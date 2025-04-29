Football Hooligans At The Gates

Football is more than just a game; it's a global celebration of skill, passion, and community. However, when tensions rise, the beautiful game can quickly turn ugly. From violent conduct by spectators to perceivable safety and security gaps at the stadiums. These lacunas, if not mitigated properly, may threaten to overshadow the spirit of football.

Recent Issue

In the CAF Champions League quarter-final match of 01 April 2025 between Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa) and Esparance Sportiv de Tunis (Tunisia), there were clear elements of anti-sportsmanship conduct displayed by spectators as well as safety and security concerns and/or negligence by those whose duty it was to ensure that all participants remain safe in light of any security threat.

Causes of anti-sportsmanship conduct by spectators

There are two primary types of spectators who can become hooligans at a sporting event. The first group consists of individuals who actively seek out violence and fights, attending matches with the sole intention of engaging in disruptive behaviour. The second group includes spectators who initially do not intend to partake in violent actions but are drawn into the chaos due to their support for fellow spectators. Several factors contribute to the display of hooliganism at sporting events. These factors include:

Social identity theory, where group loyalty and identity can drive aggressive behaviour; Controversial referee decisions that may inflame tensions among supporters; Excessive alcohol consumption, which can impair judgment and escalate conflicts; and Lack of visible security at events can exacerbate these issues, as it may lead to the inability to prevent or control violence, particularly during clashes between rival fan groups. (BBC. (n.d.). 'Spectator behaviour – combating hooliganism'. BBC. 2 April 2025: https://www.bbc.co.uk)

Repercussions for misconduct by supporters in terms of the CAF Regulations

CAF takes strict measures to maintain sportsmanship and discipline during its competitions. When spectators engage in anti-sportsmanship conduct, clubs they support, suffer the most repercussions. On 17 April 2025, CAF charged Esperance Sportiv de Tunis Articles with misconduct after having breached Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code for the inappropriate behaviour of its supporters in their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns (1 April 2025). The club was accordingly fined USD 150 000.00.

In 2024, Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) faced sanctions for its supporters' actions during a match against Simba Sports Club (Tanzania) in September 2024. The club was ordered to play two future matches behind closed doors and fined USD 20 000.00 with one match's sanction suspended for a year. Similarly, CR Belouizdad (Algeria) was fined USD 10 000.00 after its supporters used smoke bombs during a match against Orlando Pirates (South Africa) in November 2024.

Additionally, CAF's Disciplinary Code under Article 132(3) specifies that spectators engaging in racist or discriminatory behaviour will face a ban from attending any CAF events for at least 2 years. These measures emphasise CAF's commitment to maintaining discipline and fair play across its competitions.

Repercussions for lack of safety and security measures in terms of the CAF Regulations

On 17 April 2025, CAF fined Mamelodi Sundowns USD 100 000.00 due to its breach of the CAF Safety and Security Regulations after it, as the host, failed to provide adequate security during its Total Energies CAF Champions League fixture against Esperance, all of which contributed to the violence that occurred at the stadium. Similarly, in December 2024, Equatorial Guinea was charged by CAF for failing to provide adequate security measures during its Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers' match against Togo on 14 November 2024 in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. CAF found the country guilty of breach of the CAF regulations and imposed a suspended sanction of USD 25,000. Additionally, a USD 5,000 fine was levied due to the lack of security, which led to supporters invading the pitch during the match. These CAF rulings emphasise the importance of the provision of adequate security measures at sporting events, which should ensure the safety of all participants involved.

Risk mitigation strategies

Whilst CAF has adequate reactive measures in place, there are more proactive risk mitigation strategies to be considered, having observed same from the English Premier League, which include:

Identification of high-risk matches, which are matches that have the potential for one or more forms of crisis which can either be safety or security related. Separation of supporters into different seating areas to reduce chances of violent behaviour between rival supporters as they could be sitting next to each other and thereby increasing chances of violence. Introduction of an advanced video surveillance so that security personnels on duty are able to monitor supporters and intervene timeously in the face of violence. For every CAF match, have an accessible record of supporters that have been declared persona non-gratas to limit their entry into the sporting event.

Maintaining stadium safety and promoting sportsmanship are essential components for ensuring that football remains a safe and enjoyable experience for all parties involved. The rise in anti-sportsmanship behaviour poses significant challenges to organisers, administrators and governing bodies like CAF. It is crucial for clubs, federations, and local authorities to take proactive steps in mitigating any perceivable risk, such as identifying high-risk matches, improving spectator management, and enhancing security protocols. By working together, stakeholders can foster a culture of respect, safety, and fairness that ensures that African football remains a source of unity and enjoyment for all.

