compete obligations should be structured with particular care for senior managers, sales teams, business development employees, R&D personnel, and employees with access to trade secrets.

The duration of the restriction, geographical area, types of prohibited activities, and contractual penalty should be clearly specified in the contract. In addition, the employer’s interest intended to be protected should be concretized as much as possible. For example, reasons such as “protection of the employer’s customer portfolio,” “prevention of the transfer of strategic pricing information to competitors,” or “protection of production secrets” may be expressly stated in the contract.

From the employee’s perspective, when signing contracts containing non-compete clauses, the scope of the restriction should be carefully reviewed. Uncertain, overly broad, indefinite clauses or clauses preventing work in the entire sector may give rise to serious disputes in the future. When evaluating a new job offer, it is important for the employee to review the non-compete clause in the former contract and, where necessary, obtain legal advice.

Conclusion

Non-compete clauses in employment contracts are an important tool for protecting the employer’s trade secrets, customer base, and competitive advantage. However, this tool cannot be used in a manner that eliminates the employee’s freedom to work and economic future. Therefore, for a non-compete obligation to be valid, it must be made in writing, the employee must have access to the customer base or trade secrets, the use of such information must be capable of causing significant damage to the employer, and the restriction must be proportionately limited in terms of duration, place, and subject matter.

In line with current case law, the commercial court of first instance is accepted as the competent court in lawsuits concerning breaches of non-compete obligations under Articles 444-447 of the TCO. This development has largely ended the debates regarding jurisdiction in practice. Nevertheless, in each specific case, the validity of the non-compete obligation must be assessed separately, and a reasonable and equitable balance must be established between the employer’s protectable interest and the employee’s freedom to work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.