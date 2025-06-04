Key Updates Under Turkish Labour Law In 2025

In 2025, Türkiye updated its labour laws, raising the minimum wage to 26,005.50 TRY and severance pay to 46,655.43 TRY. Administrative fines were also increased, covering violations such as underpayment, improper contracts, and failure to comply with working conditions and labour regulations. These updates are critical for employers.

Minimum Wage: In 2024, the monthly gross minimum wage was 20,002.50 TRY, while as of January 1, 2025, the new monthly gross minimum wage increased to 26,005.50 TRY. Although this amount is valid for all employees, exceptionally, the amount paid for workers working in underground coal and lignite mines should be at least twice this amount.

Severance Pay: Between January 1, 2025 and June 30, 2025, this amount increased from gross 41,828.42 TRY to gross 46,655.43 TRY.

The administrative fine amounts to be applied in 2025 in the labour legislation were updated due to revaluation rate and published on the official website of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.1 We present the table below regarding the administrative fines to be applied according to the Labour Law No. 4857, which is important for employers in practice.

ADMINISTRATIVE FINES TO BE APPLIED ACCORDING TO LABOUR LAW NO. 4857 ARTICLE OF LAW OBLIGATION PENALTY AMOUNT EXPLANATIONS Article 3/1 – Declaring the establishment Violating the obligation to notify the workplace 2.322 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 3/2 - Declaring the establishment Declaring sub-contracting as collusive 241.043 TRY Separately imposed for the main employer, sub-contractor or their representatives who notified the workplace as collusive. Article 5 - Principle of equal treatment Behaving against the principle of equal treatment of workers 2.017 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 7 - Temporary employment relationship Employing temporary workers in violation of the principles and obligations stipulated in the Article 3.375 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 7/2 subparagraph (f) - Establishment of a temporary employment relationship through a private employment agency in the event that the average production capacity of goods and services of the enterprise increases unpredictably and to the extent that requires the establishment of a temporary employment relationship Violation of Article 7, paragraph 2, subparagraph f 13.500 TRY Four times the penalty Article 99/1-b Article 8 - Definition and form of the employment agreement Failure to provide a written document stating the content of the employment agreement 2.017 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 14 - On-call and remote working Violating the provisions on on-call and remote working 2.017 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 28 – Certificate of employment Failure to provide a Certificate of Employment to the employee who leaves the job, writing false information on the document 2.017 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 29 - Collective dismissal Dismissal of labour in violation of the provisions of the article 7.924 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 30 - Obligation to employ disabled and ex-convicts Failure to employ disabled and ex-convicts in accordance with the Article 30.081 TRY For each disabled person and ex-convict not employed and for each month not employed Article 32 - Fee and remuneration Wilfully not paying or underpaying the wage, wage arising from this law or collective labour agreement or labour agreement 2.179 TRY For each worker in this situation and for each month Article 32 - Fee and remuneration Failure to pay wages, salaries, bonuses, bonuses and all kinds of rations of this nature to the bank account specially opened although it is obliged to do so 2.179 TRY For each worker in this situation and for each month Article 37 - Wage statement Failure to issue a wage statement 7.924 TRY Article 38 - Wage deduction penalty To impose unlawful wage deductions or not to notify the reason and account of the deduction 7.924 TRY Article 39 - Minimum wage Not paying or underpaying the minimum wage 2.179 TRY For each worker in this situation and for each month Article 41- Overtime wage Not paying the wages for overtime work, not allowing the worker to use the free time he/she deserves within six months, not obtaining the approval of the worker for overtime work. 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 52 - Documentation of percentages Failure to give the document related to the percentage to the representative in workplaces where the percentage method is applied 7.924 TRY Article 56 - Application of annual paid leave Unlawfully dividing annual paid leave 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 57 - Remuneration during annual leave Paying or underpaying the annual leave fee in violation of the law 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 59 – Annual leave pay upon the termination of the agreement Not paying annual leave to the employee whose agreement is terminated 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 60 - Regulations on authorisations Failure to use or incomplete use of annual leave in violation of the main procedures of the annual leave regulation 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 63 - Working time Failure to comply with working hours and the provisions of the relevant regulations 21.213 TRY Article 64 - Compensatory work Failure to comply with compensatory work procedures 3.837 TRY For each worker in this situation Article 68 – Rest Breaks Failure to apply the rest break 21.213 TRY Article 69 - Night hours and night work Making workers work more than 7.5 hours at night, not changing night and day shifts 21.213 TRY Article 71 – Working age and prohibition of child labour Violating the age and prohibition of child labour 21.213 TRY Article 72 - Prohibition of underground and underwater labour Failure to comply with the prohibition of ground and underwater labour 21.213 TRY Article 73 - Prohibition of night work To employ children and young people at night or to act contrary to the provisions of the relevant regulations 21.213 TRY Article 74 - Maternity leave and nursing leave Not to employ the female worker or not to give unpaid leave during the pre and postnatal periods 21.213 TRY Article 75 – Personnel file Failure to organise the employee personnel file 21.213 TRY Article 76 - Regulations Opposing the regulations on working hours 21.213 TRY Article 92/2 - Competent authorities and officials Failure to appear when summoned, failure to give statements and information, failure to bring and show the necessary documents and evidence, failure of Labour Inspectors Failure to show them all kinds of convenience in order to perform their duties stipulated in Article 92/1 and failure to fulfil their orders and requests in this regard without delay. 192.838 TRY Article 96/1-

Responsibility of the employee and the employer Suggestions by employers to workers whose testimony and information is sought, forcing them to conceal or change the truth, or abusive behaviour towards them upon their giving testimony to the relevant authorities 192.838 TRY Article 107/2 - Violation of the provisions on the supervision and inspection of working conditions Preventing Labour Inspectors from performing and finalising their inspection and audit duties. 192.838 TRY

