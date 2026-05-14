Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments At The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
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S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
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- At the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day celebration in Abuja, the FCCPC reiterated that compliance with product safety standards is not optional. The Commission warned manufacturers, importers, and distributors against the circulation of unsafe, poorly labelled, or substandard products, noting that weak compliance systems and deliberate regulatory breaches continue to endanger consumers and undermine fair competition. FCCPC further emphasised that hazardous products must be promptly recalled, with adequate public notification, as failure to comply may attract regulatory sanctions. To strengthen enforcement, the Commission is intensifying market surveillance, enhancing product testing, and collaborating with regulatory bodies such as SON and NAFDAC to prevent unsafe products from entering or remaining in the Nigerian market. See the link to the update here: (https://www.legit.ng/business-economy/industry/1702754-fccpc-warns-rising-unsafe-products-nigeria-details-emerge/)
- The FCCPC has reiterated that mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and similar business combinations that meet the statutory thresholds under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) must receive prior regulatory approval before implementation. The Commission warned that failure to notify and obtain clearance for notifiable transactions constitutes a violation of the law and may attract stiff penalties and other enforcement actions. According to the FCCPC, the notification regime is essential to assessing the impact of transactions on market competition, consumer protection, and broader public interest considerations. Businesses, investors, and legal advisers were therefore encouraged to engage the Commission early in the transaction process, including through pre-notification consultations, to ensure regulatory certainty and full compliance with applicable legal requirements. See the link to the update here: (https://fccpc.gov.ng/fccpc-warns-against-violation-of-merger-and-acquisition-process/?
- A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the authority of the FCCPC to investigate complaints relating to healthcare services where consumer protection concerns arise. Ruling in Lifebridge Medical Diagnostic Centre Ltd v. FCCPC,1 Justice Emeka Nwite confirmed that healthcare services provided for payment constitute commercial undertakings subject to consumer protection regulations. The Court clarified that while professional misconduct and disciplinary issues remain within the jurisdiction of sector-specific regulators, matters relating to service quality, fairness, and consumer treatment fall within the FCCPC’s statutory mandate. Importantly, the Court held that the absence of a formal cooperation framework between regulators does not invalidate the FCCPC’s investigative powers, reinforcing the Commission’s authority to act in the public interest and in accordance with due process. The ruling further underscores that ethical obligations, including confidentiality considerations, do not override lawful regulatory investigations carried out within the bounds of the law. The decision highlights an important compliance message for service providers: no sector offering commercial services is exempt from consumer protection oversight, and organisations must ensure that their operational standards, complaint-handling processes, and customer engagement practices align with applicable consumer protection obligations. See the link to the update here: (https://fccpc.gov.ng/in-a-landmark-ruling-court-affirms-fccpc-powers-to-investigate-medical-negligence/)
- The FCCPC has intensified its enforcement of consumer protection standards following the sealing of a supermarket in Abuja over alleged pricing irregularities and product safety violations. According to the Commission, the enforcement operation revealed discrepancies between shelf prices and checkout prices, products displayed without price tags, expired goods offered for sale, and improper storage of perishable items. The FCCPC also disclosed that suspected counterfeit products were discovered and confiscated during the inspection. The development underscores the growing regulatory focus on transparency, product safety, and fair consumer practices within the retail sector. Businesses are therefore reminded of the importance of maintaining accurate pricing systems, proper product labelling, quality control measures, and compliance with applicable consumer protection regulations. The FCCPC’s action sends a clear message that non-compliance with consumer protection obligations may result in enforcement actions, sanctions, and reputational consequences. See the link to the update here: (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/874471-fccpc-seals-abuja-supermarket-over-)
- A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the jurisdiction of the FCCPC over consumer protection matters involving banks and other financial service providers, reinforcing the Commission’s broad enforcement powers under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA). The Court in United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc v. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)2 clarified that the FCCPC retains the authority to investigate and address consumer complaints relating to products and services offered by regulated institutions, notwithstanding the oversight functions of sector-specific regulators. The decision further emphasised that consumer protection obligations apply across all sectors, including financial services. In a related development, the FCCPC and the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening consumer rights enforcement, improving complaint resolution mechanisms, and promoting fair business practices through institutional collaboration. These developments highlight the increasing regulatory focus on consumer protection compliance, transparency, and accountability. Businesses are therefore encouraged to strengthen their customer protection frameworks, complaint-handling procedures, and internal compliance systems to align with evolving regulatory expectations and enforcement trends. See the link to the update here: (https://fccpc.gov.ng/banks-answerable-to-fccpc-court-rules/)
- The Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a Form 45 notice warning the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) over alleged disobedience of a court order in its ongoing dispute with the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN). The notice, addressed to FCCPC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Tunji Bello, relates to an interim order restraining the Commission from enforcing aspects of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON Regulations) 2025 against WASPAN members. The court warned that failure to comply could lead to contempt proceedings and possible imprisonment. The matter is set for further hearing on May 15, 2026, while the interim order remains in effect. See the link to the update at (https://independent.ng/federal-high-court-issues-form-45-in-fccpc-dispute/#google_vignette)
Footnotes
1 Unreported Suit No. FJC/ABJ/CS/1019/2021.
2 Unreported Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1972/2025.
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