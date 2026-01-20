ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Overview Of The Turkish Competition Authority's 2025 M&A Report

KST LAW

Contributor

KST LAW is an independent Istanbul based full service corporate law firm in cooperation with Kinstellar.

We provide legal services relevant to all aspects of business in a wide variety of sectors. We operate to the highest international standards in managing cross border transactions or investments and providing practical and creative solutions to legal or regulatory issues.

KST LAW is proud to have an exceptional client base consisting some of the largest Turkish conglomerates, sector leaders in Turkey, multi-nationals, investment or private equity funds and financial institutions.

In 2025, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") reviewed a total of 416 merger and acquisition transactions — the highest annual figure recorded over the past twelve years (2013–2025).
Sinan Diniz,Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı
January 2026 – In 2025, the Turkish Competition Authority ("TCA") reviewed a total of 416 merger and acquisition transactions — the highest annual figure recorded over the past twelve years (2013–2025). This marks a 33.8% increase compared to 2024 and significantly exceeds the twelve-year average of 241 transactions.

The KST Law Competition Team — Sinan Diniz, Simru Tayfun, and Beyza Arlı — provides an overview of the TCA's 2025 Mergers and Acquisitions Report, highlighting key trends and notable developments in transaction activity in Türkiye.

Click on the image below or use this link to download a detailed breakdown of the data and the full analysis.

