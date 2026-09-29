New Regulation On The Hybrid Working Model

On 25 September 2026, the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Remote Working was published and entered into force on the same date. The amendment expressly regulates the hybrid working model and requires the days on which employees will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as their working hours, to be specified in the employment agreement.

a) Changes Regarding the Hybrid Working Model:

It is now expressly regulated that the parties may agree for an employee to perform part of their work at the workplace and part remotely.

Where a hybrid working model is implemented, the days on which the employee will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as the employee’s working hours, must be specified in the employment agreement.

Although the hybrid working model was already possible prior to the amendment, the amendment now expressly regulates this model and clearly requires the days on which employees will work at the workplace and remotely, as well as their working hours, to be specified in the employment agreement.

b) Recommended Actions for Employers:

We recommend that employers currently implementing a hybrid working model review their existing employment agreements and, if any, addenda relating to remote/hybrid working.