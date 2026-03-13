Fit For Purpose Or Fit For Litigation? Consumer Protection In Defective Product Cases

OVERVIEW

This article proceeds from the premise that the meaning of "fit for purpose" reveals the true orientation of a consumer protection regime. It begins by tracing the doctrinal evolution of consumer protection in Nigeria, from the principle of caveat emptor to the modern conception of producer responsibility, situating contemporary standards of quality, safety, and fitness for disclosed purpose within their intellectual lineage. It then examines Nigeria's statutory framework, centred on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, to assess how these principles have been translated into legislative design. The analysis subsequently turns to enforcement architecture and judicial treatment, exploring how these function in practice. Read together, these analyses illuminate whether Nigeria's consumer protection system operationalises preventive accountability or whether its most meaningful protections crystallise only within the structure of litigation

1. INTRODUCTION

In Nigeria today, consumers navigate a marketplace that is at once vibrant and unpredictable. From the ubiquity of fintech applications promising instant credit, to prepaid electricity meters that occasionally malfunction, to smartphones and household electronics failing shortly after purchase, ordinary Nigerians encounter daily uncertainties in their economic transactions. Transport services, whether ride-hailing apps or public conveyances, present another layer of risk: delays, unsafe vehicles, or hidden contractual terms expose passengers to potential loss and inconvenience. In principle, the law responds to this landscape by prescribing rights to quality goods and services, imposing duties on suppliers, and providingaccessible remedies for violations. In practice, however, experience does not always mirror legislative assurances. Delays, technicalities, procedural bottlenecks, and the cost of litigation mean that statutory protections frequently remain aspirational and become meaningful only after dispute and escalation.

The contrast between statutory promises and enforcement realityframes a pressing question: Is Nigeria's consumer protection regime truly designed to ensure that products and services are fit for purpose, or does it primarily operate as a compensatory mechanismactivated after harm occurs? This article tackles that question by tracing the doctrinal evolution of consumer protection from caveat emptor to strict liability, evaluating the statutory framework and thecontemporary realities of its enforcement mechanisms, and examining whether the regime fulfils its normative promise or leaves consumers with a guarantee that matures principally within the confines of litigation, often delivering little in practice

2. THE IDEA OF "FIT FOR PURPOSE"

2.1 From Caveat Emptor to Negligence

The classical common law position from which the modern notion of "fit for purpose" emerged is caveat emptor, i.e., let the buyer beware. The intellectual premise was straightforward: parties were presumed to bargain at arm's length, with relatively equal access to information. Risk allocation favoured the supplier. In the absence offraud or an express warranty, the buyer bore the consequences of a defective purchase. The law intervened sparingly, reflecting a market environment defined by small-scale transactions and limited product complexity

Industrialisation and mass production disrupted that equilibrium. As goods became technologically sophisticated and distribution chains lengthened, consumers could no longer meaningfully inspect or evaluate product quality before purchase. Information asymmetryceased to be incidental and became structural. In response, courts began to recognise implied warranties, most notably, that goods supplied in the course of business would be of merchantable quality and, where a particular purpose was disclosed, reasonably fit for that purpose.

Liability expanded further through negligence, enabling consumers to recover losses where harm resulted from a manufacturer's failure to exercise reasonable care. However, negligence imposed a significant evidentiary burden – claimants were required to establish duty, breach, causation, and damage, often necessitating expert testimony and technical proof. In mass markets involving complex production and distribution chains, identifying the precise locus of fault proved difficult. Such fault-based liability, though progressive in comparison to caveat emptor, remained structurally ill-suited to large scale consumer protection.

2.2 The Emergence of "Fit for Purpose" and Strict Liability

The concept of "fit for purpose" crystallised as an objective standard of quality. Merchantable quality now commonly expressed as satisfactory quality shifted the inquiry from the supplier's conduct to the condition of the product itself. Where a consumer makes known a particular purpose and relies on the supplier's expertise, the law imposes a corresponding obligation: the goods must be reasonably fit for that disclosed use. The emphasis transitions from the buyer's vigilance towards the supplier's responsibility

Strict liability represents the logical culmination of this shift. Rather than centring the analysis on fault, the law allocates risk to those who introduce products into the stream of commerce. If a product is defective and causes harm, liability may attach irrespective of negligence. This reallocation reduces evidentiary burdens and reflects a deliberate policy choice: producers and distributors are better positioned to internalise risk, insure against loss, and implement quality control.

The normative promise of strict liability is not merely compensatory; it is preventive. By lowering procedural barriers and clarifying standards, it incentivises safety and compliance before harm occurs and strengthens consumer confidence in the integrityof the market. This doctrinal evolution from buyer beware to risk-bearing supplier establishes the benchmark against which Nigeria's contemporary consumer protection regime must be assessed

3. THE STATUTORY ARCHITECTURE OF "FIT FOR PURPOSE" IN NIGERIA

Nigeria's consumer protection framework is not housed in a single legislative instrument. Multiple statutes, regulations, and sector-specific rules intersect to shape consumer rights and remedies. For analytical coherence, however, this section organises the statutory architecture around three pillars: codification of general consumer rights, the enduring influence of common law principles, and sector-specific operationalisation. Together, these pillars define the legal baseline for product and service quality, risk allocation, and access to redress

3.1 The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act(FCCPA) 2018

The FCCPA represents the most comprehensive codification of consumer rights in Nigeria. It guarantees consumers the right to receive goods and services that are of reasonable quality, fit for their intended purpose, and in conformity with applicable standards. The Act further imposes liability for harm caused by defective goods, adopting a strict liability orientation that reduces the consumer's evidentiary burden. Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and retailers may be jointly and severally liable where a product defect results in injury or loss

Beyond product quality, the FCCPA prohibits unfair, misleading, or unconscionable contract terms and commercial practices. This reflects a shift from purely compensatory logic to structural market regulation and preventive oversight. The Act is enforced primarily by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, signalling an administrative-first orientation in which regulatory investigation, corrective orders, and administrative enforcement operate alongside, and in some cases ahead of, conventional litigation. In design, therefore, the FCCPA seeks to give effect to the preventive and accountability focused spirit of the "fit for purpose" principle.

3.2 The Principles of the Repealed/Old Sale of Goods Act

Notwithstanding statutory reform, the principles of the old Sale of Goods Act continue to inform contemporary disputes, particularly in transactions that lie outside direct regulatory oversight. The implied terms, such as merchantable quality and fitness for a disclosed purpose, continue to inform commercial disputes, particularly where transactions fall outside direct regulatory oversight. These implied terms operate as baseline contractual guarantees. Where breached, they entitle the buyer to reject goods or claim damages, depending on the circumstances. In practice, courts frequently interpret statutory rights through the lens of these long established principles. The persistence of the implied terms doctrine ensures continuity between common law foundations and statutory innovation, reinforcing the objective standard of quality that underpins the "fit for purpose" benchmark

3.3 Sector-Specific Legislation

While the FCCPA provides the general architecture of consumer rights, sector-specific legislation operationalises those principles within technically complex markets. These regimes do not merely supplement the Act; they translate the abstract standard of "fit for purpose" into context-sensitive regulatory obligations.

The Electricity Act 2023 illustrates this approach. It embeds structured complaint resolution mechanisms and encourages alternative dispute resolution before escalation to formal adjudication. In a sector historically characterised by billing disputes, metering irregularities, and service deficiencies, the emphasis is not only on compensating defective service but on managing systemic friction. The statutory design lowers access barriers and prioritises administrative resolution over adversarial litigation.

A similar pattern is visible in the Central Bank's digital lending regulatory framework. By imposing transparency requirements, disclosure obligations, and fair treatment standards on lenders, the regime addresses structural asymmetries in fast-evolving fintech markets. The objective is not merely to remedy individual unfairness but to stabilise transactional trust in high-velocity credit environments.

Taken together, these interventions form a networked model of consumer protection. Oversight is dispersed across specialised regulators while remaining conceptually anchored to the broader framework administered by the FCCPC. The result is an institutional ecosystem that favours preventive supervision, compliance monitoring, and corrective directives over purely reactive court-based enforcement. At the level of statutory design, therefore, Nigeria has internalised core elements of modern consumer protection: objective quality standards, calibrated risk allocation, administrative enforcement, and sector-sensitive regulation. The critical question, however, remains whether the enforcement architecture sustains this promise in practice

4. ENFORCEMENT IN PRACTICE: WHEN "FIT FOR PURPOSE" BECOMES "FIT FOR LITIGATION"

4.1 When "Fit for Purpose" Meets Procedure

The statutory framework for consumer protection in Nigeria is, on its face, commendably progressive. Yet the difficulty lies not so much in the articulation of rights as in their practical enforcement. Even within regimes that purport to impose strict liability, a claimant must still establish that a product was defective and that the defect caused the harm complained of. In many instances this requires expert evidence, which introduces a layer of technical complexity and cost that many consumers are ill-equipped to bear. Consequently, although the law ostensibly shifts the focus away from fault, the evidentiary burden borne by consumers often remains substantial in practice.

Matters are further complicated by the increasing prevalence of restrictive contractual terms in consumer transactions. It is now common for suppliers to impose narrowly defined return or refund policies, frequently tied to strict time limits. These contractual arrangements may operate independently of statutory entitlements. As a result, a consumer who discovers a defect only after some delay or who encounters logistical or informational barriers in asserting their rights may find that the practical value of those rights has been significantly diminished. In this sense, the existence of legal protections on paper does not always translate into effective access to remedies in reality

The growing use of arbitration clauses consumer contracts presents an additional layer of complexity. Contractual disputes are, by default, channelled into Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) forums that, while expedited, may be costlier and inadvertentlystructured more in favour of suppliers. Although the law prohibits unconscionable contract terms, the effectiveness of these safeguards frequently depends upon the willingness and capacity of regulators or courts to intervene. Such intervention is most appropriately directed at contractual arrangements that are plainly designed to undermine or circumvent statutory consumer rights. In practice, however, many consumers elect to abandon potential claims rather than confront these procedural obstacles.

Institutional capacity presents yet another challenge. Regulatory bodies tasked with enforcing consumer protection must balance the resolution of individual complaints with broader responsibilities for market oversight, often within constrained financial and administrative resources. Inevitably, this can lead to delays in investigation and resolution, thereby weakening the deterrent effect that strict liability regimes are intended to produce. Suppliers, for their part, may respond defensively, focusing on the management of reputational risk rather than undertaking structural improvements in product safety or compliance.

Cumulatively, these factors produce a subtle but significant consequence. The statutory obligations imposed on suppliers remain formally intact, yet the procedural environment within which claims must be pursued can operate to shift practical risk back onto consumers. The difficulty, therefore, lies not in the absence of legal rights, but in the procedural barriers that often stand between those rights and meaningful redress

4.2 From Promise to Litigation: Examining the JudicialRealities

The procedural pressures that shape access to remedies become visible in the courts. Let us examine some recent case law to demonstrate how "fit for purpose" functions in practice.

In Nigerian Bottling Co Plc v Ngonadi (1985), the claimant allegedthat he suffered injury after consuming a contaminated beverage. The court's analysis turned on whether the mere presence of foreign matter in the product was sufficient to establish a defect in the absence of proof of negligence. Although the court acknowledged the existence of implied warranties regarding the quality and fitness of goods supplied, the claimant's success ultimately depended upon evidence linking the alleged contamination to the injury complained of. The decision illustrates that statutory and contractual protections, while formally available, do not eliminate the need for technical and evidentiary proof when enforcing product standards

A similar dynamic can be observed inn Okwejiminor v Gbakeji(2008), which concerned goods alleged to be unfit for a purpose disclosed to the seller at the time of purchase. The court affirmed the continuing relevance of implied conditions relating to fitness for purpose but placed considerable emphasis on the manner in which the transaction had been pleaded and legally characterised. The case demonstrates that consumer protections, though doctrinally robust, may in practice depend heavily upon legal strategy, the framing of pleadings, and the procedural posture adopted in litigation.

More recently, in Patrick Chukwuma v Peace Mass Transit Ltd(2022), decided after the FCCPA came into force, the claimant brought proceedings against a transport operator for failing to meet reasonable standards of service, safety, and reliability. The court considered the statutory rights created under the new consumer protection framework alongside the traditional doctrine of implied warranties. Nevertheless, success required the claimant to demonstrate specific operational lapses supported by credible evidence, thereby underscoring that, even under the post-FCCPA regime, effective access to remedies remains closely tied to evidentiary detail and procedural presentation.

Together, these decisions expose a recurring tension within the enforcement of consumer protection norms. The law codifies objective standards of quality and fitness, yet real-world outcomes depend on how those standards are applied through litigation, where evidence, pleadings, and procedural rules often determine success. "Fit for purpose" exists as a legal principle, but its practical effect is frequently constrained by the realities of litigation

5. CONCLUSION

The trajectory of Nigerian consumer protection law reveals a transition that is complete in word but suspended in deed. Through the FCCPA, the consumer protection marketplace has been designed as a modern sanctuary of strict liability and elevated quality standards, effectively retiring the ghost of caveat emptor. On paper, the Nigerian consumer enjoys sophisticated rights. In practice, however, the distance between statutory right and realisedremedy is still a deep gulf, measured by the weight of procedural friction

When the standard can only be enforced through high-cost means such as expert testimony, arbitration, and litigation, risk has not been truly reallocated; it has merely been renamed. The law then becomes a dormant masterpiece: elegant in conception, burdensome in execution. A regulatory ecosystem that demands a legal battle to reclaim a defective smartphone or contest an electricity bill honours the finality of litigation over the smooth operation of everyday commerce. If the law intends to foster transactional trust, then the measure of its success cannot be found in the brilliance of its court judgments, but in their quietude

For "fit for purpose" to fulfil its fundamental promise, it must transcend the role of a cause of action and become a commercial default. Until the cost of compliance for the supplier is lower than the cost of procedural defence, the Nigerian consumer remains in a peculiar state of existence: possessing a suite of world-class rights that are, for all practical purposes, held in escrow by the courtroom

Footnotes

1. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018

2. Electricity Act 2023

3. Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. v. Constance Obi Ngonadi, (1985) 1 NWLR (Pt. 4) 739.

4. Edward Okwejiminor v. G. Gbakeji & Anor, (2008) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1079) 172; (2008) 17 E WRN 1; SC.67/2002.

5. Patrick Chukwuma v. Peace Mass Transit Ltd, Suit No: E/514/2022 (unreported).

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