Nigeria’s Airtime Lending Shake-Up: Regulation, Litigation And The New Market Opportunity

Nigeria’s airtime and data credit market is undergoing a significant regulatory reset. What was once treated largely as a telecoms value-added service is now being regulated within the broader digital consumer lending ecosystem.

Following the implementation of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 (“DEON Regulations”), major mobile network operators (“MNOs”) suspended their airtime and data advance services. The FCCPC subsequently published a list of approved airtime/data lenders, which currently includes nine operators.

The transition is, however, far from settled. The Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (“WASPAN”) has challenged aspects of the DEON Regulations before the Federal High Court in Lagos, raising questions about the boundary between the FCCPC’s consumer-protection mandate and the Nigerian Communications Commission’s sector-specific oversight of telecoms services. The court has restrained enforcement of the disputed provisions against WASPAN members pending further hearing.

This edition of TALP’s Tech Brief examines what changed, why it matters, and the legal issues that airtime lenders, fintechs, MNOs, and other market participants should consider as the market evolves.

1. How We Got Here

For many prepaid subscribers, airtime borrowing is simple and familiar: dial a code, receive airtime or data instantly, and repay on the next recharge. For operators, the product has historically combined convenience, scale, and predictable repayment channels.

That structure is now being re-examined. The FCCPC’s DEON Regulations came into effect on 21 July 2025 under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018. The Regulations are intended to promote fairness, transparency, and accountability across Nigeria’s digital lending market. The Commission later fixed 5 January 2026 as the deadline for full compliance.

The FCCPC has also clarified that it did not ban airtime borrowing or data advance services, and that no directive was issued preventing consumers from accessing lawful telecoms value-added services. The practical disruption in the market, therefore, appears to have resulted from the industry’s response to the new compliance framework, rather than from a direct prohibition of airtime lending.

Following this regulatory shift, the FCCPC published a list of approved airtime/data lenders, signalling its intention to bring the product within the formal consumer-lending compliance framework. The effect is commercially significant. Airtime and data credit products serve millions of users who rely on small, instant advances for connectivity. The regulatory shift, therefore, affects not only lenders and telcos, but also consumers, fintechs, value-added service providers, and infrastructure partners.

2. The FCCPC, the NCC, and the Question of Regulatory Boundaries

The central legal issue is not whether consumer protection matters. It clearly does. The more difficult question is which regulator has authority over telecoms-enabled airtime and data credit products, and how overlapping mandates should be reconciled. The FCCPC’s position is that airtime and data lending fall within the scope of digital consumer lending and should, therefore, comply with consumer protection, transparency, and data-processing obligations under the DEON framework.

On the other hand, industry participants have argued that airtime credit and data advance services are built on telecoms infrastructure and value-added service arrangements regulated by the NCC. WASPAN’s pending suit challenges the FCCPC’s authority to regulate telecoms-based lending services and contends that aspects of the DEON Regulations encroach on the NCC’s jurisdiction.

On 15 April 2026, the Federal High Court in Lagos granted interim reliefs restraining the FCCPC from enforcing or implementing specified provisions of the DEON Regulations against WASPAN members pending further hearing. The court later reaffirmed that the interim order remained in force and fixed the matter for further proceedings.

Importantly, the interim order does not finally invalidate the DEON Regulations. It preserves the position pending judicial determination. Until the court gives substantive guidance, market participants must operate in a fluid regulatory environment.

3. What Does This Mean for Subscribers?

For consumers, the impact is immediate. Airtime and data advance services are especially useful to prepaid subscribers, students, informal workers, small traders, and other users who may need urgent connectivity before their next recharge.

The suspension or disruption of these services may reduce short-term access to emergency airtime and data. At the same time, the regulatory intervention is aimed at addressing common consumer-protection concerns associated with digital credit products, including unclear pricing, automatic deductions, inadequate disclosure, aggressive recovery practices, and poor complaint handling.

The challenge is, therefore, one of balance: protecting consumers without removing a low-value, high-utility credit product from the market.

4. What This Means for Airtime/Data Lenders

Approved airtime/data lenders now have access to a proven market with substantial consumer demand. However, the commercial opportunity comes with structural constraints.

Unlike MNOs, new lenders may not directly control subscriber relationships, network access, billing systems, USSD channels, or airtime distribution infrastructure. These are the rails that historically made airtime lending seamless.

Where a lender does not hold the relevant telecoms authorisation or does not have direct access to USSD and billing infrastructure, it may have to rely on mobile apps, wallet integrations, aggregator partnerships, or MNO arrangements. Each option introduces questions around user adoption, onboarding friction, data processing, repayment mechanics, and liability allocation.

In practice, the lenders most likely to scale are those that combine regulatory compliance with strong technical and commercial partnerships.

5. The Market Opportunity

The opportunity is not limited to airtime. Airtime credit can serve as an entry point into broader micro-credit and digital financial services.

A lender that successfully acquires users through airtime or data advance products may later expand into data credit, nano-loans, wallet-linked products, merchant credit, or other small-ticket financial services, subject to applicable licensing and regulatory requirements. For fintechs, there are two practical routes into the market:

First, fintechs may partner with approved airtime/data lenders by providing technology, user interfaces, credit-scoring tools, payment rails, collections support, or complaint-management infrastructure.

Second, fintechs may seek direct registration or approval, where their business model falls within the applicable FCCPC framework and any other sector-specific regime.

However, the market should not be treated as a regulatory shortcut. Airtime lending now sits at the intersection of consumer protection, telecoms regulation, data privacy, competition law, and financial services compliance. A commercially attractive model must, therefore, be legally coherent.

6. Legal Considerations for Market Participants

Licensing and regulatory perimeter: Parties should first determine who is providing the regulated lending service. Labels in a contract will not be sufficient if the operational reality points elsewhere. If a fintech, MNO, aggregator, or technology provider is determining eligibility, approving credit, controlling repayment logic, handling collections, or managing consumer complaints, regulators may examine the substance of that party’s role. The lender of record should be clearly identified. Its regulatory approvals, customer-facing obligations, complaint-handling responsibilities, and risk allocation should be reflected both in the commercial documentation and in the actual operating model.

2. Data ownership, control, and processing: Airtime/data lending depends heavily on subscriber and transaction data. This creates immediate data-protection questions. Parties must identify who determines the purpose and means of processing personal data, who processes data on another party’s instructions, what lawful basis applies, what disclosures are made to consumers, and how data is secured, retained, and shared. The distinction between a controller and a processor is not just descriptive. It determines compliance duties, breach exposure, and regulatory responsibility. Commercial agreements should, therefore, include clear data-processing provisions, security obligations, breach-notification procedures, audit rights, and restrictions on onward transfers.

3. Consumer disclosures and repayment mechanics: Consumer-facing terms should be clear on:

the amount advanced;

the applicable fees or service charges;

repayment timing;

whether repayment will be deducted automatically;

what happens if repayment fails;

how complaints may be lodged;

how reversals will be handled; and

which entity is responsible for consumer support.

Airtime lending works because repayment is frictionless. That same feature can create legal risk where deductions are unclear, unauthorised, or difficult to challenge.

4. Competition law concerns: MNOs will remain central to the market because they control essential telecoms infrastructure, including network access, billing systems, short codes, airtime distribution, and, in many cases, USSD channels. If an MNO with market power grants discriminatory or exclusionary access to essential infrastructure, that conduct may raise competition-law concerns under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act. The analysis will depend on market definition, dominance, foreclosure effect, commercial justification, and consumer impact. Not every preferential arrangement will be unlawful. However, exclusivity, delayed integration, opaque pricing, unjustified technical restrictions, or discriminatory access should be reviewed carefully, especially where they could limit the ability of approved lenders to compete.

5. Contractual allocation of risk: Airtime/data lending may involve several parties: the approved lender, the MNO, VAS providers, fintechs, payment processors, data processors, and customer-support vendors. The contract should clearly allocate responsibility for:

credit origination;

eligibility checks;

customer consent;

disclosures;

repayment deductions;

failed or wrongful deductions;

refunds and reversals;

complaints;

regulatory filings;

consumer claims;

data incidents; and

penalties arising from each party’s conduct.

A party should not assume that outsourcing a function automatically outsources regulatory risk. Where a party materially controls or benefits from a regulated activity, regulators may look beyond contractual labels and examine the real operating structure.

Looking Ahead

Nigeria’s airtime and data lending market is in transition, not final form. The DEON Regulations have introduced a more formal compliance framework for digital consumer lending, while the pending WASPAN litigation may clarify the limits of FCCPC oversight in telecoms-enabled credit products. Until that happens, participants should proceed cautiously and avoid business structures that depend on unresolved assumptions about regulatory jurisdiction.

The opportunity remains significant. Airtime and data credit products meet a real consumer need and can provide a practical gateway into broader digital financial services. But the future of the market is unlikely to be built on the displacement of MNOs. It will depend on collaboration among approved lenders, MNOs, fintechs, VAS providers, and regulators.

The winners will be those that combine scale with compliance, speed with transparency, and innovation with clear accountability.

To view original Tope Adebayo article, please click here.