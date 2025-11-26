The Letter Of Intent Procsess In Merger And Acquisition Transactions

Egemenoglu is one of the largest full-service law firms in Turkey, advising market-leading clients since 1968. Egemenoğlu who is proud to hold many national and international clients from different sectors, is appreciated by both his clients and the Turkish legal market with his fast, practical, rigorous and solution-oriented work in a wide range of fields of expertise. Egemenoğlu has been considered worthy of various rankings by the world’s most leading and esteemed rating institutions and legal guides. We have been ranked as Recognized in “Project and Finance” and “Mergers and Acquisitions” areas by IFLR 1000. We also take place among the top- tier law firms of Turkey at the rankings of Legal 500, at which world’s best law firms are regarded, in “Employment Law” and “Real Estate / Construction” areas. Also our firm is regarded as significant by Chambers& Partners in “Employment Law” area as well.

Merger and acquisition ("M&A") transactions are multi-layered processes from both legal and commercial perspectives. Before the parties proceed to the contractual stage, they enter into a preparatory phase in order to articulate their transactional intentions, exchange commercial expectations, and establish the legal framework. This preparatory phase constitutes the initial stage in which the parties discuss the fundamental principles of the transaction structure, formulate their negotiation strategies, and assess the transactional risks.

Accordingly, the preparatory stage is a period that shapes the overall direction of the M&A process and reflects the parties' underlying transaction motivations. Within this framework, the parties conduct preliminary discussions to evaluate their core expectations regarding the transaction and to clarify the scope of the process. These initial-contact discussions serve both to foster trust and transparency between the parties and to ensure that subsequent steps progress on a sound and well-structured basis.

1. Preparatory Phase / Letter of Intent

At this stage, confidentiality agreements (NDA) may be executed to safeguard commercial and technical information that is likely to be exchanged throughout the process. Once confidentiality is ensured, the parties may initiate a preliminary due diligence process in which the legal, financial, operational, and sector-specific aspects of the target company are examined at a high level. Therefore, in this period, the initial findings regarding the company's current position, potential risks, suitability for the transaction structure, and valuation approach are identified; moreover, preliminary negotiations may also emerge regarding the prospective transaction structure (share transfer, asset transfer, acquisition through participation, or hybrid models), payment mechanisms, conditions precedent and closing conditions, employee-related matters, and applicable regulatory requirements. Accordingly, before advancing to subsequent stages, the parties are able to assess whether the transaction is logically and commercially viable.

If the preliminary discussions progress positively, the parties generally prefer to execute a letter of intent ("LOI") in order to define the framework of the negotiations. A letter of intent is a document that, typically without creating a binding legal commitment, sets out the parties' intentions regarding the transaction process, records the key matters on which they have reached consensus, and establishes a roadmap for the subsequent steps. This document also contributes to narrowing the scope of the final agreement to be concluded between the parties, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the negotiation process. Where deemed necessary, exclusivity provisions, which restrict the parties from engaging in parallel negotiations with other potential buyers or sellers during this period, may also be considered.

All of these steps systematically shape the legal and commercial framework of the agreement to be executed in line with the eventual transaction structure. Accordingly, the preparatory period functions not only as the initial phase of the M&A process but also as a strategic assessment stage that enables the subsequent phases to progress in a sound and coherent manner.

2. Legal Nature of Letters of Intent

The legal nature of letters of intent is among the topics frequently debated in both doctrine and practice. In legal doctrine, the prevailing view holds that letters of intent generally do not produce binding legal effects. This is primarily because letters of intent are, by their nature, preparatory documents that outline the parties' intentions regarding the transaction process, indicate the direction of negotiations, and provide guidance to the parties before a definitive agreement is concluded. In this respect, while letters of intent demonstrate that the parties intend to enter into a contract, they do not, by themselves, create a contractual relationship or impose an obligation on the parties to conclude a contract.

Nevertheless, it cannot be asserted that letters of intent are entirely devoid of binding effects. In practice, letters of intent often go beyond merely representing a declaration of intent regarding the negotiation process and may confer actual binding force to specific provisions. In particular, clauses relating to confidentiality, exclusivity, non-compete obligations, restrictions on soliciting employees, and the parties' responsibilities for expenses can be drafted in a binding manner if explicitly agreed upon by the parties. The enforceability of these provisions is considered significant both in terms of protecting the parties' interests and in providing the necessary legal framework to ensure that the negotiation process proceeds effectively.

For example, in its decision dated 08/10/2020 (Case No. 2018/889 - Decision No. 2020/632), the Istanbul 7th Commercial Court of First Instance examined the nature of a letter of intent dated 17/01/2014 between the parties. The court found that the letter of intent did not encompass all essential elements and that the parties did not possess an intention to be legally bound; accordingly, it did not qualify as a contract. Although certain matters such as confidentiality and the payment schedule were addressed in the letter, the court emphasized that these provisions did not render the document binding in its entirety. Furthermore, the court rejected the validity of penalty clauses pursuant to Article 179 of the Turkish Code of Obligations. The ruling clearly illustrates that the primary function of a letter of intent is to record the parties' written declaration of intent to advance negotiations, and that binding effect can only arise with respect to matters explicitly agreed upon.

Therefore, when drafting a letter of intent, it is essential to clearly distinguish between binding provisions and non-binding statements in a manner that leaves no room for doubt. In practice, most letters of intent include a dedicated section titled "Binding Provisions," which encompasses only those clauses to which the parties expressly intend to be legally bound. Additionally, it is important to incorporate explicit "non-binding" language clarifying that the remainder of the letter is not binding and does not impose an obligation on the parties to continue negotiations. Failure to do so may create legal risks, as the wording or principles of interpretation could otherwise give rise to claims that one party is compelled to proceed with negotiations against its will.

3. Conclusion

In summary, the primary function of letters of intent is not to compel the parties to enter into a final agreement, but rather to frame the negotiation process, clarify mutual expectations, and outline the rationale of the transaction. However, the parties may render certain provisions binding in accordance with their explicit intentions, in which case the letter of intent becomes a "hybrid" document containing both binding and non-binding elements. Careful management of this stage serves not only the execution of the eventual contract but also the alignment of post-transaction processes.

