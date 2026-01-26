From Tacit Collusion To Algorithmic Coordination: A Comparative View Of EU And Turkish Competition Law

January 2026 – Members of our Core Competition Team –Sinan Diniz, Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı– have contributed to the latest issue of Competition Law International (Vol. 21, No. 2 – December 2025), the journal of the Antitrust Section of the International Bar Association (IBA).

The article examines how the increasing use of algorithmic pricing and digital platforms is reshaping competitive dynamics and intensifying the risk of coordinated market outcomes. It provides a comparative analysis of how competition authorities in the European Union and Türkiye are addressing collusion risks arising from algorithmic pricing mechanisms through evolving case law, policy reports, and enforcement priorities.

