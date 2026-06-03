South African authorities have escalated their fight against counterfeit trade with a major enforcement operation in Bloemfontein that resulted in the seizure of over R5 million worth of fake goods. The coordinated action, involving multiple government agencies, confiscated thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to pharmaceuticals, underscoring the commercial and health threats posed by illicit trade networks.

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South Africa intensifies enforcement against counterfeit trade

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AUTHORITIES SEIZE COUNTERFEIT GOODS WORTH MILLIONS

South African authorities seized counterfeit goods worth over R5 million (approximately USD 303,500) during a two day enforcement operation in April 2026 in Bloemfontein’s central business district, confiscating more than 6,000 items including clothing, accessories, pharmaceuticals and other consumables.

The operation was led by the South African Police Service’s National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit, with support from SARS and consumer protection authorities, who highlighted the significant commercial and health risks posed by counterfeit goods.

Authorities have confirmed that similar coordinated enforcement actions are being intensified nationwide to disrupt counterfeit trade networks and strengthen consumer and brand protection.

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