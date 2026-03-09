UAE e‑invoicing Update: What Businesses Need To Know Now

On 23 February 2026, the UAE Ministry of Finance issued comprehensive operational guidance implementing Ministerial Decisions No. 243, 244 and 64 of 2025, as well as Cabinet Decision No. 106 of 2025, formally moving the UAE's e‑Invoicing System from high‑level legislation to detailed technical execution.

These new releases provide additional clarity on the scope, identification requirements, data standards, exclusions, and implementation timelines that will soon apply to all businesses operating in the UAE.

With these releases, e‑invoicing has officially moved from law to practice. Beyond the technical requirements, the shift represents a fundamental transformation in how organisations will operate. E‑invoicing is expected to reshape finance processes end‑to‑end and brings new expectations for data accuracy, governance, and operational readiness across the entire business landscape.

In this Alert, our Middle East Managing Partner, Olivier Remacle, our Tax Principal, Barbara Schwartz, and our Of Counsel, Laurent Grençon, provide guidance to help assessing your organisation's readiness or understanding how these changes affect your businesses and what actions need to be taken.

