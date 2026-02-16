FMCG Sector Stakeholders' Report

- within Consumer Protection topic(s)
This Stakeholders' report outlines critical regulatory changes affecting the Sector between January 2025 and December 2025.
The Nigerian FMCG sector experienced remarkable growth in 2025, rebounding strongly from prior economic disruptions caused by currency instability and inflationary pressures. With a reported 54.1% year-on-year value increase, Nigeria emerged as Africa's fastest-growing FMCG market, driven by resilient consumer demand and adaptive strategies by manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.
Key legislative developments, including the landmark tax reforms under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service, and Lagos State's Consumer Protection Agency Law, created a more structured, transparent, and predictable operating environment for the sector.
Additional regulations on product safety, sugar confectionery, beer, and single-use plastics further strengthened compliance expectations, fostering higher industry standards and consumer confidence. Collectively, these developments have improved cash flow, incentivised local manufacturing, and reinforced accountability across supply chains.
