Updates On The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission’s (FCCPC) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Consumer Protection Sector

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that all payments for services provided by the Commission must now be made through the RevOp platform, a new revenue collection platform introduced by the Federal Government. The Commission outlined a step-by-step process for generating a bill and completing payment through the new platform, including payment by bank transfer, card, or at a bank branch.

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that all payments for services provided by the Commission must now be made through the RevOp platform, a new revenue collection platform introduced by the Federal Government. The Commission outlined a step-by-step process for generating a bill and completing payment through the new platform, including payment by bank transfer, card, or at a bank branch. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/fgn-new-revenue-collection-platform

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately withdraw consumer goods bearing incomplete, misleading, or deceptive labels from the market. In a public advisory issued on 19 August 2026, the Commission stated that the directive followed the growing circulation, distribution, and sale of consumer products that fail to comply with existing product labelling standards and regulations. The FCCPC warned that continued distribution or sale of such products could attract regulatory enforcement action and urged consumers to carefully examine product labels and report suspected violations through the Commission's official complaint channels. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/mandatory-labelling-of-manufactured-goods-for-consumer-information

The Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria Ltd/Gte (WASPAN) commenced legal proceedings against the FCCPC challenging the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations). Following an ex parte order of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, made on 15 April 2026, restraining the implementation of the Regulations, the FCCPC suspended their implementation and enforcement pending the determination of the substantive matter. The Commission also stated that it had instructed its solicitors to challenge the order and the competence of the suit. This is not the latest development on the issue. A more recent development is provided below. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/wireless-application-service-providers-association-of-nig-ltd-gte-waspan-v-fccpc

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has denied reports that it was involved in submitting the names of local fintech companies to the Presidency in connection with participation in the digital lending market. The Commission clarified that its role in digital and non-traditional lending remains limited to its regulatory responsibilities under the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations). The FCCPC further reiterated that implementation and enforcement of the Regulations remained suspended in compliance with the Federal High Court order in the WASPAN matter, pending the scheduled hearing. A more recent development is provided below. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/fccpc-denies-report-clarifies-position-on-airtime-market-regulation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has resumed implementation and enforcement of the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations) following the vacation of the restraining order previously issued by the Federal High Court in Lagos. The Commission stated that the resumption followed the judgement delivered on 20 July 2026 and reaffirmed its commitment to regulating digital lending activities and protecting consumers from exploitative lending practices. Businesses operating within Nigeria’s digital and non traditional lending ecosystem, including fintechs, mobile lending applications, and their collaborative partners, should treat compliance with the DEON Regulations as an immediate priority. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/fccpc-resumes-digital-lending-regulation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has expressed concern over findings from its ongoing surveillance of the downstream petroleum market suggesting possible exploitation of consumers. The Commission stated that despite the fall in international crude oil prices, the reductions in prices at the local level had been relatively small. The FCCPC warned that it would take enforcement action against businesses found to be engaging in conduct that undermines competition or exploits consumers. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/crude-price-fall-fccpc-frowns-at-exploitation-in-oil-market

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate major technology companies following allegations of anti-competitive practices, unlawful exploitation of news content, and other potentially unfair market conduct. The investigation will also consider issues relating to generative artificial intelligence and the impact of the activities of major technology companies on Nigerian media organisations and the wider digital market. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/president-tinubu-directs-fccpc-to-investigate-big-techs

The Abuja Federal High Court has affirmed the statutory authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate consumer complaints relating to airline ticket pricing. The Court clarified that the Commission’s investigative powers under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 are distinct from the exercise of a power to regulate prices. The ruling followed a suit filed by Air Peace Limited challenging the FCCPC’s authority to investigate complaints concerning possible exploitative ticket pricing. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/ticket-pricing-again-fccpc-floors-air-peace

The FCCPC has sealed the premises of Ochacho Group Worldwide and Ti’Bilon Construction and Real Estate in the Federal Capital Territory on 21 May 2026, over allegations of non-compliance with regulatory directives issued following investigations into multiple consumer complaints concerning refunds, property allocation, and delayed project delivery. The Commission’s Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Marvin Nadah, stated that the action forms part of the FCCPC’s broader effort to address exploitative practices in the real estate sector. This followed a similar operation in April 2026, in which the Commission sealed Paradise Estate in Abuja’s Life Camp Extension after subscribers who had fully paid for housing units failed to receive possession despite several years elapsing. See the link to the update: https://www.nigeriahousingmarket.com/news/fccpc-seals-abuja-real-estate-firms-consumer-violations%3e

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that findings from an industry-wide investigation indicate possible manipulation of cement prices in the Nigerian market. The Commission stated that the investigation forms part of its efforts to determine whether market participants have 3 of 4 engaged in conduct that undermines competition or exploits consumers. See the link to the update: https://fccpc.gov.ng/cement-fccpc-establishes-possible-price-manipulation

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