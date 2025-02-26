Formula 1 Racing Ready To Make A Pit Stop In South Africa

Rumours are rife that South Africa's iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit could be gearing up to host Formula 1 racing again. Kyalami hosted its first race in 1961 before it fell off the Formula 1 calendar in 1993, and Africa has not been a host to another race since then.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, met with Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, as well as FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September 2024. In late October, McKenzie took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that "F1 is coming home soon".

Bringing the beloved sport back to African soil would be no small feat. The event would require considerable effort and co-ordination among a broad group of stakeholders. Apart from infrastructure development, the Kyalami circuit also needs to ensure it reaches FIA Grade 1 accreditation, which remains a critical piece of the puzzle for a circuit to be declared ready to host Formula 1 racing.

Currently, Kyalami holds a FIA Grade 2 accreditation. A recent partnership with Apex Circuit Design, who were also the lead technical consultants for other world class racing circuits, including the Miami Grand Prix, could mean a more focused approach to accelerating this critical regulatory requirement.

What will be required to reach FIA Grade 1 accreditation?

The pertinent question for all racing enthusiasts and technical analysts alike remains: what will obtaining this FIA Grade 1 accreditation entail? It is being reported that this critical step will require rigorous safety, design, and facility upgrades to meet the high standards required for a world class Formula 1 circuit.

As a point of departure, the FIA refers to the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body that establishes consistent governance and safety standards in the realm of motor sport. The FIA issues circuit licences between grade 1 (being the highest and necessary to host Formula 1 races) to grade 6, based on the types and groups of cars for which the circuit is judged suitable. Circuit licences are issued with the sole purpose of permitting the registration of races on the FIA International Sporting Calendar, for the categories of vehicles specified.

Before submitting an application to enter any circuit competition on the FIA International Sporting Calendar in the category that the licence covers, a licence must be granted. The Grade 1 accreditation, in particular, considers hundreds of pages of regulations, codes, technical lists, and procedures, covering everything from infrastructure, track dimensions, pit lanes, water drainage, crowd capacity, to the type of medicine kept on-site. In short, the various circuit licences are categorised by the weight of the car and the power it produces, which in turns sets out the kind of circuit required to accommodate the racing of those cars.

Optimism remains high, with Kyalami Circuit CEO Toby Venter declaring that "Kyalami has been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race. As things stand, we could host Formula 1 by as early as 2027 or 2028".

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, has remained a long-time advocate for Formula1's return to the African continent, as he has continued to highlight the historical significance of the Kyalami circuit and race. However, South Africa is not the only candidate to host an African race, as Rwanda remains a contender.

South Africa will no doubt be waiting with bated breath as we follow Kyalami Circuit's road towards FIA Grade 1 accreditation. Not only will such a world class event boost the local economy with the influx of international media and tourists, but local racing enthusiasts will be revved up to see their Formula 1 heroes driving on home soil.

Originally published 10 December 2024

