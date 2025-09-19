Budget Day: Legislative Proposal To Change Lucrative Interest Regime

On 16 September 2025 at the occasion of Budget Day, the caretaking government presented new legislative proposals to increase the taxation of so-called lucrative interest. The lucrative interest regime applies to the taxation of financial interests which originate from for example carried interest schemes or management participation plans. Benefits from a lucrative interest yield substantial returns that are not proportionate to the investment or the risk incurred.

Background

Lucrative interests are generally taxed in Box 1 at progressive rates of up to 49.5%. Alternatively, an individual taxpayer may interpose a (holding) company in which they hold a substantial interest (at least 5%). In such cases, income realized by the interposed company may be exempt from corporate income tax under the participation exemption rules. This structure, which is commonly used in practice, is permitted only if at least 95% of the lucrative interest income received by the holding company is subsequently distributed to the taxpayer. In that event, taxation takes place under Box 2 at a progressive rate of 31%, which is considerably lower than the 49.5% rate applicable in Box 1.

The changes in the legislation were widely anticipated. The indirect structuring of the lucrative interest has been the subject of political debate for some time, as we wrote in our earlier alerts: Letter Secretary of State on Lucrative Interest Scheme and Public consultation on alternatives to the current lucrative interest regime.

Legislative proposal

The legislative proposal is closely aligned with earlier parliamentary decision-making, which provides for the introduction of a multiplier on indirectly held interests in order to align the taxation of lucrative interest with the applicable rate of Box 3, thereby increasing the overall tax burden. This alignment is achieved by increasing the tax base of the benefit received, i.e. by applying a multiplier of 36/31 on the benefit received by the individual taxpayer. The legislative proposal is intended to take effect as of 1 January 2026, without any exceptions or grandfathering for existing (indirectly held) lucrative interest arrangements.

Key takeaways

Given the number of motions previously adopted with broad parliamentary support, it is highly likely that the legislative proposal will be enacted and enter into force on 1 January 2026. Private equity managers should therefore carefully review their participations and assess whether any action should or could be taken before year-end. In light of the anticipated increase in the taxation of carried interest, it may be prudent to consider alternative instruments.

