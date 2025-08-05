Updates On Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Nigerian Telecommunications Industry

- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has mandated telecom operators to notify consumers of major service outages, including causes, affected areas, and restoration timelines. Planned outages must be announced at least one week in advance and Operators must offer compensation if outages last over 24 hours. Three major outage types are defined, including those affecting large subscriber bases or critical areas. Outages must be reported via a public portal, (https://www.ncc.gov.ng/) thereby promoting transparency and accountability. The directive applies to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Internet Service Providers, and last-mile service providers. See the link to this update at: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ncc-mandates-service-providers-inform-consumers-about-major-outages.
- The Federal Ministry of Works (FMoW) and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (FMoCIDE) have established a Joint Standing Committee on the Protection of Fiber Optic Cables to address the persistent issue of fiber optic cuts and damages caused by road construction and rehabilitation activities. See the link to the update at: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-centre/press-releases/ministries-set-joint-committee-tackle-fiber-cuts-during-road.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and Licensing Regulations 2019, has introduced the International A2P Messaging Aggregator Service License. This aims to enhance regulatory oversight and ensure secure, high-quality delivery of international A2P messages into Nigeria. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are not eligible, and only one technical partner is allowed per applicant. See the link to the press release at: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-center/public-notices/commencement-licensing-provision-international-a2p-messaging-aggregator.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission in exercise of its functions under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (the Act) has published a Draft General Authorization Framework in the Communications sector in Nigeria on its website https://www.ncc.gov.ng/. "The General Authorisation Framework is a manifestation of our intent to create a licensing ecosystem that is adaptive, anticipatory, and attuned to the needs of both the industry and consumers. The proposed framework aligns with national digital economy policies, such as the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, the National Broadband Plan, and the wider goals of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003". See the link to the update at: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-center/public-notices/draft-general-authorization-framework-nigerian-communications-sector.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (the Commission), in line with its mandate as enshrined in section 121 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA, 2003), intends to conduct a Proof of Concept (PoC) trial involving LTE within the 1800MHz duplex gap (1785 – 1805MHz) and GSM technology in the immediate adjacent spectrum band. See the link to the public notice at: https://www.ncc.gov.ng/industry/nca-2003.
- The Commission has issued a 14-day enforcement notice to all unlicensed operators on the 5.4GHz frequency band, spanning 5.430 725GHz to vacate and desist from further transmission of signals or use of equipment in any form on this band without authorization obtained from Commission. The Commission shall, without further recourse and upon expiration of the stipulated deadline, commence appropriate enforcement action including, but not limited to, prosecution, imposition of fines, and confiscation of equipment used in the illegal transmission of services. See the link to this update at: https://ncc.gov.ng/media-center/public-notices/unauthorised-use-54-ghz-frequency-band.
