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24 September 2026

Poison Centre Notification Compliance: Distributor Obligations And Clarification Of UFI Requirements For Imported Mixtures

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Bergeson & Campbell

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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Starting January 2027, the Classification, Labelling and Packaging Regulation will explicitly designate distributors as duty holders, fundamentally changing how companies manage Poison Centre Notification requirements across the European Union supply chain. This regulatory clarification particularly impacts businesses that sell mixtures not covered by existing notifications or rebrand products under their own labels. Companies must now assess whether their current compliance framework adequately addresses t
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Effective 1 January 2027, distributors will be explicitly identified as duty holders under Article 45 of the Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation. This clarification is intended to provide greater clarity regarding distributors’ responsibilities in supporting Poison Centre Notifications (PCN) requirements and to help address information gaps across the supply chain.

The clarification is particularly relevant to companies that:

  • Sell mixtures in a member state and are not covered by an existing notification; or
  • Rebrand products under their own name or label.

Companies potentially affected by these requirements should review the updated Steps for industry guidance to determine whether additional actions or notifications may be required beginning 1January 2027.

In addition, a corrigendum to the Guidance on Annex VIII to CLP for PCNs clarifies responsibilities for the labelling of imported mixtures with a Unique Formula Identifier (UFI). The updated text confirms that responsibility for placing the UFI on the product label rests with the European Union (EU) importer. Where products are labelled before being placed on the EU market, the use of the importer’s UFI is recommended.

The clarification does not introduce new obligations. Rather, it is intended to ensure that the respective responsibilities of companies involved in the supply chain are described consistently and accurately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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