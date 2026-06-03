Beyond The Numbers: The Role Of Financial Due Diligence In Valuation Adjustments

In complex transactions, the gap between initial valuation and final price can be substantial.

GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.

Article Insights

GGI Global Alliance are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Employment and HR topic(s)

in Africa

In complex transactions, the gap between initial valuation and final price can be substantial. This article explores the strategic role of financial due diligence in bridging that gap, not as a box‑ticking exercise, but as commercial judgment that converts reported results into sustainable value. For owners, investors, and advisors, understanding this relationship is critical to achieving outcomes that are both fair and executable.

From theoretical value to negotiated reality

Final prices rarely mirror initial valuations. Financial due diligence translates reported performance into sustainable earnings, distinguishes genuine working‑capital needs from timing effects, and identifies adjustments that determine whether deals proceed, reprice, or collapse. A ZAR 2 million earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) adjustment at a 6x multiple represents ZAR 12 million in enterprise value, often the difference between success and disappointment.

Quality of earnings: A reality check

Reported profit reflects accounting choices and management judgment. Due diligence asks what is real, recurring, and transferrable under new ownership. One‑off revenues deferred or capitalised costs, and temporary supplier terms are stripped out, reshaping the earnings base to which valuation multiples apply.

The normalisation debate

Sellers aim to present maintainable earnings at their highest defensible level, while buyers test each adjustment rigorously. Common add‑backs include owner compensation, one‑off fees, related‑party transactions, and deferred spending. When supported by evidence, normalisation can increase EBITDA by 20–40%, materially changing valuation, financing capacity, and buyer interest.

Working capital and hidden liabilities

Most deals in South Africa require delivery of normalised working capital, with shortfalls triggering rand‑for‑rand price reductions. Due diligence identifies receivable, payable, and inventory distortions to prevent post‑closing disputes. It also clarifies what constitutes debt, shareholder loans, deferred tax, contingencies, pensions, and leases, each reducing equity value.

Market complexity, risk, and structure

In emerging markets, infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and energy resilience can materially affect value. Due diligence tests sustainability, quantifies risk, and informs deal structures, earn‑outs, escrows, completion accounts, and retention mechanisms, aligning risk with reward.

Conclusion

Financial due diligence converts theoretical valuation into executable reality. The best outcomes identify adjustments early, quantify impacts rigorously, inform creative negotiation, and document assumptions clearly. In today’s complex deal environment, due diligence expertise is often the difference between transactions that close successfully and those that unravel under the stress of unresolved expectations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.