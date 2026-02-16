ARTICLE
16 February 2026

FMCG Sector Stakeholders' Report

SB
Stren & Blan Partners

Contributor

Stren & Blan Partners logo

At our law firm, we pride ourselves on providing personalized and attentive service to each of our Clients.

We are focused on providing solutions to our Client’s business problems and adding value to their businesses and commercial endeavours. This underpins our ethos, and everything we do flows from these underlying principles.

Stren & Blan Partners is a full-service commercial Law Firm that provides legal services to diverse local and multinational corporations. We have developed a clear vision for anticipating our Client’s business needs and surpassing their expectations, and we do this with an uncompromising commitment to Client service and legal excellence.

Explore Firm Details
This Stakeholders' report outlines critical regulatory changes affecting the Sector between January 2025 and December 2025.
Nigeria Consumer Protection
Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners’s articles from Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Securities & Investment industries
Stren & Blan Partners are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Insurance and Technology topic(s)

This Stakeholders' report outlines critical regulatory changes affecting the Sector between January 2025 and December 2025.

The Nigerian FMCG sector experienced remarkable growth in 2025, rebounding strongly from prior economic disruptions caused by currency instability and inflationary pressures. With a reported 54.1% year-on-year value increase, Nigeria emerged as Africa's fastest-growing FMCG market, driven by resilient consumer demand and adaptive strategies by manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Key legislative developments, including the landmark tax reforms under the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service, and Lagos State's Consumer Protection Agency Law, created a more structured, transparent, and predictable operating environment for the sector.

Additional regulations on product safety, sugar confectionery, beer, and single-use plastics further strengthened compliance expectations, fostering higher industry standards and consumer confidence. Collectively, these developments have improved cash flow, incentivised local manufacturing, and reinforced accountability across supply chains.

Open PDF to continue reading >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Stren & Blan Partners
Stren & Blan Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More