Bad Debt Relief Under UAE VAT In Times Of Economic Strain: A Detailed Perspective On Article 64

The current geopolitical climate, shaped in part by the ongoing tensions has introduced a heightened degree of uncertainty into regional and global markets. Businesses across the Middle East...

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Introduction

The current geopolitical climate, shaped in part by the ongoing tensions has introduced a heightened degree of uncertainty into regional and global markets. Businesses across the Middle East are increasingly operating under conditions of constrained liquidity, rising operational costs, and disrupted commercial cycles. One of the most immediate and tangible consequences of this environment has been a noticeable increase in delayed payments and, in more severe cases, complete non-payment by customers.

From a VAT perspective, this trend gives rise to a fundamental concern. The UAE VAT regime, like most value-added tax systems, requires suppliers to account for Output Tax at the point of supply, irrespective of whether consideration is ultimately received. In the absence of a corrective mechanism, businesses would effectively bear a tax cost on income that never materializes, thereby distorting both cash flow and commercial outcomes.

It is within this context that Article 64 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value-Added Tax, and its amendments (“UAE VAT Law”) assumes particular significance. Far from being a purely technical provision, it operates as a practical safeguard designed to realign VAT liability with economic reality.

Legislative Framework and Underlying Rationale

Article 64 establishes a structured mechanism through which adjustments may be made in situations where consideration for a taxable supply is not recovered. The provision reflects a deliberate policy choice to preserve the neutrality of the VAT system while ensuring that relief is granted only in clearly defined circumstances.

The rationale is twofold. On one hand, it seeks to protect suppliers from the consequences of remitting VAT on amounts that are never received. On the other hand, it prevents recipients from retaining Input Tax benefits in circumstances where no corresponding economic outflow has taken place. The result is a balanced framework that maintains symmetry within the VAT system.

However, this balance is achieved through a set of cumulative conditions that must be satisfied before any adjustment can be made. These conditions are neither incidental nor procedural in nature; rather, they form the legal foundation upon which entitlement to relief rests.

Supplier Entitlement to Apply the Bad Debt Relief Scheme

The ability of a VAT-registered supplier to reduce Output Tax in respect of a prior supply is contingent upon the satisfaction of several interrelated requirements. First, the transaction must have been fully recognized for VAT purposes. This means that the goods or services must have been supplied (i.e., the date of supply crystalized), the applicable VAT must have been charged, and the Output Tax must have already been declared and paid to the Federal Tax Authority (“FTA”). This ensures that the relief mechanism addresses only genuine instances of tax previously accounted for.

Second, the outstanding consideration must be formally written off, in whole or in part, as a bad debt in the supplier’s accounts. This requirement introduces an important evidentiary threshold. It is not sufficient for a receivable to be merely overdue. Instead, it must be treated, from an accounting perspective, as irrecoverable. In practice, this necessitates alignment between the entity’s accounting policies and its VAT treatment, as inconsistencies between the two may be subject to scrutiny during potential future tax audits.

Third, a minimum period of six months must have elapsed from the date of supply. This temporal requirement plays a critical role in distinguishing between temporary delays in payment and genuine bad debts. Particularly in the current economic environment, where extended payment cycles are increasingly common, the six-month threshold provides a clear legal benchmark while also preventing premature claims for relief.

Finally, the supplier must notify the recipient of the amount of consideration that has been written off. This requirement is of considerable practical importance. It ensures transparency between the parties and, more significantly, acts as the trigger for the recipient’s obligation to make a corresponding adjustment. From a compliance standpoint, the absence of clear and documented notification may undermine the supplier’s ability to rely on Article 64, even where all other conditions have been satisfied.

Recipient Obligations Under the Bad Debt Relief Scheme

Article 64 does not operate solely for the benefit of suppliers. It also imposes a direct and mandatory obligation on recipients of goods or services to adjust previously recovered Input Tax in certain circumstances. Where a supplier exercises its right to reduce Output Tax and has notified the recipient accordingly, the recipient is required to reduce the Input Tax previously deducted, provided that payment has not been made for a period exceeding six months.

This aspect of the provision is essential to maintaining the integrity of the VAT system. Without such a requirement, a mismatch would arise whereby the supplier recovers Output Tax while the recipient retains the benefit of Input Tax deduction, thereby resulting in the FTA being at a loss position. Article 64 eliminates this imbalance by ensuring that both sides of the transaction are treated consistently, somewhat similar to the treatment prescribed for the issuance of tax credit notes.

In practice, however, this obligation can give rise to challenges, particularly for recipients experiencing financial distress. The requirement to reverse Input Tax may create additional cash flow pressure at a time when the business is already facing difficulties in meeting its payment obligations. Moreover, the recipient could argue the extreme difficulty in determining with certainty that the supplier reduced the Output Tax in their tax returns despite notification. These scenarios underscore the importance of clear communication and robust documentation between contracting parties.

Quantification of Adjustments and Technical Considerations

The amount of the adjustment, whether made by the supplier or the recipient, must correspond precisely to the VAT attributable to the portion of consideration that has been written off. This proportional approach ensures that the relief granted is neither excessive nor insufficient.

While this principle appears straightforward, its application can become complex in practice. Partial write-offs, staged payments, and transactions involving multiple supplies may require careful allocation to determine the correct VAT adjustment. This and similar technical aspects highlight the need for accuracy and consistency in both accounting and VAT reporting.

Application in the Current Economic Environment

The relevance of Article 64 is significantly amplified in the present economic context. As businesses grapple with increased counterparty risk and prolonged payment cycles, the volume of receivables that may qualify for bad debt treatment is likely to rise. In such circumstances, the ability to recover VAT previously paid can have a meaningful impact on cash flow and financial stability.

At the same time, the conditions attached to Article 64 require careful navigation. Businesses must strike a balance between timely utilization of the relief mechanism and strict adherence to its requirements. Overlooking a procedural step, such as customer notification, may result in the denial of relief and potential exposure during a tax audit.

It is also worth noting that the increased use of Article 64 may draw greater scrutiny from the FTA, particularly in sectors where non-payment has become more prevalent. As such, businesses should expect a heightened focus on documentation, consistency, and the commercial rationale underlying write-offs.

Conclusion

Article 64 of the UAE VAT Law serves as a critical mechanism for aligning tax outcomes with commercial reality, particularly in periods marked by economic uncertainty and increased credit risk. Its structured and conditional framework reflects a careful balance between granting relief to suppliers and preserving the integrity of the VAT system through corresponding obligations on recipients.

In the current environment, characterized by rising instances of delayed and defaulted payments, the practical importance of this provision cannot be overstated. Businesses that understand its requirements and integrate it effectively into their financial and tax processes will be better positioned to manage cash flow pressures and mitigate VAT exposure.

Conversely, failure to properly apply Article 64 (whether through oversight or misinterpretation) may result in missed opportunities for relief or, worse, compliance risks. A disciplined and well-documented approach is therefore essential to navigating this increasingly relevant aspect of the UAE VAT regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.