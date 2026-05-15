FCCPC’s Power To Probe Medical Negligence Complaints: A Turning Point For Healthcare Regulation In Nigeria

The recent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria in Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd v. FCCPC (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1019/2021) marks a significant development in Nigeria’s regulatory landscape...

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The recent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria in Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd v. FCCPC (Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1019/2021) marks a significant development in Nigeria’s regulatory landscape, by affirming the investigative authority of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over complaints bordering on medical negligence, the Court has effectively expanded the scope of consumer rights, protection and enforcement within the healthcare sector.

Background of the Dispute

The suit was instituted by Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd, which originally challenged the FCCPC’s jurisdiction to investigate allegations of medical negligence. The claimant argued that such authority lies exclusively with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the statutory body responsible for regulating medical practice and disciplining practitioners in Nigeria.

Central to the claimant’s case was the contention that the FCCPC could not validly exercise jurisdiction without first establishing a formal cooperation framework with the MDCN, as envisaged under Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (FCCPA).

The Court’s Decision

In a decisive ruling delivered on 15 April 2026, Justice Emeka Nwite dismissed the claimant’s arguments in their entirety. The Court held that healthcare services, when provided for consideration, fall squarely within the definition of “services” under the FCCPA, thereby subjecting them to the FCCPC’s consumer protection mandate.

Importantly, the Court clarified the distinction between professional regulation and consumer protection oversight:

The MDCN retains exclusive authority over professional discipline, ethics, and standards of medical practice. The FCCPC, on the other hand, is empowered to investigate issues relating to service quality, fairness, and consumer treatment.

The Court further held that Section 105 of the FCCPA, which encourages inter-agency collaboration, does not impose a condition precedent that would delay or restrict the FCCPC’s statutory powers.

On the issue of patient confidentiality, the Court adopted a pragmatic approach, ruling that statutory investigative powers exercised in the public interest may override confidentiality obligations, provided due process is followed.

Regulatory Implications

This judgment reinforces the principle that ‘no sector providing valuable services is beyond the reach of consumer protection laws’. By recognising healthcare as both a professional and commercial service, the Court has effectively introduced a dual-layer regulatory framework:

Professional accountability (via MDCN) Consumer protection accountability (via FCCPC)

This duality aligns with global regulatory trends, where healthcare providers are increasingly held accountable not only to professional bodies but also to consumer protection standards.

The decision also follows a similar judicial trend affirming the FCCPC’s authority in other sectors, including banking, thereby signaling a broader expansion of its oversight role.

Comparative and Global Jurisprudence

The Nigerian court’s decision aligns with a global judicial trend where medical practice is no longer treated as a “sacrosanct” profession operating with immunity from consumer laws.

India: The Landmark V.P. Shantha Case

The most cited global parallel is Indian Medical Association v. V.P. Shantha (1995). The Supreme Court of India ruled that:

Medical services fall under the Consumer Protection Act. The existence of a “professional regulatory body” (Medical Council of India) does not bar consumer forums from awarding compensation for “deficiency in service.” This transformed healthcare in India, making it easier for victims of negligence to seek redress without the long delays of traditional civil courts.

South Africa: The Consumer Protection Act (CPA)

In South Africa, the CPA of 2008 explicitly includes healthcare. Patients are defined as “consumers” and doctors as “suppliers.”

Section 54 of their Act gives patients the right to demand services of a quality that “persons are generally entitled to expect.” South African courts have consistently upheld that while the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) manages ethics, the National Consumer Commission handles service-related grievances.

FCCPC’s Position

Reacting to the judgment, FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Tunji Bello, described the ruling as a landmark affirmation of consumer rights. He emphasised that the Commission’s role is not to supplant sector regulators but to ensure that consumers receive fair treatment and quality service.

According to him, the ruling underscores the complementary nature of regulatory institutions and affirms that consumer protection is a universal standard across all service sectors.

Opposition from the Medical Community

Despite the Court’s clarity, the ruling has been met with strong resistance from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), particularly its Lagos State Branch.

In a statement signed by Babajide Saheed, the association criticised the judgment as inconsistent with existing legal provisions that vest exclusive regulatory authority over medical practice in the MDCN. The NMA argued that extending investigative powers to external agencies could:

Create regulatory overlaps and institutional conflicts This leads to arbitrariness in handling complex medical issues Undermine the specialised nature of medical adjudication

The association further warned that the ruling could set a precedent for encroachment by multiple agencies into the domain of medical regulation.

Broader Concerns: Workforce and “Japa”

Beyond regulatory concerns, the NMA linked the judgment to ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, particularly the migration of medical professionals commonly referred to as the “japa” phenomenon.

According to the association, increased regulatory uncertainty may erode confidence among practitioners and accelerate the exodus of skilled healthcare workers, thereby worsening an already strained system.

The Road Ahead

The NMA has indicated its intention to challenge the decision on appeal, setting the stage for further judicial clarification on the boundaries between consumer protection and professional regulation.

In the interim, the ruling stands as a powerful affirmation of the FCCPC’s mandate and signals a shift toward greater accountability in healthcare delivery. It also raises critical questions about how regulatory bodies can effectively collaborate without undermining each other’s statutory roles.

Conclusion

The decision of the Federal High Court represents a pivotal moment in Nigerian administrative and regulatory law. By upholding the FCCPC’s authority to investigate healthcare-related complaints, the Court has reinforced the primacy of consumer rights while preserving the disciplinary role of professional bodies.

The challenge going forward lies in achieving a harmonised regulatory framework, one that protects patients, respects professional expertise, and ensures that accountability mechanisms operate efficiently without duplication or conflict.

As the matter potentially progresses to appellate courts, its ultimate resolution will have far-reaching implications for healthcare governance, regulatory coordination, and consumer protection in Nigeria.

References

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (Nigeria). Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd v Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission

Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1019/2021 (Federal High Court, Abuja, judgment delivered 15 April 2026) (unreported). Attorney-General of the Federation v Attorney-General of Lagos State (2017) 8 NWLR (Pt 1566) 55 (SC). FRN v Nwobike (2018) 6 NWLR (Pt 1615) 507 (CA). Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC was established under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018. Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), established under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap M8 LFN 2004. Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Statement on FCCPC Jurisdiction over Medical Negligence Investigations (April 2026). Justice Emeka Nwite (Judge, Federal High Court of Nigeria), judgment in Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd v FCCPC (2026). Indian Medical Association v V.P. Shantha (1995) 6 SCC 651 (Supreme Court of India). Consumer Protection Act 2008 (South Africa). Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), established under the Health Professions Act 1974 (South Africa). National Consumer Commission (South Africa), established under the Consumer Protection Act 2008. Tunji Bello, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, FCCPC, Public Statement on FCCPC Jurisdiction over Healthcare Consumer Complaints (April 2026). Babajide Saheed, Nigerian Medical Association Lagos State Branch, Statement on FCCPC Judgment (April 2026). Principle of dual regulation in administrative law (consumer protection vs professional discipline), as reflected in comparative jurisprudence, including V.P. Shantha (India) and the South African consumer protection framework.

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