Taking Off The Shine: Uganda's Education Body Demotes Top Degrees From Kenya And United Kingdom

Studying “in outside countries” as Ugandans call it, is much the dream of many young minds, but available only to the privileged few who can afford it or the lucky recipient of a a scholarship. Now imagine: a parent invests heavily to send a child to study in the famed “outside countries” and upon their return waving the coveted degree, sporting rosy cheeks and perhaps a faint new accent, the student discovers that their foreign degree is seen as less in value than Ugandan degrees.

This was the case in Taremwa v Bank of Uganda.

Background

The applicants challenged their exclusion from Bank of Uganda's (“BOU”) recruitment for a position, which required at least a Second-Class Upper degree. The National Council of Higher Education (“NCHE”) downgraded a Second-Class Upper degree from Strathmore University (Kenya) and a First-Class degree from Coventry University (United Kingdom {“UK”}) to Second Class Lower degrees under Uganda's conversion laws.

The applicants claimed that the process used to convert their grades was illegal, unfair and improper, and that they were not given a chance to be heard. The court, however, disagreed. It ruled that the NCHE had the legal authority to set the process, that the grade conversion method was fair and based on clear standards, and that the BOU had the right to make its own hiring decisions. The court found the entire process to be lawful and in line with local standards.

While the ruling aligns with the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, leaving little room for judicial discretion. However, the broader policy implications demand scrutiny.

Flaws in the conversion process

The NCHE used a method to convert the students' transcript percentages into Uganda's 5.0 CGPA scale. For example, a score of 80–100% became a 5.0, and 70–74% became a 4.0, adjusted based on the credit units of each course. They also checked if the schools and programmes were properly accredited. This method led to two applicants' degree being downgraded. While this process seems fair and consistent, it misses important differences between grading systems.

For instance, in the UK, a First-Class degree often starts at 70%, which is considered highly prestigious worldwide, and a score of 80% and above is seen as exceptional, often equivalent to publishable work, reflecting rigorous marking standards. However, in Uganda, this is lowered to a Second Class Lower which doesn't fully reflect its value. Similarly, Strathmore University integrates professional certifications into its business programmes, adding academic rigour. NCHE's formulaic conversion fails to account for these differences, producing a misleading representation of the applicants' achievements. By prioritising numerical equivalence over contextual rigor, the process diminishes the value of globally recognised qualifications.

The NCHE also attracted criticism recently for certifying military qualifications. The candidate claimed to have earned the qualifications in issue from the Uganda People's Defence Force in 1982, though that force was only established in 1995. Additionally, many NCHE management members hold foreign degrees, raising questions about whether they were subjected to the same rigorous equivalence standards.

Implications of the Judgment

This ruling risks isolating Uganda from the global knowledge economy by devaluing foreign-educated people. First, it undermines the benefits of brain gain. Studies show that repatriating foreign qualified professionals boost innovation, entrepreneurship and investment. Second, the ruling may deter Ugandans from pursuing education at prestigious international institutions, fearing their qualifications will be undervalued at home. This limits access to global knowledge and skills critical for Uganda's development.

A contrasting example is the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), which has emerged as a global financial hub partly through its UAE Strategy for Talent Attraction and Retention. The UAE employs contextual grade conversions that consider the rigor of foreign degrees alongside numerical mappings to their GPA system. This facilitates the integration of global talent, enhancing economic competitiveness. The UAE's talent policies have attracted thousands of skilled professionals, contributing to sustained economic growth in sectors like technology and healthcare. Uganda's rigid approach, conversely, risks alienating its own citizens educated abroad.

Like the UAE, the NCHE could adopt a hybrid model, combining numerical conversions with qualitative assessments of institutional standards and grading practices. This would ensure fairness while aligning with global educational trends.

Protecting Uganda's interests

Safeguarding local education standards are valid concerns and vetting of foreign qualifications, equally important. In South Africa, scandals involving public officials with degrees from diploma mills have highlighted the risks of unaccredited qualifications infiltrating the system, eroding trust and leading to unqualified individuals in key roles.

Conclusion

NCHE must revisit its grade conversion framework. A contextual approach, factoring in the rigour, structure and global reputation of foreign programmes would better reflect the true value of international degrees.

Inflexible grade conversion policies set a precedent that hampers labour mobility and economic growth. By embracing a more nuanced system, Uganda can protect its standards while harnessing the benefits of international education, fostering innovation and competitiveness in an interconnected world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.