Dijitalleşmenin İzinde İş Hukuku (Video)

Kısa video serilerimizin bu söyleşisinde,
Türk hukukunda dijitalleşmenin
yansımalarını ve özellikle iş hukukuna
etkilerini ele aldık. Elektronik iş
sözleşmelerinin geçerliği, dijital
bordro ve izin kayıtlarının ispat gücü,
dijital süreçlerde KVKK çerçevesinde veri
güvenliği, İş Sağlığı ve
Güvenliği süreçlerinin dijital olarak
yürütülmesinin hukuki geçerliği gibi
birçok güncel konuyu değerlendirdik. İnsan
kaynakları yönetiminde dijital
dönüşümün hukuki boyutuna ilgi duyanlar
için kapsamlı ve yol gösterici bir içerik
sunuyoruz.
