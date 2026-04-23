Tax Considerations For International Businesses Relocating To The UAE

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The United Arab Emirates continues to position itself as a leading destination for international businesses seeking to expand or relocate their operations. Its strategic location, access to global markets, and business-friendly infrastructure remain strong drivers. However, the tax landscape in the UAE has evolved significantly in recent years, requiring a more structured and deliberate approach to relocation.

Historically, the UAE was often viewed as a low-tax jurisdiction where structuring decisions were driven primarily by legal and operational considerations. This is no longer the case. With the introduction of Corporate Tax, the UAE now operates within a rules-based framework where tax outcomes are increasingly linked to how a business is structured and, more importantly, how it operates in practice.

At the center of this shift is the distinction between the standard corporate tax regime and the free zone framework. While a 9% corporate tax rate applies broadly, certain free zone entities may still benefit from a preferential regime. However, access to these benefits is no longer automatic. It depends on the nature of the activities performed, the profile of customers, and the extent to which the business demonstrates genuine economic presence in the UAE. As a result, structuring decisions must now be closely aligned with the underlying business model.

This leads to a broader and more fundamental consideration: where value is created within the group. Tax authorities are increasingly focused on the location of key decision-makers, the deployment of personnel, and the management of risks. Simply establishing a legal entity in the UAE is insufficient. The allocation of functions, assets, and risks must be consistent with the economic reality of the business. This has direct implications not only for corporate tax outcomes, but also for the sustainability of the structure under transfer pricing principles.

For many international groups, relocation to the UAE also results in a centralization of management and decision-making. While this can enhance operational efficiency, it may also create unintended tax exposures in other jurisdictions. In particular, businesses must carefully assess the risk of creating a taxable presence abroad through permanent establishment or place of effective management. These risks are often overlooked at the structuring stage but can have significant consequences if not addressed proactively.

The design of the legal structure should therefore be approached from a group perspective rather than as a standalone UAE exercise. Considerations typically extend beyond the choice of entity type and include the role of holding companies, operating hubs, and intellectual property ownership. The interaction between these elements determines how profits are generated, allocated, and ultimately taxed. A misalignment between the legal structure and the operating model can undermine the intended tax outcomes.

In parallel, indirect tax considerations continue to play an important role. The UAE’s VAT regime is well established, but its implications are often underestimated in cross-border scenarios. The way services are billed, the location from which they are performed, and the presence of personnel can all influence the VAT treatment and, in some cases, create additional tax obligations. As businesses expand regionally, these aspects become increasingly relevant.

A successful relocation therefore requires more than the incorporation of a UAE entity. It involves a structured process that begins with a clear understanding of the existing business model and its associated tax risks. This is followed by the design of a target operating model that aligns commercial objectives with tax efficiency. Implementation then focuses on aligning legal structures, contractual arrangements, and people on the ground. Ongoing monitoring is essential to ensure that the structure remains robust as the business evolves and as regulations continue to develop.

This article provides a high-level overview of the key considerations for businesses relocating to the UAE. Each of these areas involves a level of complexity that warrants further analysis. In the following articles, we will explore in more detail the UAE Corporate Tax framework and free zone regime, the practical application of transfer pricing rules, the increasing relevance of permanent establishment and place of effective management risks, and the structuring implications of VAT in cross-border operations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.