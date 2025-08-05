Regulating Medical Advertising In Kenya: What You Need To Know About Kenya's Pharmacy And Poisons Board New Guideline

In today's world of flashy social media campaigns and influencer-driven product promotions, medical advertising is under more scrutiny than ever. That is why in July 2022, Kenya's Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) stepped in with a bold move: the release of its Guideline for Advertisement and Promotion of Health Products and Technologies (the "Guideline"). This Guideline is more than just fine print it is reshaping how health products reach your screens.

Why This Guideline Matters

Health products are not just any consumer items , they impact lives. So, when they are marketed with misleading claims or vague promises, the consequences can be serious. This Guideline sets clear rules to keep messaging honest, balanced, and backed by science. It is anchored in the Pharmacy and Poisons Act (Cap 244) and applies across the board – from pharmacists and doctors to distributors and online retailers.

Set for review in July 2025, it already covers a wide spectrum: everything from herbal remedies and vitamins to weight-loss aids and medical devices.

Spotlight on Online Advertising

Online platforms, where misinformation spreads like wildfire are now under tight control:

Only over-the-counter (OTC) products can be advertised online.

products can be advertised online. Prescription-only meds (POMs) are off-limits to public advertising.

are off-limits to public advertising. POM info must be tucked behind password-protected areas labelled "for healthcare professionals only" with zero promotional fluff.

Say goodbye to influencers and celeb endorsements for health products. That kind of marketing is banned.

Companies must actively monitor user-generated content for off-label claims or exaggerated testimonials.

for off-label claims or exaggerated testimonials. And if you are advertising on WhatsApp or Facebook? A licensed pharmacist or enrolled pharmaceutical technologist must oversee that content.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Children and pregnant women deserve extra care, and the Guideline delivers:

Ads must steer clear of implying a child's health depends on supplements.

You will not see ads showing kids using health products unsupervised.

For expectant mothers, only PPB-approved vitamins and minerals may be advertised – with clear advice to consult a healthcare professional first.

Ethics First

This is a zero-tolerance zone for sketchy claims:

Ads must stick to proven facts and avoid exaggerations.

No incentives for health workers to push products.

Free samples? Only under strict rules for qualified professionals.

Promotional content disguised as educational material? That is a no-go.

Launching New Products? Tread Carefully

Introducing a new health product? You get one chance a single factual, non-promotional press release. All brand names must be accompanied by generic names. And if someone asks about a POM, your response must be strictly non-promotional.

What Happens If You Do not Comply?

The PPB is not just setting rules – they are enforcing them:

Ads are valid for one year only . After that, you need a renewal.

. After that, you need a renewal. Violations include promoting unregistered products or skipping PPB approval.

Anyone can report a violation, and the PPB promises to investigate within 30 working days.

Final Thoughts

This Guideline is more than just bureaucracy; it is a protective shield for the public. For advertisers and healthcare brands, compliance is no longer optional. The future of medical advertising in Kenya is ethical, informed, and safe.