Presidential Circular on Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) at Workplaces Published

A. Introduction

The Circular numbered 2025/3 on Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) at Workplaces, published in the Official Gazette dated 06.03.2025 and numbered 32833 ("Circular"), introduces certain regulations aimed at protecting employees from psychological harassment and creating a healthier, safer, and more peaceful working environment.

B. Regulations Introduced by the Circular

The Circular emphasizes the importance of preventing psychological harassment, which occurs when employees are intentionally and systematically humiliated, belittled, excluded, their personality and dignity are damaged, they are subjected to ill-treatment, they are intimidated and so on. The Circular includes various obligations imposed on employers and managers, as well as the duties of various institutions within the scope of combating psychological harassment.

Employees who are subjected to psychological harassment at the workplace can submit their applications to the institution or organization they work for, the Presidential Communication Center, the Parliamentary Petition Commission, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security through the Labor and Social Security Communication Center (ALO 170), or directly to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, or to the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey and the Ombudsman's Office.

The measures envisaged within the scope of combating psychological harassment at workplaces are set out in seven articles in the Circular as follows:

It has been decided to reactivate the Psychological Harassment Combat Committee ("Committee") established within the Ministry of Social Security, as outlined in the Prime Ministry Circular No. 2011/2, published in the Official Gazette dated March 19, 2011, and numbered 27879. The main duties of the Committee include determining policies for combating psychological harassment, coordinating training activities, conducting research and investigations, preparing reports, guides, and informational documents, as well as carrying out public awareness campaigns..

Employers, managers and all employees shall refrain from all actions and behaviors that constitute psychological harassment.

The fight against psychological harassment at workplaces is primarily the responsibility of employers and managers. The employers and managers will develop preventive and protective policies by considering all kinds of risks that may be considered as psychological harassment at the workplace or that may arise due to it.

In order to raise awareness on psychological harassment at workplaces, training and information activities will be organized and disseminated by relevant institutions and organizations. Training programs will include the topic of psychological harassment, providing all employees with the necessary information regarding workers' rights and application mechanisms..

In the investigation and examination of allegations of psychological harassment at workplaces, the process will be carried out urgently, with utmost care and sensitivity to protect the confidentiality and individuals' privacy, and to prevent damage to the reputation and prestige of institutions and organizations due to false allegations of psychological harassment.

Preventive and protective provisions regarding psychological harassment will be included in collective labor agreements and collective agreements, with effort made to ensure their inclusion.

Information, assistance and support will continue to be provided to employees who are subjected to psychological harassment through psychologists working on the ALO 170 line.

C. Conclusion

This Circular, which is an important regulation for prevention of psychological harassment at workplaces, aims to protect employees more effectively against psychological harassment through concrete measures to be taken.

In conclusion, Circular No. 2025/3 has repealed Circular No. 2011/2.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.