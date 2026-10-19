Registering Made-in-Ghana Yoghurt With The FDA In Ghana

Reviewed by the Firmus Advisory Regulatory Compliance team

Key Summary. No yoghurt, cultured on a kitchen stove or produced on a full processing line, may lawfully reach a Ghanaian shelf, cooler or lunchbox until the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has registered it. This obligation is set out in Section 97 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), and it applies to every producer regardless of scale. In practice, there are 6 key steps: forming a registered business, bringing your production facility up to standard, laboratory-testing your product, filing through the FDA’s G-FIRMS portal, clearing a facility inspection, and receiving a certificate valid for three years. For a micro-scale producer, government fees typically total around GHS 1,400 to launch (This may include the official food product registration fee, acquiring certificate of analysis and food handlers’ health certificate) and roughly GHS 300 (Official food product registration fee) every 3 years thereafter, with the process taking one to three months.

This guide walks you through what that means in practice and how to get it right the first time.

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