The Blame Game: Who Pays When Products Fail?

When a product breaks, the question of liability arises. Should the consumer, the supplier or the manufacturer carry the cost?

Barnard Inc is a full-service commercial law firm, with services covering corporate and compliance, intellectual property, construction, mining and engineering, property, fiduciary services commercial litigation, M&A, restructuring, insurance, and family law. Our attorneys advise listed and private companies, individuals, and local and foreign organisations across South Africa, Africa and internationally.

Article Insights

Nerishka Pillay’s articles from Barnard Inc. are most popular: within Consumer Protection topic(s)

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

with readers working within the Media & Information, Metals & Mining and Retail & Leisure industries Barnard Inc. are most popular: within Consumer Protection, Tax and Insurance topic(s)

When a product breaks, the question of liability arises. Should the consumer, the supplier or the manufacturer carry the cost?

In South Africa, the answer is largely determined by the Consumer Protection Act No. 68 of 2008 (the “CPA”) and the broader legal framework governing warranties and product quality. As consumer rights gain strength and marketplace expectations evolve, understanding the obligations imposed on retailers and producers has become increasingly vital.

Warranties, both express and implied, are central to assigning responsibility when goods fail to meet expectations. The CPA introduced a robust statutory warranty that shields consumers, regardless of the fine print in a store's return policy or a manufacturer's terms and conditions. Despite this, uncertainty persists among both consumers and businesses about how these protections operate in practice: Who is obliged to repair or replace defective goods and under what circumstances a refund is legally required.

Rights Under the CPA

The CPA grants every consumer a fundamental right to goods that meet clear standards of quality. Products must be reasonably suitable for their intended purpose, of good quality, in proper working order, free from defects and durable for a reasonable period under normal use and circumstances.

Importantly, if you inform a supplier of a specific purpose for which you require the goods – such as purchasing a phone for video editing – and the supplier is in the business of providing such products (or holds themselves out as knowledgeable), the law requires that the goods be fit for that particular purpose.

These protections apply whether defects are obvious (patent) or hidden (latent) at the time of purchase. In other words, a flaw does not need to be visible for the consumer to be entitled to redress.

Therefore, when you buy a product, the law guarantees a baseline expectation – it must function as intended, be safe to use and remain reliable for a reasonable period.

Section 56 of the CPA: Implied Warranty of Quality

Among the strongest consumer protections in South Africa's CPA is the implied warranty of quality. This statutory safeguard ensures that when products fail, accountability rests squarely with the supply chain rather than the consumer.

Key features of the implied warranty:

Shared liability : Responsibility does not fall solely on the retailer. The warranty is joint and several, meaning the producer or importer, distributor, and retailer are all legally accountable if goods are defective or unsafe.

Responsibility does not fall solely on the retailer. The warranty is joint and several, meaning the producer or importer, distributor, and retailer are all legally accountable if goods are defective or unsafe. Automatic and non-negotiable : The warranty applies to every transaction with a consumer. Attempts to exclude liability through “no returns” policies or voetstoots clauses are invalid where goods fail to meet required standards.

The warranty applies to every transaction with a consumer. Attempts to exclude liability through “no returns” policies or voetstoots clauses are invalid where goods fail to meet required standards. Six-month protection period : Consumers have up to six months from the date of delivery to return defective goods at the supplier's expense. This right applies when products are unsafe, of poor quality, or fail prematurely.

Consumers have up to six months from the date of delivery to return defective goods at the supplier's expense. This right applies when products are unsafe, of poor quality, or fail prematurely. Consumer's choice of remedy: Upon return, the consumer decides whether the product should be repaired, replaced, or refunded in full. Suppliers cannot impose alternatives such as store credit or vouchers.

When a product proves defective, unsafe, or fails before its reasonable lifespan, the cost is borne by the supplier and the broader supply chain – not the consumer.

After Repair: Continued Consumer Protection

The CPA ensures that a repair does not end a consumer's rights. If a supplier opts to repair a defective product and the same fault reappears (or a new defect arises) within three months of that repair, the supplier is once again obliged to either replace the item or provide a full refund.

This protection extends to any new or reconditioned parts fitted during the repair, as well as the labour involved. These components must carry a warranty of at least three months or longer if expressly stated.

In effect, the law guarantees that a “fix” cannot simply transfer the risk back to the consumer. The responsibility for quality and durability remains firmly with the supplier and the broader supply chain.

Express Warranties and the CPA's Implied Protection

The CPA ensures that its implied warranty of quality operates alongside any express warranty or guarantee offered by a supplier or manufacturer.

An express warranty may provide extended coverage – such as one or two years – or apply to specific components of a product. However, even in the absence of such a guarantee, the CPA's implied warranty remains firmly in place.

This means consumers enjoy dual protection: The statutory safeguards guaranteed by law, plus any additional promises made by the retailer or manufacturer. Crucially, the CPA's implied warranty cannot be waived or excluded, ensuring that baseline consumer rights are always preserved.

When CPA Rights Do Not Apply (Exceptions and Limitations)

The CPA offers strong safeguards, but it does not guarantee perfection in every circumstance. There are important exceptions and limitations to be aware of:

Goods sold Voetstoots “as is”: If, at the time of purchase, you were explicitly informed that the goods were being sold in a particular condition and you agreed to accept them on that basis, the implied warranty of suitability or quality may not apply.

Misuse or alteration : The warranty does not extend to defects caused by misuse, abuse, or modification of the goods after sale – particularly where use is contrary to instructions or once the product has left the supplier's control.

The warranty does not extend to defects caused by misuse, abuse, or modification of the goods after sale – particularly where use is contrary to instructions or once the product has left the supplier's control. Ordinary wear and tear: Normal deterioration through everyday use is generally excluded from warranty coverage. This is especially relevant for consumable or high-wear items such as tyres, mechanical parts, and similar components.

If a product fails because it was misused, altered, or knowingly purchased in a defective or second-hand condition, the CPA's protections may not apply.

What the CPA Means for Consumers and Suppliers in South Africa

For consumers: The CPA provides a strong safety net. You are not limited to a manufacturer's guarantee or a store's return policy – your rights exist regardless of whether a warranty is offered. By law, you are entitled to goods that meet minimum standards of quality and durability.

It is advisable to inspect products promptly after purchase and to use them in line with instructions. If a defect arises within six months, you are legally entitled to demand the remedy of your choice: A refund, replacement, or repair.

For suppliers, retailers, manufacturers, importers, and distributors: Liability cannot be avoided through disclaimers such as voetstoots clauses, “no returns” notices, or similar exclusions. Supplying defective or substandard goods exposes the entire supply chain to statutory liability under the CPA.

Suppliers must be prepared to:

Honour returns at their own expense.

Provide proper repairs or replacements.

Accept the risk of re-failure.

Warrant parts and labour used in repairs for at least three months.

The CPA ensures that consumers are protected, while suppliers are held to a clear standard of accountability and quality control.

Life before the CPA

Before the introduction of the CPA, disputes over faulty goods were typically resolved through common-law contractual claims. Consumers often had to prove breach of contract, negligence or misrepresentation – processes that were complex, costly and uncertain.

The CPA fundamentally changed this landscape by introducing a statutory implied warranty of quality that applies automatically to all consumer sales. No special contract or agreement is required; the protection is built into the law itself.

Responsibility now rests squarely with suppliers, manufacturers, importers, and retailers to ensure that goods meet the required standards. This shift makes consumer protection far more robust and accessible.

In effect, the CPA rebalanced the system. The risk of product failure lies with the supply chain, not the consumer.

Conclusion

Under the CPA, if a product is defective, unsafe, or fails to meet reasonable standards of quality or durability – particularly within the first six months – the supplier, and by extension the broader supply chain, is automatically responsible for repairing, replacing, or refunding the item. These obligations apply regardless of whether an express warranty exists and cannot be excluded by disclaimers or store policies.

Liability shifts to the consumer only in limited circumstances, such as when goods were knowingly purchased in a defective condition, misused, or damaged after sale.

The CPA ensures that the cost of product failure rests with suppliers and manufacturers, not consumers and ensures fairness is non-negotiable in every transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.