ARTICLE
19 October 2026

Registering Made-in-Ghana Yoghurt With The FDA In Ghana

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Firmus Advisory

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Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.
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Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority requires every yoghurt producer, from kitchen-scale operations to full processing lines, to register before selling commercially. This comprehensive guide explains the six-step registration process, including facility licensing through the Progressive Licensing Scheme, laboratory testing requirements, and the complete documentation checklist needed to obtain your three-year FDA certificate.
Ghana Consumer Protection
Edmund Djarbann

Reviewed by the Firmus Advisory Regulatory Compliance team

Key Summary. No yoghurt, cultured on a kitchen stove or produced on a full processing line, may lawfully reach a Ghanaian shelf, cooler or lunchbox until the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has registered it. This obligation is set out in Section 97 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), and it applies to every producer regardless of scale. In practice, there are 6 key steps: forming a registered business, bringing your production facility up to standard, laboratory-testing your product, filing through the FDA’s G-FIRMS portal, clearing a facility inspection, and receiving a certificate valid for three years. For a micro-scale producer, government fees typically total around GHS 1,400 to launch (This may include the official food product registration fee, acquiring certificate of analysis and food handlers’ health certificate) and roughly GHS 300 (Official food product registration fee) every 3 years thereafter, with the process taking one to three months.

This guide walks you through what that means in practice and how to get it right the first time.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Edmund Djarbann
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