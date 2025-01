Early Breakfast Talk – Public Sector Wage Talks

Description: Labour law expert Patrick Deale joins the discussion to provide insights into the negotiation process, the implications for workers, and how this aligns with labour law principles

Listen here: https://omny.fm/shows/early-breakfast-talk/public-sector-wage-talks

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.