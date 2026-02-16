Significant Amendments On Turkish Merger Control Legislation

e) Technology undertakings: Undertakings operating in the field of digital platforms and software and gaming software, financial technologies, biotechnology, pharmacology, agricultural chemicals and healthcare technologies or the assets thereof.

c) Act: The Act no 4054 on the Protection of Competition,

b) Transaction party: In merger transactions, the economic units of the merging undertakings concerned; in acquisition transactions, the economic units of the acquiring undertakings concerned; and for the undertaking subject to the transfer, itself and the economic units it controls.

(1) For the provisions of this Communiqué, the following definitions apply:

(2) In merger transactions where at least one of the transaction parties is technology companies which based in Türkiye, as well as in transactions concerning the acquisition of such undertakings the thresholds specified in paragraph 1, sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) at one billion shall be applied as two hundred and fifty million TL with respect to the transaction party subject to the acquisition.

b) The asset or activity subject to acquisition in acquisition transactions, and at least one of the parties of the transaction in merger transactions have a turnover in Türkiye exceeding one billion TL and the other party of the transactions has a global turnover exceeding nine billion TL.

a) Total turnovers of the transaction parties in Türkiye exceed three billion TL, and turnovers of at least two of the transaction parties in Türkiye each exceed one billion TL, or

(1) In a merger or acquisition transaction as specified under Article 5 of this Communiqué, authorization of the Board shall be required for the relevant transaction to carry legal validity in case,

(2) In transactions involving the acquisition of technology companies which operate in the Turkish geographical market or have R&D activities in Türkiye or which provide services to users in Türkiye, the thresholds specified in paragraph 1, sub-paragraphs (a) and (b) at two hundred and fifty million TL shall not apply .

b) The asset or activity subject to acquisition in acquisition transactions, and at least one of the parties of the transaction in merger transactions have a turnover in Türkiye exceeding two hundred and fifty million TL and the other party of the transactions has a global turnover exceeding three billion TL.

a) Total turnovers of the transaction parties in Türkiye exceed seven hundred and fifty hundred million TL, and turnovers of at least two of the transaction parties in Türkiye each exceed two hundred and fifty million TL, or

Calculation of turnover ARTICLE 8 (1) For the purposes of the implementation of Article 7 of this Communiqué, in the calculation of the turnover of each transaction party, total turnovers of the following are taken into account: a) Undertaking concerned, b) Persons or economic units in which the undertaking concerned 1) holds more than half of the capital or commercial assets, or 2) holds the power to exercise more than half of the voting rights, or 3) holds the power to appoint more than half of the members of the board of supervisors, board of directors or the bodies authorized to represent the undertaking, or 4) holds the power to manage operations, c) Persons or economic units which hold the rights and powers listed in b) over the undertaking concerned, ç) Persons or economic units over which those listed in (c) hold the rights and powers listed in (b), d) Persons or economic units over which those listed in (a-ç) jointly hold the rights and powers listed in (b). (2) In the calculation of the turnovers included in paragraph 1 of Article 7 of this Communiqué, in case of a transfer of those parts of the transaction parties with or without legal personality, only the turnover of the part transferred shall be taken into account with regards to the transferor. (3) Turnovers of the economic units with which undertakings concerned jointly hold the rights and powers listed in sub-paragraph (b) of paragraph 1 of this Article shall be calculated by equally dividing by the number of undertakings concerned. (4) Turnovers of the joint ventures where undertakings concerned hold the right to manage business together with third parties shall be calculated by equally dividing by the number of such right holders. (5) Two or more transactions under paragraph 2 of this Article, carried out between the same persons or parties and in the same relevant product market within a period of two years, shall be considered as a single transaction for the calculation of turnovers listed in Article 7 of this Communiqué. (6) Turnover, in accordance with the uniform accounting plan, shall consist of the net sales generated as of the end of the financial year preceding the date of the notification, or, if this cannot be calculated, of those generated as of the end of the financial year closest to the date of notification. In the calculation of the turnover, turnovers of persons or economic units listed in paragraph 1 of this Article generated from sales made to each other shall not be taken into account. In the calculation of the turnover, average buying rate of exchange of the Central Bank of Türkiye for the financial year the turnover is generated shall be taken into consideration as the rate of exchange.