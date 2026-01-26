ARTICLE
26 January 2026

From Tacit Collusion To Algorithmic Coordination: A Comparative View Of EU And Turkish Competition Law

KST LAW

Contributor

KST LAW logo

Turkey Antitrust/Competition Law
Sinan Diniz,Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı
January 2026 – Members of our Core Competition Team –Sinan Diniz, Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı– have contributed to the latest issue of Competition Law International (Vol. 21, No. 2 – December 2025), the journal of the Antitrust Section of the International Bar Association (IBA).

The article examines how the increasing use of algorithmic pricing and digital platforms is reshaping competitive dynamics and intensifying the risk of coordinated market outcomes. It provides a comparative analysis of how competition authorities in the European Union and Türkiye are addressing collusion risks arising from algorithmic pricing mechanisms through evolving case law, policy reports, and enforcement priorities.

Authors
Photo of Sinan Diniz
Sinan Diniz
Photo of Simru Tayfun
Simru Tayfun
Photo of Beyza Arlı
Beyza Arlı
