Overview Of The Turkish Competition Authority's 2025 M&A Report

January 2026 – In 2025, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") reviewed a total of 416 merger and acquisition transactions — the highest annual figure recorded over the past twelve years (2013–2025). This marks a 33.8% increase compared to 2024 and significantly exceeds the twelve-year average of 241 transactions.

The KST Law Competition Team — Sinan Diniz, Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı — provides an overview of the TCA's 2025 Mergers and Acquisitions Report, highlighting key trends and notable developments in transaction activity in Türkiye.





Click on the image below or use this link to download a detailed breakdown of the data and the full analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.