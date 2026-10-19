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19 October 2026

Introducing Paralegal Diaries: Everyday Justice In Action (Video)

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

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A new video series brings the 2025 Paralegal Manual to life by showcasing community-based paralegals across South Africa as they navigate real-world legal challenges. From social grants and maintenance disputes to employment matters, these practitioners demonstrate how accessible legal assistance transforms everyday justice for communities in need.
South Africa Consumer Protection
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

Following the launch of the updated 2025 Paralegal Manual, we are excited to introduce the Paralegal Diaries video series - taking the manual from the page into the communities where its guidance is put into practice. Through the series, community-based paralegals from across South Africa will share their experiences and show, through real-life examples, how they assist people with issues ranging from social grants and maintenance to employment matters and other everyday legal challenges.

The series is a collaboration between Black Sash, Social Change Assistance Trust, Legal Fundi, the Education and Training Unit and CDH.

Watch the introduction to the series below and follow along as we share stories of everyday justice in action.

Access the 2025 Paralegal Manual here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
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