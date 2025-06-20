ARTICLE
20 June 2025

Amendments To The Regulation On Distance Sales Contracts

KST LAW

Contributor

KST LAW logo

KST LAW is an independent Istanbul based full service corporate law firm in cooperation with Kinstellar.

We provide legal services relevant to all aspects of business in a wide variety of sectors. We operate to the highest international standards in managing cross border transactions or investments and providing practical and creative solutions to legal or regulatory issues.

KST LAW is proud to have an exceptional client base consisting some of the largest Turkish conglomerates, sector leaders in Turkey, multi-nationals, investment or private equity funds and financial institutions.

Explore Firm Details
The provisions regarding liability for return costs in the context of exercising the right of withdrawal were amended by the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts published...
Turkey Corporate/Commercial Law
Helin Akbulut and Kaan Selvi

May 2025 – The provisions regarding liability for return costs in the context of exercising the right of withdrawal were amended by the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts published in the Official Gazette on 24 May 2025 and the changes will come into force in 2026. The main points of the amended provisions are summarised below:

  • With the amendment, return costs have been removed from the list of costs that can be charged to the consumer following prior notification. This prevents consumers from being held responsible for return costs when they carry out the return process through the carrier specified in the seller's prior notification.
  • Prior to the amendment, mobile phones, smart watches, tablets and computers were listed as products for which consumers could not exercise their right of withdrawal unless otherwise agreed. With the amendment, these products have been removed from the list and are now considered products for which consumers may exercise their right of withdrawal.
  • A requirement has been introduced to include information in the prior information form provided to consumers before concluding a distance contract, stating that consumers must apply to a mediator before filing a complaint with a Consumer Arbitration Board or initiating a lawsuit in a consumer court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Helin Akbulut
Helin Akbulut
Photo of Kaan Selvi
Kaan Selvi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More