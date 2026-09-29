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29 September 2026

New Regulation On The Hybrid Working Model

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Bener Law Office

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Turkey has introduced new regulations requiring employers using hybrid work arrangements to explicitly document remote and in-office schedules in employment contracts. The amendment to the Regulation on Remote Working mandates that specific working days and hours for both workplace and remote locations must be clearly outlined in written agreements. Employers currently operating hybrid models are advised to review and update their employment contracts to ensure compliance with these new requirements.
Turkey Employment and HR
Batuhan Şahmay,Ipek Pekdiri, and Eylül Ataol

On 25 September 2026, the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Remote Working was published and entered into force on the same date. The amendment expressly regulates the hybrid working model and requires the days on which employees will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as their working hours, to be specified in the employment agreement.

a) Changes Regarding the Hybrid Working Model:

  • It is now expressly regulated that the parties may agree for an employee to perform part of their work at the workplace and part remotely.
  • Where a hybrid working model is implemented, the days on which the employee will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as the employee’s working hours, must be specified in the employment agreement.
  • Although the hybrid working model was already possible prior to the amendment, the amendment now expressly regulates this model and clearly requires the days on which employees will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as their working hours, to be specified in the employment agreement.

b) Recommended Actions for Employers:

  • We recommend that employers currently implementing a hybrid working model review their existing employment agreements and, if any, addenda relating to remote/hybrid working.
  • If the days on which employees will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as their working hours, are not currently specified in the relevant employment agreements or addenda, we recommend that the necessary amendments be made in writing by mutual agreement with the employees in order to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Batuhan Şahmay
Batuhan Şahmay
Photo of Ipek Pekdiri
Ipek Pekdiri
Photo of Eylül Ataol
Eylül Ataol
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