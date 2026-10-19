Introducing Paralegal Diaries: Everyday Justice In Action (Video)

Following the launch of the updated 2025 Paralegal Manual, we are excited to introduce the Paralegal Diaries video series - taking the manual from the page into the communities where its guidance is put into practice. Through the series, community-based paralegals from across South Africa will share their experiences and show, through real-life examples, how they assist people with issues ranging from social grants and maintenance to employment matters and other everyday legal challenges.

The series is a collaboration between Black Sash, Social Change Assistance Trust, Legal Fundi, the Education and Training Unit and CDH.

Watch the introduction to the series below and follow along as we share stories of everyday justice in action.

Access the 2025 Paralegal Manual here.