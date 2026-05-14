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Updates On The Recent Activities And Other Developments At The Federal Competition And Consumer Protection Commission

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At the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day celebration in Abuja, the FCCPC reiterated that compliance with product safety standards is not optional. The Commission warned manufacturers, importers, and distributors against the circulation of unsafe, poorly labelled, or substandard products, noting that weak compliance systems and deliberate regulatory breaches continue to endanger consumers and undermine fair competition.