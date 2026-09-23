How To Register Plantain Chips With The FDA In Ghana: Requirements, Fees And Step-by-Step Process

Quick Overview: You cannot legally sell plantain chips commercially in Ghana until the product is registered with the Food and Drugs Authority — Section 97 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) prohibits the sale of unregistered food. The route: register your business, prepare your facility, test your chips, apply on the FDA’s G-FIRMS portal, pay the fees (from GHS 100 a year for a micro-scale producer), pass inspection, and receive a certificate valid for three years. Most applications take one to three months.

If you want to produce and sell plantain chips commercially in Ghana, you should not put the product on the market until you have gone through the relevant Food and Drugs Authority (FDA Ghana) process. In practical terms, that usually means getting your business properly set up, preparing your production facility to meet food-safety standards, completing the required product-registration process, submitting samples and supporting documents, and passing the FDA’s review and inspection process where applicable.

For most entrepreneurs, the process is manageable once it is approached in the right order. The biggest delays usually come from weak documentation, poor labelling, incomplete testing, or an unprepared production facility.

This guide explains what plantain-chip producers in Ghana should know about FDA registration, including who needs it, the documents commonly required, the likely fees, the broad process, and the practical issues that often slow applications down. For the rules that apply to every food product in Ghana, see our main guide on how to register food products in Ghana.

What is plantain chips under this context?

Plantain chips are thinly sliced plantain pieces that are fried, dried, or otherwise processed into a packaged snack for sale to consumers. For FDA purposes, the key point is not whether the product is popular or homemade. The key issue is that once it is being commercially produced, packaged, and sold to the public, it falls within the regulatory framework for prepackaged food products.

Which government agency regulates plantain chips in Ghana?

In Ghana, the Food and Drugs Authority is the main regulator responsible for overseeing regulated food products before they are commercially sold. The FDA also supervises related issues such as product registration, food labelling, facility licensing, safety standards, and market surveillance.

Do you need FDA approval to sell plantain chips in Ghana?

Yes. Section 97 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) prohibits the manufacture, sale, distribution or exposure of food for sale unless the FDA has registered it — and that includes plantain chips produced for commercial sale, whether the business is small, medium, or growing from a home-based operation into a formal commercial brand.

The practical reason is simple: retailers, distributors, institutional buyers, and regulators expect food products on the market to come from a compliant production process and to meet the required food-safety and labelling standards.

What is the difference between business registration and FDA registration?

Business registration and FDA registration are not the same thing.

Business registration is done through the Office of the Registrar of Companies. It gives your business legal existence.

FDA registration relates to the regulated food product and the production process. Depending on your setup, this can involve product registration, facility licensing, inspection, labelling review, and other compliance steps. A registered business is therefore not automatically authorised to sell plantain chips without satisfying the relevant FDA requirements.

Who needs FDA registration for plantain chips?

The following categories of persons or businesses should consider the FDA process before selling plantain chips commercially in Ghana:



individual snack producers selling under a brand name;

individual snack producers selling under a brand name;

small-scale food businesses supplying shops, supermarkets, hotels, schools, or events;

small-scale food businesses supplying shops, supermarkets, hotels, schools, or events;

companies processing and packaging multiple plantain-chip variants or flavours; and

companies processing and packaging multiple plantain-chip variants or flavours; and

entrepreneurs moving from informal production into formal retail distribution.

Is FDA registration mandatory for homemade plantain chips?

Yes, if the plantain chips are intended for commercial sale. The fact that the product is made at home does not remove the food-safety and regulatory issues the FDA is concerned with. What matters is whether the product is being manufactured and placed on the market for consumers.

That said, a home-based producer should not assume that a domestic kitchen setup will automatically satisfy regulatory expectations. Facility readiness, hygiene, workflow, storage, handlers’ health status, and packaging controls all matter.

The Progressive Licensing Scheme: the FDA’s route for home and small-scale producers

If you make chips at home or in a small facility, the FDA’s Progressive Licensing Scheme (PLS) was designed for you. Your facility is inspected and scored against Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and licensed in three progressive stages — Pink (entry level), Yellow (intermediate) and Green (full GMP compliance) — with subsidised fees, access to FDA training and technical support, and shorter processing times.

The scheme also feeds the FDA’s Buy Ghana, Love Ghana campaign, which pushes A-rated supermarkets to stock more made-in-Ghana products. In short: you do not need a factory to become legal. You enter at Pink and grow into Green.

Why FDA registration matters for plantain-chip businesses

FDA compliance does more than satisfy a legal requirement. It can help your business:



sell more credibly to supermarkets, distributors, and institutional buyers;

sell more credibly to supermarkets, distributors, and institutional buyers;

build trust with consumers;

build trust with consumers;

reduce the risk of seizure, sanctions, or market disruption;

reduce the risk of seizure, sanctions, or market disruption;

prepare for scale-up and wider distribution; and

prepare for scale-up and wider distribution; and

improve readiness for future export or private-label opportunities.

What are the common requirements for registering plantain chips with the FDA in Ghana?

While the exact requirements should always be confirmed against the current FDA forms, guidance, and portal workflow, applicants commonly need documents and items such as:



completed FDA application form for a locally manufactured food product on the G- Firms Portal;

completed FDA application form for a locally manufactured food product on the G- Firms Portal;

an application letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority;

an application letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority;

business registration documents;

business registration documents;

facility-licensing documents where applicable;

facility-licensing documents where applicable;

food handlers’ health certificates or medical certificates for production staff;

food handlers’ health certificates or medical certificates for production staff;

certificate of analysis for the product and, where necessary, for each variant;

certificate of analysis for the product and, where necessary, for each variant;

product samples in the quantity required by the FDA sample schedule;

product samples in the quantity required by the FDA sample schedule;

draft or mock labels for review;

draft or mock labels for review;

details of product composition, packaging, net weight, storage conditions, shelf life, and manufacturer information; and

details of product composition, packaging, net weight, storage conditions, shelf life, and manufacturer information; and

any additional supporting documents the FDA may request based on the nature of the product and the facility.

A practical point is that plantain chips may look simple as a product, but the FDA still expects technical accuracy in areas such as labelling, testing, hygiene, and traceability.

Step-by-step process for registering plantain chips with the FDA in Ghana

Step 1: Register the business

Start by registering the business with the Office of the Registrar of Companies. This gives the business legal standing and provides the corporate or business-registration documents that will usually be needed in the FDA process. This can typically be a Sole Proprietor or a Company Limited by Shares.

Before starting the FDA process, you must first establish the business legally. Learn more about how to register your business in Ghana and the available business structures.

Step 2: Prepare the production facility

Before filing the product application, make sure the production environment is ready. The FDA will typically care about cleanliness, workflow, equipment, storage, personnel hygiene, pest control, waste management, and general food-safety conditions.

If you need support with FDA registration, facility licensing and other regulatory requirements, see ourbusiness regulatory compliance services.

If you are operating on a small scale, do not assume small size removes compliance expectations. It only changes the scale of review, not the need for basic food-safety standards.

Step 3: Obtain health certificates for food handlers

Food handlers involved in production should have the relevant health or medical certificates from the appropriate local authority or health system, in line with applicable practice. This is an important part of demonstrating that people directly handling the product are medically fit.

Step 4: Complete product testing

Your plantain chips must undergo the required laboratory analysis. The exact parameters should be confirmed using the FDA’s current product-category guidance and any applicable laboratory requirements. Publicly available FDA materials indicate that plantain chips fall within a category where microbiological parameters such as Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella, Aerobic Plate Count, and Enterobacteriaceae may be relevant depending on the sub-category and testing context. Because plantain chips are a fried product, also plan for the physicochemical tests that determine shelf life and crispness: free fatty acids and peroxide value (the rancidity indicators — frying oil oxidises over time) and moisture content. These tests can be completed at the Ghana Standards Authority or the Food product institute.

Testing should not be treated as a formality. Weak or incomplete testing can delay the application or lead to questions during review.

Step 5: Prepare compliant labels and packaging

This is one of the most overlooked parts of the process. Your label should be professionally prepared and should align with the FDA’s current labelling requirements. The product name, ingredient list, net content, manufacturer details, storage instructions, batch information, and shelf-life information must all be handled carefully.

Many applications are slowed down not because the product is unsafe, but because the label is incomplete, misleading, or poorly formatted.

Step 6: Complete the FDA application through the current filing process

The applicant should complete the current online application via the G- Firms portal used by FDA Ghana for locally manufactured food products. Information required includes:



Applicant details

Applicant details

Manufacturer details

Manufacturer details

Product Information – This includes – brand name, product description, variants, type of packaging, primary packaging, secondary packaging, recommended storage & handling condition, best before/ shelf-life: use by/expiry date, country of origin, labelling language, number of samples presented, unit size (s), volume or weight, raw materials/ ingredients.

Step 7: Upload relevant documents

Once the forms are completed, the applicant typically uploads the supporting documents required by the FDA to support the application.

Step 8: Pay the applicable fees and submit product samples.

After uploading all the relevant documents on the portal, the applicant will be required to pay the applicable product registration fees and submit product samples to the FDA for laboratory analysis and evaluation.

The samples should be properly packaged and labelled as they will be marketed to consumers. Usually, a sample size of six (6) is expected. The sample schedule serves as a guide to applicants.

Step 9: FDA review and inspection

The FDA may review the documents, evaluate the label, assess the test results, and inspect the manufacturing facility where applicable. During this stage, the Authority may raise observations and ask the applicant to correct issues before approval is granted.

Step 10: Approval and post-approval compliance

If the application is satisfactory, the FDA may issue the relevant approval or registration outcome for the product and/or facility as applicable. After approval, the business should maintain hygiene standards, product consistency, proper records, and timely renewals.

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