Two-Minute Recap Competition Law Matters Around The Globe - 2025 December

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Article Insights

Gen Temizer are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Employment and HR topic(s)

in Turkey

European Commission investigates Meta's WhatsApp AI Policy for Potential Abuse of Dominance

The European Commission ("Commission") has opened a formal antitrust investigation into Meta's new policy on artificial intelligence ("AI") providers' access to WhatsApp. Under the policy, announced in October 2025, AI providers whose main business is offering AI services are no longer allowed to use WhatsApp's business messaging tools to reach users, although AI may still be used for limited, supporting purposes such as automated customer-service chatbots. The Commission is concerned that the policy may prevent third-party AI providers from reaching customers via WhatsApp in the European Economic Area ("EEA"), while Meta's own AI service, Meta AI, remains accessible on the platform. The policy is implemented through updated WhatsApp Business API terms, applicable to new providers since October 2025 and to existing providers from January 2026. The investigation, which excludes Italy due to parallel national proceedings, will assess potential infringements of Article 102 TFEU and Article 54 of the EEA Agreement and forms part of the Commission's broader monitoring of competition in AI markets.

The Commission Fines Automotive Starter Battery Manufacturers and Trade Association for Cartel Conduct

The Commission has imposed fines totaling approximately EUR 72 million on automotive starter battery manufacturers Exide, FET (including its predecessor Elettra), and Rombat, as well as the trade association EUROBAT, for participating in a long-running cartel in breach of EU competition rules. The infringement, which lasted for over 12 years, involved coordinated practices in the sale of automotive starter batteries to car and truck manufacturers across the EEA, including the joint creation and use of industry-wide lead surcharges designed to keep prices artificially high. Clarios, another cartel participant, received full immunity after disclosing the cartel under the Commission's leniency programme, while other companies benefited from fine reductions due to cooperation. The Commission found the conduct to constitute a single and continuous infringement under Article 101 TFEU and Article 53 of the EEA Agreement, emphasizing that trade associations such as EUROBAT can also be held liable when they facilitate anti-competitive coordination among members.

The Commission Approves Vandemoortele's Acquisition of Délifrance with Remedies

The Commission identified competition concerns in the proposed transaction between Vandemoortele Group and Delifrance in the markets for frozen laminated dough products in France and Italy, concluding that the deal would significantly reduce competition in already concentrated markets and leave customers with limited alternative suppliers. To address these concerns, the parties committed to divest two Delifrance production sites in France, enabling a suitable buyer to operate as an effective independent competitor. Following a positive market test, the Commission approved the transaction subject to full compliance with these commitments, which will be monitored by an independent trustee.

EU Launches Automotive Package to Boost Clean Mobility and Competitiveness

The Commission has unveiled a new Automotive Package to support the sector's transition to clean mobility while maintaining competitiveness and strategic autonomy. The package keeps a strong commitment to climate neutrality by 2050 and zero-emission vehicles but introduces greater flexibility for manufacturers to meet CO₂ targets, including extended flexibilities up to and beyond 2035 and incentives for small, affordable EU-made electric vehicles. It also proposes binding national targets to accelerate the uptake of zero- and low-emission corporate vehicles and introduces measures to support EU-based vehicle and battery production, including a EUR 1.8 billion Battery Booster. At the same time, the Automotive Omnibus aims to reduce red tape and administrative costs by an estimated EUR 706 million per year, improving investment certainty and freeing resources for decarbonisation. Overall, the package balances climate ambition with industrial pragmatism, responding directly to industry calls for flexibility, cost reduction, and regulatory simplification.

FTC Fines 7-Eleven USD 4.5 Million for Breach of Merger Commitments

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") imposed a USD 4.5 million civil penalty on 7-Eleven and its parent company, Seven & i Holdings Co., for violating a 2018 consent order by acquiring a fuel outlet in St. Petersburg, Florida without providing the required prior notice to the FTC. The penalty represents the largest civil fine ever imposed by the FTC for a prior-notice violation. The breach stemmed from commitments given in connection with 7-Eleven's acquisition of 1,100 fuel outlets from Sunoco, which required the company to notify the FTC in advance of any future acquisitions of competing fuel outlets in certain local markets. The FTC found that 7-Eleven completed the acquisition in December 2018 but disclosed it to the Commission only in March 2022, and further noted that the company failed to establish adequate internal compliance mechanisms to ensure adherence to the consent order. In addition to the fine, 7-Eleven was required to divest the relevant fuel outlet and accept additional prior notice and approval obligations for future transactions in the affected markets.

AGCM Fines Ryanair EUR 255 Million for Abuse of Dominance

The Italian Competition Authority ("AGCM") imposed a EUR 255.8 million fine on Ryanair DAC and its parent company, Ryanair Holdings, for abusing a dominant position in the market for scheduled passenger air transport services to and from Italy. The infringement, which began in April 2023 and continued for approximately two years, concerned Ryanair's conduct toward online and traditional travel agencies that rely on Ryanair flights as an essential input for tourism services. The AGCM found that Ryanair, which holds a market share of around 38–40% on Italian domestic and European routes, implemented a multi-stage strategy that restricted or made it technically and economically difficult for travel agencies to purchase Ryanair tickets and combine them with flights operated by other airlines or with ancillary tourism services. These practices included blocking or limiting booking attempts, imposing restrictive contractual arrangements, and selectively granting access to technical solutions only at a later stage. According to the Authority, the conduct weakened competition in downstream tourism markets, reduced agencies' ability to attract customers, and ultimately limited consumer choice and the quality of available travel services.

FTC Orders Adamas to End Anticompetitive No-Hire Practices

The FTC ordered building services contractor Adamas and its affiliates to cease enforcing anticompetitive no-hire agreements that restricted building owners and management companies from directly hiring Adamas' employees without facing significant penalties. According to the FTC, these arrangements -applied across New Jersey and New York City-suppressed wages, limited job mobility, and reduced bargaining power for predominantly low-wage workers providing janitorial, security, front desk, and similar services. The FTC found that the no-hire clauses also discouraged customers from switching service providers and weakened competitors' incentives to invest and expand, thereby distorting competition in building services markets. Under the proposed consent order, Adamas must immediately void all existing no-hire agreements, formally notify customers that such restrictions are null and void, and clearly inform employees that they are free to seek or accept employment with building owners or rival service providers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.