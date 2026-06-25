Consumers’ Class Actions In Nigeria: FCCPC Expanded Powers And Business Implications

For a long period of time, the existence of consumer protection in Nigeria has been more theoretical than in practice. Although consumers constantly experienced issues such as poor telecommunications services, arbitrary bank charges, defective products, unfair contractual terms, and misleading advertisements, there were limited mechanisms for effective redress. Many consumers do not have the legal awareness or financial strength to criticize large corporations individually. Hence, many businesses operated with little fear of regulatory outcomes.

With the enactment of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which established the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)1, the position began to change. The Act significantly expanded the powers of the Commission and introduced a modernized consumer protection regime in Nigeria. The Provision created a framework that now makes collective consumer actions and regulatory intervention actualizable.

Although Nigeria, unlike the United States, does not yet have a highly developed class action culture, representative suits have gradually become overly common, especially in relation to matters concerning consumer rights, financial services, and public interest litigation. This is especially important as a result of consumer-related violations that affect thousands or even millions of people at the same time.

For example, where a telecommunications company unlawfully deducts airtime from subscribers, or where financial institutions impose outrageous charges on customers, it may be unreasonable and almost impossible for every affected consumer to commence separate legal actions against the institution. Representative proceedings, therefore, provide a practical avenue for collective redress.

The FCCPA, by giving the FCCPC not only the authority to investigate complaints but also the power to act in the public interest where consumers have been collectively affected, has helped strengthen this process.

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Expanded Powers under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act

The FCCPA 2018 has transformed the FCCPC from an unassertive consumer complaint body into an active, powerful regulatory institution with wide enforcement powers. According to Section 17 of the Act, the Commission has the powers to protect consumers, eliminate unfair business practices, investigate anti-competitive conduct, and enforce compliance with consumer protection laws2.

More substantially, by Section 18, the FCCPC Act is granted extensive investigative powers. The Commission may demand the presence of individuals, demand documents, conduct searches, and investigate business practices where the rights of consumers may have been violated3. In certain situations, it may also impose administrative penalties or seek court orders against offending businesses.

These powers granted to the FCCPC have fundamentally changed the regulatory environment for businesses in Nigeria. Companies now maintain a higher standard of transparency, accountability, and consumer fairness because of the fear of facing justice against their violations.

Unlike the previous times when many consumer complaints were ignored, the Federal Competition Consumer Protection Commission now intervenes actively in disputes relating to airlines, telecommunications companies, online platforms, financial institutions, and other service providers.

Judicial Support for the FCCPC’s Authority

The most significant reason for the FCCPC’s increasing influence is the support it has received from the judicial system in Nigeria. The judiciary has consistently affirmed the Commission’s powers to investigate and regulate consumer-related issues.

A significant development arose from the FCCPC’s regulatory dispute involving MTN Nigeria. The Federal High Court held that the FCCPC will continue to maintain power over competition and consumer protection issues, notwithstanding the existence of sector-specific regulators such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)3.

What This Means for Businesses

The expansion of the FCCPC’s authority has serious effects for businesses operating in Nigeria.

Firstly, businesses now experience increased regulatory scrutiny. The FCCPC has shown willingness to investigate complaints that were considered insignificant or that were previously ignored. Companies can now be compelled to produce internal documents, respond to summons by the Commission, and provide justification for certain business practices before the Commission.

Secondly, businesses face a higher risk of collective consumer claims. In the digital world today, just a single wrongful business practice can affect thousands of consumers almost immediately. The possibility of a representative action becomes higher and likely, the moment the consumers become conversant with their rights.

Thirdly, reputational damage has become significantly concerning. The investigations of the FCCPC most often attract widespread media attention, particularly where the presumed conduct affects a large group of consumers. Even before final conclusions are made, the publicity surrounding regulatory investigations can affect a company’s persona and consumer trust negatively.

Furthermore, the financial implications can be substantial. Powers are conferred by the FCCPA on the FCCPC for the enforcement of administrative penalties and sanctions for any violation of the Act5. Businesses may therefore face huge financial exposure and civil liability.

Consequently, consumer protection can no longer be treated as a secondary issue by companies, as there is now a larger need for efficient customer complaint mechanisms, transparent pricing policies, proper data protection practices, internal compliance structures, and fair contractual terms.

Challenges Facing Consumer Class Actions in Nigeria

Despite all these developments, consumer class actions still face numerous challenges in Nigeria. Litigation is quite expensive and time-consuming; therefore, not every consumer can afford it, nor are they aware of other remedies available to them. In addition, unlike foreign jurisdictions, representative proceedings are not yet procedurally advanced

Notwithstanding, the FCCPA has provided a stronger foundation for consumer protection enforcement than previously existed. The preemptive posture of the FCCPC also assures that consumer rights enforcement in Nigeria will continue to expand in the coming years.

Conclusion

The FCCPA is very significant amongst the developments in the view of Nigeria’s consumer protection. By granting extensive investigative and enforcement powers to the FCCPC, the Act has strengthened the ability of consumers to challenge unfair business practices and seek collective redress.

Judicial decisions affirming the FCCPC’s authority have also confirmed the Commission’s position as a strong regulatory institution. As a result, businesses operating in Nigeria must now pay significant attention to consumer protection compliance.

The era where businesses could disregard consumer complaints with little consequence is gradually coming to an end. The expanding powers of the FCCPC, coupled with the growing possibility of consumer class actions, indicate that consumer protection in Nigeria is entering an enforcement-driven phase.

Footnotes

1. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018

2. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, s 17

3. ibid s 18

4. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, ‘FCCPC Floors MTN: Court Affirms its Regulatory Authority in the Telecommunications Sector’ https://fccpc.gov.ng/fccpc-floors-mtn-court-affirms-its-regulatory-authority-in-the-telecommunications-sector/ accessed 16 May 2026.