Blocked Means Blocked: Why Consent Cannot Override A Registered Block Under The NCC’s Draft Guidelines

On 2 October 2026, the Acting Commissioner of the National Consumer Commission (“NCC”), Mr Hardin Ratshisusu, published the draft Guidelines for Compliance with Opt-Out Registry Regulations (“Guidelines”) for public comment in Government Gazette No. 55465 (Notice No. 7981). The Guidelines are published in terms of section 96(b)(i) of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 (“CPA”) and are intended to provide practical guidance on compliance with the CPA and the Consumer Protection Act Amendment Regulations, 2026 (“Amendment Regulations”), gazetted on 15 April 2026, which govern the National Opt-Out Registry (“Registry”).

Of practical importance to direct marketers is paragraph 12 of the Guidelines, which addresses the interplay between consumer consent and pre-emptive blocks registered on the Registry. Paragraph 12.2, read on its own, may be understood as invalidating all historical consent to direct marketing. It is submitted that this is not the correct interpretation when paragraph 12 is read as a whole.

What the Guidelines cover

The Guidelines address a range of operational topics, including direct marketer registration, including annual renewal (paragraphs 6.1 to 6.3); the database cleansing process, under which a direct marketer submits online the list of consumers it intends to market to in a given month and the system identifies those consumers who have registered a pre-emptive block against it (paragraphs 7.1 and 7.2); general, specific and sector-specific pre-emptive blocks (paragraphs 8 to 10); and ordinary business engagements that fall outside direct marketing (paragraphs 14 to 16).

In addition, the Guidelines state that compliance and enforcement may include a compliance notice, a referral to the National Consumer Tribunal for administrative penalties and, in serious cases, criminal prosecution, with convicted persons liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding 12 months (paragraphs 17.1 and 17.2).

Importantly, paragraph 7.2 of the Guidelines describes the cleansing fee of 12 cents as payable per entry or name “of a consumer who has registered a pre-emptive block against a direct marketer”. This differs from the new Annexure N to the Amendment Regulations, which describes the fee as a “Filing cleansing fee per data entry” and prescribes R0.12 for 2026.

As we have previously noted, on the wording of Annexure N the fee is charged per data entry submitted for cleansing, which may mean that the entire database attracts the fee each time it is cleansed. The cost implications for direct marketers are significant, and the NCC should be asked to clarify the position.

Paragraph 19.1 records that the Guidelines are not binding on the NCC, the National Consumer Tribunal or the courts, although any person interpreting or applying the CPA must “take the Guidelines into account.” The Guidelines also do not fetter or limit the discretion of the NCC, the National Consumer Tribunal or the courts to consider other relevant factors on a case-by-case basis.

Paragraph 12 – consent versus pre-emptive blocks

Paragraph 12 is headed “Consumer’s Consent/Opt In vs Opt-Out” and contains the following key provisions:

Paragraph 12.2: “Historical or existing consent is invalid once a consumer registers a pre-emptive block.”

“Historical or existing consent is invalid once a consumer registers a pre-emptive block.” Paragraph 12.3: “Fresh consent does not override a pre-emptive block, unless the consumer has removed such pre-emptive block.”

“Fresh consent does not override a pre-emptive block, unless the consumer has removed such pre-emptive block.” Paragraph 12.6: “Where a consumer has previously consented to receiving direct marketing communication and has not registered a pre-emptive block against a direct marketer, compliance with POPIA is required before doing direct marketing with a consumer.”

FAQ 11 in Annexure B to the Guidelines (“Can previous consent override a pre-emptive block?”) echoes paragraph 12.3, recording that the NCC “has previously communicated that fresh consent does not override an existing pre-emptive block” and that a direct marketer “should therefore not assume that previous or fresh consent automatically permits marketing contrary to a registered block”.

Registration of a block is decisive

Read together, paragraphs 12.2, 12.3 and 12.6 distinguish between two categories of consumer:

Consumers who have registered a pre-emptive block. For these consumers, historical or existing consent is invalid (paragraph 12.2) and fresh consent does not override the block unless the consumer has removed it (paragraph 12.3). The direct marketer must therefore cleanse its database against the Registry and remove these consumers from its marketing lists (paragraph 7.3), irrespective of any prior or subsequent consent.

For these consumers, historical or existing consent is invalid (paragraph 12.2) and fresh consent does not override the block unless the consumer has removed it (paragraph 12.3). The direct marketer must therefore cleanse its database against the Registry and remove these consumers from its marketing lists (paragraph 7.3), irrespective of any prior or subsequent consent. Consumers who have not registered a block. Paragraph 12.6 expressly addresses this category: where a consumer has previously consented to direct marketing and has not registered a pre-emptive block against the direct marketer, compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (“POPIA”) is required before direct marketing takes place. In our view, existing consent is therefore not invalidated by the Guidelines for these consumers, although the direct marketer must independently comply with POPIA.

Cleansing is defined as the process by which a direct marketer removes from its database all consumers “who have opted out” of receiving electronic communications (paragraph 3.2), and the cleansing process identifies only those consumers who have registered a pre-emptive block against the direct marketer (paragraphs 7.2 and 7.3).

The implication, it is submitted, is clear: consent is invalidated only where a block has in fact been registered. Annexure C (item 3) further records the NCC’s position that the CPA and POPIA are complementary, and that compliance with the CPA opt-out requirements does not displace the obligations imposed by POPIA, nor does compliance with POPIA remove the obligations arising under the CPA.

The existing client exception

For consumers who have registered a block, the effect of paragraphs 12.2 and 12.3 is that neither historical nor fresh consent overrides that block. The Guidelines do not, however, refer to regulation 4(3)(g) of the Consumer Protection Act Regulations, 2011, which provides that a direct marketer need not assume that a comprehensive pre-emptive block has been registered in respect of existing clients who have, after the commencement of the 2011 Regulations, expressly consented to receiving direct marketing.

This exception has not been expressly repealed: the Amendment Regulations deleted paragraphs (i), (j) and (k) of regulation 4(3), but paragraph (g) remains intact. By contrast, the new regulation 4(7)(h) provides that a direct marketer must “not directly market any goods or services to any consumer who has registered a relevant pre-emptive block”, and regulation 4(7)(i) requires a direct marketer to “remove, from its database, all data of persons who have registered a relevant pre-emptive block by cleansing such data monthly with the Commission”.

As we have previously noted, it is submitted that regulation 4(3)(g) addresses the situation where the direct marketer does not know whether a block has been registered and must make a presumption, whereas regulation 4(7)(i) addresses the situation where a block has in fact been registered. The consent exception logically applies only to the former, and the approach in the Guidelines is consistent with that view. Nonetheless, businesses that rely on regulation 4(3)(g) may wish to request that the NCC expressly address its interaction with paragraph 12 in the final Guidelines.

Scope and other notable points

The Guidelines apply to every person or business that engages in direct marketing, expressly including insurers and financial institutions (paragraph 5.1). Where a third-party markets on a direct marketer’s behalf, the direct marketer remains responsible for compliance (paragraphs 5.2 and 5.4, and FAQ 14), and compliance responsibility extends to agencies, franchises and branches (paragraph 17.4). Omnichannel retail models in which consumers initiate contact are excluded from direct marketer registry obligations (paragraph 5.3), while robocalls, automated calls and other automated dialling used to promote or offer goods or services fall within scope (paragraph 5.5).

Communication without promotional intent, such as service enquiries and account administration, is not affected by the Registry (paragraph 12.5). However, where an ordinary business communication is used as a vehicle to promote additional goods or services, the promotional part may constitute direct marketing; an unsolicited sales pitch added to an account query call is direct marketing (paragraph 16.1 and FAQs 2 to 5).

Comment deadline and practical takeaways

Written comments must be submitted within 15 days of the date of publication, that is, by 17 October 2026. As this date falls on a Saturday, it would be prudent, as a practical matter, to submit comments by Friday, 16 October 2026. Comments may be emailed jointly to J.Mbeje@thencc.org.za and N.Ngobeni@thencc.org.za, or delivered by hand to the NCC at 01 Dr Lategan Road, Block C, Groenkloof, Pretoria, directed to the Divisional Head for Enforcement and Legal Services and marked for the attention of Mr Jabulani Mbeje.

In the meantime, businesses engaged in direct marketing should: